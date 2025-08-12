Jennifer Aniston's LA home is the picture of timeless sophistication with jewel-toned walls and classic midcentury details

It's not very often we get the chance to take inspiration from the inside of celebrities' homes, especially more private stars like Jennifer Aniston. So, when we spotted Architectural Digest's post showcasing the Friends actress's previous LA home, we had to share.

It's no secret that Jennifer knows a thing or two about designing a picture-perfect home that also feels cosy. From her contemporary living room at her current home to her sophisticated home bar, there's not a room she can't masterfully decorate.

With that in mind, if you've been looking for some key interior design trends, you needn't look further than the timeless decor of Jen's Bel Air property.

A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest) A photo posted by on

Where we've seen other celebrities adopt a more minimaluxe vibe over the years, Jennifer Aniston has consistently surrounded herself with a warm, refined maximalist look that reflects her relatability.

It's no surprise then that she's spoken about how much she loves designing homes. Speaking to Architectural Digest, @archdigest on Instagram, she says, “If I weren’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer. I love the process. There’s something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul.”

And it shows. The Bel Air property is adorned with rich jewel-toned interiors and high-quality complementary woods and leathers.

From the round, oversized leather armchairs that Jen is pictured leaning against to the embroidered wall tapestry, there isn't a piece of decor that hasn't been thoughtfully placed.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop the look

Lookalike rug Ruggable Adeline Antique Red Rug, 275x365 £879 at Ruggable A statement rug like this can completely transform your space with little to no effort. These rugs are an investment, but they're machine washable and will stick around for a very long time. Gold accent table SO'HOME Mirrored Side Tables with a Champagne Finish Metal Frame £119.99 at La Redoute We love how Jennifer's added pops of gold in her home study, with the tapestry matching the tall side tables. These from La Redoute are a fantastic match and come as a set of 2. Statement wall Graham & Brown Meadow Grass Teal & Soft Gold Wallpaper by Clarissa Hulse £80 per roll at Graham & Brown Although Jen's tapestry is most likely curated from a rare collector, you can still achieve a similar look with a rich, vibrant wallpaper. At a fraction of the cost, you can introduce bold colours and patterns to match other elements in the room.

Although the pictures are of a grand home, both inside and out, the way each surface is decorated with a unique accessory makes it look lived-in and welcoming. It's a great example of how the curated clutter trend can elevate a home instead of overwhelming it.

Despite the interior designer, Stephen Shadley (@Stephenshadley on Instagram), choosing to incorporate bulky, expensive pieces, he's softened them with personal, organic finishes such as frames, vases, and books.

So, if you need a little home inspiration but don't want to break the bank, add some personality to your home, Jen An style. Just make sure to keep the colours deep and the furniture extra comfy.

This bookcase is similarly styled to Jennifer's however encorporating larger pieces on the shelves can make your room feel bigger and even less cluttered. (Image credit: Future)

If you're not sure how to master bold decor, then you can use the 60-30-10 rule. This will help you create a cohesive space with a balanced colour palette without overwhelming your home or adding too much personality.