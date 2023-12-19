Martha Stewart reveals the #1 item she can’t host a holiday party without

Martha Stewart recently revealed the items she can't host a holiday party without, and her #1 item will totally change the way you make holiday drinks.

Holiday hosting is no easy task. To prepare for your fete, you perhaps want to make the best Christmas meals, decorate your Christmas tree in a creative way to show off to your guests - and not to mention picking out the most stylish outfits to wear as you host. One person who consistently has her holiday hosting game on lock is Martha Stewart - aka, the queen of hosting gatherings at her home. While we love her hacks for how to chicly wrap a bottle of wine for the holidays, as well as her creative hack for making inexpensive yet stylish centrepieces for the season, we just learned about the #1 item that Martha suggests for holiday hosting - and it's a little unexpected.

According to an interview with PureWow, Martha said that one of the best things to have in your hosting arsenal, and just in your kitchen in general, is a high-quality espresso machine. Martha specifically recommends the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, which she said "makes a cappuccino that rivals anything [she's] ordered in Florence or Milan."

Luckily, the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine is on sale on Amazon, ringing in at £292 - 35% less than the usual price of £449.99.

Breville Barista Max Espresso Machine | Latte & Cappuccino Coffee Maker with Integrated Bean Grinder & Steam Wand View at Amazon RRP: was £449.99 now £292.08 | Enjoy delicious coffee just like it tastes at your favourite coffee shop with this easy-to-use, intuitive espresso machine. PHILIPS Series 3200 Fully automatic espresso machine View at Amazon RRP: £429.99 | This espresso machine has an intuitive touch display that enables you to easily select the perfect coffee for your mood, making it easy as 1-2-3.

Martha said that, at her holiday parties, she loves to set up an "espresso station" and let her guests concoct their own espresso-based beverages. "I set up an espresso station in my kitchen with all the requisites and let my houseguest play barista and serve themselves. It’s as much fun making your own frothy drinks as it is sitting down to enjoy them," she said.

Another item she can't host a holiday party without, she said, is her essential Samsung Sound Tower, which is perfect for playing her curated Christmas playlists when guests come over. Luckily, this item is also on a major sale on Amazon and is reduced for a limited time from £549 to £399.

"I have several excellent playlists that I love to put on during the holidays to get the party going. Christmas classics are fun because everyone knows the lyrics and can sing along," she said. "I use my Samsung Sound Tower, which has high-tech speakers that sound like a live concert. What better way to entertain your guests and show them how much you appreciate them?"