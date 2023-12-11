Martha Stewart’s chic hack for wrapping a bottle of wine as a gift just totally upgraded our Christmas gifting game

Recently, Martha Stewart shared a hack for wrapping a bottle of wine to give as a Christmas gift, and she made the simple gesture look so elegant and chic.

Martha Stewart is undoubtedly the queen of lifestyle, and this notion becomes even more amplified as the holiday season goes into full swing. She's taught us useful tricks about how to stylishly decorate your Christmas tree, as well as centrepiece hacks that will help your table look subtly festive this season - and she recently debuted a trick that displays how to wrap a bottle of wine if you're giving it away as a gift this holiday season.

A bottle of wine is a fail-proof gift - seriously, who doesn't love receiving a nice bottle of your favourite chilled Pinot Grigio or the best Cabernet? Unfortunately, though, the packaging for a bottle of wine can sometimes prove to be a tad... well... boring, as there are only so many wine bags you can buy at your local grocer.

Leave it to Martha Stewart to exquisitely wrap a bottle of wine in the most festive yet least obnoxious way possible - making for a perfect gift to give this holiday season.

How to wrap a bottle of wine for a Christmas gift

According to Martha, you can throw away your "uninspired" wine bag for this wrapping hack, as she also recognizes that the receiving of wine, while always appreciated, is rarely seen as a creative feat.

"Gifting a bottle of wine is bound to be something you do this holiday season when attending a party or dinner. Wrapping a bottle elevates the gift—however, we’re often reduced to an uninspired tall gift bag we picked up on the way to the fête," Martha's Instagram caption read, which was accompanied by a video of how to festively wrap your bottle of wine.

It's simple: take your favourite festive tissue paper and lay down two sheets. Then roll the paper over the bottle of wine, covering it until the whole bottle is covered. Afterwards, pop on a creative bow or your favourite string or twine for a finishing touch. You could also add extra embellishments if you're feeling particularly fancy - but sometimes, less is more.

Shop festive wine bottle decor

Christmas Reindeer Decorative Tissue Paper View at Amazon RRP: £3.99 | This sheet tissue paper pack features a delightful reindeer and woodland design. Christmas Tissue Paper Wrapping Paper (Ten Colors) View at Amazon RRP: £20.89 | Choose from ten different designs for this multi-use tissue paper this Christmas - and whatever you don't use this year, save for next year.

This hack doesn't have to be reduced to just wine bottles, though - you can use it for anything that mimics the shape of a wine bottle. Whether it's olive oil, a favourite hair product, or even the best mascara, this hack is great for those who are looking to up their wrapping game this winter!