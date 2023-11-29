Martha Stewart's timeless table centre piece trick provides the cosiest farmhouse-chic look and it's so cheap to copy
Leave it to Martha Stewart.
In a recent Instagram post, Martha Stewart revealed how she makes chic centre pieces for the holidays, and we love how easy and affordable they are.
When it comes to the holidays, we all want to have the ideally decorated house (a la Cameron Diaz's house in the Nancy Meyers movie The Holiday) - but in reality, it can be time-consuming and expensive to truly deck your halls for the holiday season the way you would want. Because of this, we're always in the market for penny-pinching Christmas decor hacks - and we just found out about a super easy and chic one from none other than the lifestyle guru herself, Martha Stewart.
She posted her trick for creating chic and seasonally appropriate centre pieces to her dining room table on her Instagram, and we immediately took inspiration from it.
A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart)
A photo posted by on
She gave a comprehensive explanation into her chic centrepiece hack, which involves using seasonal fruits and other ingredients and placing them into a wicker basket to mimic a cornucopia.
"When Thanksgiving rolls around and the harvest bounty is on our minds, baskets make a particularly lovely motif for the table. A centerpiece that's stylish, simple, and affordable? Check, check, and check," she started the caption on her post.
She then explained how folks can create their own "cornucopias" for their tables this holiday season - and it proves to be just as easy as it sounds.
"These baskets, filled with apples, pears, and walnuts, are reminiscent of an abundant cornucopia. You can use several to create a display that runs down the length of the table. Head to the link in our bio to see more Thanksgiving tablescape inspiration," she instructed in the rest of her caption.
RRP: £23.99 | The storage basket is made of 100% natural handwoven seagrass - a perfect addition to your dining room or kitchen table.
RRP: £33.99 | Put some fresh fruit or even some decorative items in these baskets to show your holiday style.
One of the best things about this holiday decorating trick is that it is truly customizable and you can really tailor it to your own personal style. For a more subtle holiday vibe, you could follow Martha's advice and add some details like cinnamon sticks, apples, and other harvested goods to create a cosy and simple look.
Or, if you want to fully shift into Christmas mode, you could take some pine garland and place it in the basket, also adding some twinkle lights within to really create a cosy Christmas vibe. Heck, add some ornaments in there if you want - whatever gets you in the Christmas mood! Regardless, this decor hack will essentially cost you no money, as you probably already have a lot of these things laying around your home.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
