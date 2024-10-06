M&S just released the perfect Christmas-themed kitchen accessories and they’ll give your space an effortless festive touch

Adding a festive touch to your home is super simple with these adorable Christmas-themed kitchen decor pieces from M&S - they'll add an effortless and practical touch to any space.

It's never too early to start thinking about Christmas. It's such a fun time of year where we bring so much cheer and life to our homes with Christmas-themed decor but one room in the house usually goes undecorated.

The kitchen is, arguably, one of the most important places in the home when it comes to the festive season. It's where the big day's delicious meal is lovingly cooked, where the Christmas eve parties take place, and most importantly, where the hoarded festive chocolate and drinks are stored. Yet we don't really decorate the kitchen, do we?

It's understandable why we don't. Over the years, there haven't been many kitchen-appropriate decorations released and weaving round a huge tree as you try to cook dinner isn't the most practical situation. But M&S have just released a host of adorable Christmas-themed kitchen accessories and we're adding them to our baskets right now!

Shop Christmas kitchen accessories from M&S

Set of 2 Pure Cotton Festive Tea Towels £6 at M&S Bringing a dash of seasonal cheer to even the most boring of tasks - the washing-up - these tea towels are a lovely and practical choice of Christmas decor. We love the subtle colours which will work in any kitchen and get you in the festive mood. Party Starters Adult Light Up Apron £15 at M&S It's not often that novelty items are so stylish! This light up apron from M&S features a lovely colour pallet with a sweet Santa-inspired print and the light up element is a stunning golden-toned light that will bring some festive cheer to your kitchen. Festive Double Oven Glove £6 at M&S Decorated with a sprinkling of Santa, reindeer and elf figures, this oven glove from M&S is the perfect addition to any kitchen this festive season. We love the subtle design which delivers an elevated festive feel while the wadded cotton lining makes sure you're protected from heat.

The M&S accessories aren't the sleek and sophisticated styles we usually see in celebrity kitchens or magazine spreads, but they play into one of this year's most expressive kitchen trends.

The 'Kitschen' trend is such a fun design style, inspired by playful and retro-inspired designs. It's all about bringing creativity and colour into your space, with youthful accents highlighting this anti-quiet-luxury look.

The festive decor pieces from M&S are perfect for this nostalgia-fuelled trend, bringing some colour and pattern into your space without overwhelming it or crowding surfaces. And isn't that what Christmas is all about? Nostalgia, fun, and festive cheer - plus they're practical! What more could you want?