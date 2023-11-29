Martha Stewart's timeless table centre piece trick provides the cosiest farmhouse-chic look and it's so cheap to copy

In a recent Instagram post, Martha Stewart revealed how she makes chic centre pieces for the holidays, and we love how easy and affordable they are.

When it comes to the holidays, we all want to have the ideally decorated house (a la Cameron Diaz's house in the Nancy Meyers movie The Holiday) - but in reality, it can be time-consuming and expensive to truly deck your halls for the holiday season the way you would want. Because of this, we're always in the market for penny-pinching Christmas decor hacks - and we just found out about a super easy and chic one from none other than the lifestyle guru herself, Martha Stewart.

She posted her trick for creating chic and seasonally appropriate centre pieces to her dining room table on her Instagram, and we immediately took inspiration from it.

She gave a comprehensive explanation into her chic centrepiece hack, which involves using seasonal fruits and other ingredients and placing them into a wicker basket to mimic a cornucopia.

"When Thanksgiving rolls around and the harvest bounty is on our minds, baskets make a particularly lovely motif for the table. A centerpiece that's stylish, simple, and affordable? Check, check, and check," she started the caption on her post.

She then explained how folks can create their own "cornucopias" for their tables this holiday season - and it proves to be just as easy as it sounds.

"These baskets, filled with apples, pears, and walnuts, are reminiscent of an abundant cornucopia. You can use several to create a display that runs down the length of the table. Head to the link in our bio to see more Thanksgiving tablescape inspiration," she instructed in the rest of her caption.

Seagrass Storage Basket with Handle Visit Site RRP: £23.99 | The storage basket is made of 100% natural handwoven seagrass - a perfect addition to your dining room or kitchen table. Set of 3 Round Rattan Woven Fruit Baskets Visit Site RRP: £33.99 | Put some fresh fruit or even some decorative items in these baskets to show your holiday style. Hand-Woven Wicker Basket Visit Site RRP: £14.69 | You can put this chic basket in the dining room, bedroom, or anywhere you're looking to add some holiday inspiration.

One of the best things about this holiday decorating trick is that it is truly customizable and you can really tailor it to your own personal style. For a more subtle holiday vibe, you could follow Martha's advice and add some details like cinnamon sticks, apples, and other harvested goods to create a cosy and simple look.

Or, if you want to fully shift into Christmas mode, you could take some pine garland and place it in the basket, also adding some twinkle lights within to really create a cosy Christmas vibe. Heck, add some ornaments in there if you want - whatever gets you in the Christmas mood! Regardless, this decor hack will essentially cost you no money, as you probably already have a lot of these things laying around your home.