The new Smeg X Dolce & Gabbana collection is the stuff of kitchen dreams

Smeg has done it again. The iconic Italian appliance brand has partnered with the fashion powerhouse that is Dolce and Gabbana to deliver yet another unmissable collection, Blu Mediterraneo. With a Mediterranean-inspired coastal blue theme, these appliances are more than ready to steal the show in your kitchens.

It was back in 2017 when Dolce and Gabbana first teamed up with Smeg for their ‘Sicily is My Love’ collection, which was inspired by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s upbringing in the South of Italy. Only a couple of items from the first drop are still on-site but lucky for us, the majority of the newest collection is available to shop now.

Not only are we being treated with new, hand-painted designs, but some of the appliances have also had an upgrade to their functionality. The small appliances in the collection include a toaster, kettle, espresso machine, grinder, milk frother and citrus juicer. Our personal favourite? The espresso machine with Thermoblocker and customisable espresso strength settings.

Smeg x Dolce Gabbana Blu Mediterraneo collection

(Image credit: Future/Emily Smith )

Each appliance is adorned with its own individual maiolica print, which takes inspiration from the atmosphere of Southern Italy. The two-tray toaster has an impressive six browning levels with an added three pre-set programs for defrosting, reheating and bagels. Pair this with the 1.71L soft-close kettle, as well as the multi-function milk frotherand you’ve got yourself the perfect breakfast set up.

The real star of the show, however, is the new curvaceous espresso machine. With Thermoblock technology that will stop the machine from overheating, and allow for faster switch-on times, this is a machine definitely worth the investment. It also has user-friendly, simple controls with adjustable settings offering you the option to select what type of espresso you want. Along with the milk frothing wand, you can create barista-level coffees from the comfort of your own home.

Should coffee not be your thing, the collection's citrus juicer might be more your speed. Perhaps one of the most effective yet simplest appliances within the range, the juicer is intuitively activated once pressure is applied to the reamer. The juice collects within the vessel of the machine and is simply emptied into a waiting glass by pressing down the spout on the side. The stainless steel reamer, pulp tray and internal container are all dishwasher safe meaning a quick and easy cleanup!

(Image credit: Future/Emily Smith)

With prices starting from £599.95, these appliances are definitely an investment. So if you're looking for a coffee machine deal or more budget-friendly options then you can pick up some of the updated appliances in Smeg’s original block colours in late October.

The small appliances are available to purchase now with the exception of the citrus juicer and the kettle which will be available in November but can be preordered either at the London Smeg store or by giving them a call directly.