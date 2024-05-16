Laura Ashley's new kitchen appliance is the chic summer accessories you didn't know you needed

Summer is fast approaching and what better way to get prepared than snapping up an ultra-chic on-the-go smoothie maker to make a season's worth of refreshing fruit drinks and frozen beverages?

It can become quite the impossible task trying to keep up with this year's kitchen appliance trends, so much so you might now be tackling the issue of how to organise your countertops to accommodate your new air fryer. That's why it's key to look out for appliances that deliver both function and style.

Speaking of which, Laura Ashley had partnered up with VQ on a range of appliances to make life flow more effortlessly including their portable smoothie maker that is as stylish as it is functional thanks to the decorative 'China Rose' pattern.

Laura Ashley China Rose Portable Smoothie Maker

What better way to keep yourself cool in summer than having a cold smoothie while you're on the go? The portable smoothie maker, just one of the appliances in the China Rose collection, is rechargeable via a USB port.

Aside from looking chic with its blue and white chinoiserie-style print, it is incredibly easy to use with a single one-touch button that allows you to choose blending power.

Laura Ashley China Rose Portable Smoothie Maker View at Amazon RRP: £29.16 | The blender can be purchased from either Amazon or directly from the VQ website. It's the perfect picnic companion but also comes in handy for post-workout protein shakes and breakfast smoothies on the go.

Not only is this a powerful machine, but it also holds a good amount of liquid too, 450ml to be exact. When comparing this to some of the best blenders of this year, we can't help but be impressed by how much this portable blender offers for the affordable price point.

The engine functions at a 25,000-rpm speed and takes just 3.5-4 hours to fully charge from a dead battery. There's an LED light panel which lets you know when the power of your device is low, so you never get caught short while out and about.

The six robust stainless steel cutter blades allow for an impressive blend that can slice anything from fresh fruit to ice cubes. Perfect for those spontaneous frozen margaritas on the beach or for creating a delicious acai bowl for breakfast.

(Image credit: Laura Ashley)

Although we've seen many other portable smoothie makers, this one is definitely one of the more stylish models we've seen and reminds us of the iconic Smeg X Dolce & Gabanna kitchen collection we saw last year.

The devices are certainly not just a pretty face either, the range recently won the Brand and Licensing Award of the Year in the Best Brand Licensed Electrical &/or DIY Products or Range category.

Shop the rest of the Laura Ashley China Rose collection

Not in the market for a smoothie maker? No worries, the collection has a few other favourite appliances and there really is something to suit everyone's tastes and needs. Why not transform your kitchen on a budget and give your countertops a spruce with one of these chic devices?

Hand blender Laura Ashley China Rose 500W Eletric Hand Blender View at Amazon RRP: £54.99 | Not only does this hand blender also come with a whisk, food processor and pouring jug option it's also got two-speed modes. Featuring the delicate yet chic China Rose design, whipping up a Victoria sponge has never been easier or more stylish. Electric Hand Mixer Laura Ashley 300W Electric Hand Mixer View at Amazon RRP: £49.99 | Nothing makes baking more stress-free than a good electric hand mixer (other than the best stand mixers obviously). This one from the Laura Ashley VQ range is easy to clean and super lightweight making it a dream to use in the kitchen. It also comes with bread hooks, ideal for the savoury bakers. Slow Cooker Laura Ashley China Rose Small Slow Cooker, 3.5L View at Amazon RRP: £49.99 | Do you love a batch cook? This small but stylish slow cooker is perfect for feeding households with up to 5 people. It has three heat settings and a detachable ceramic pot with a tempered glass lid.

If you're still looking for more, or perhaps have a specific appliance in mind, you can also find a toaster and kettle on the VQ website which will certainly have guests green with envy the next time they pop over for a cuppa.