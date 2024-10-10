Jennifer Aniston’s home bar is an inspiration for entertaining at home in style – the 'intimate and inviting' space exudes sophistication

Hosting a festive party this season? Wow your guests with a 'sophisticated' drinks station inspired by Jennifer Aniston’s home bar.

With the festive season just around the corner, it's time to start preparing for the parties and gatherings thrown to celebrate with friends and family. And what better way is there to do that than with a stylish home bar set-up?

Forget stacking your bottles up in the corner of the kitchen, for an elevated drinks station that will leave your guests in awe, we've found the perfect inspiration in Jennifer Aniston's elegant and refined home bar that exudes sophistication and old Hollywood style.

"The attention to detail is what makes this home bar worthy of a private member's club," says Tamara Kelly, Woman&Home's Lifestyle Editor. "But we wouldn't expect anything less from Jennifer Aniston's luxurious Hollywood home."

Tamara points out how the bar plays on some of this year's biggest interior design trends too; Rich wooden tones and Art Deco-inspired scalloped shapes. But beyond being trendy, the dark wood tones in particular welcome an intimate feel to the space, replicating the sophisticated and glamorous styles of 1920s speakeasies.

"The sultry dark tone of the walnut wood exudes an effortless sophistication that pairs perfectly with the smokey mirror and soft, warm-toned layered lighting," Tamara adds.

"The warm temperature of the lighting creates the perfect ambience for a home bar, it's intimate and inviting in equal measure. The use of dark wood lends a traditional feel to the look while the use of muted metallics adds a contemporary edge.

"I love the bar stools that welcome a touch of Art Deco glamour, very Old Hollywood." It's no surprise that Jennifer incorporated some Art Deco glamour into her bar design. The style is super on trend at the moment and her bespoke light fitting, with a fluted glass finish, plays beautifully into this refined and luxurious look.

Shop Home Bar Accessories

Affordable lookalike Jesper Adjustable Height Bar Stool, Velvet View at Dunelm RRP: £59 | How's this for an affordable luxe bar stool? Emulating the look of Jennifer Aniston's bar stools with its gold-toned base and smooth circular seat, this stool from Dunelm is a great buy. We love the gold tone of the hardware which gives a classic and refined look. The plush cream velvet seat is padded to provide comfort, while the base is adjustable to ensure a perfect height. The brilliant price point makes it highly attainable to buy multiples without overspending. Elevate nibbles Nordstrom Floral Tiered Tray Tower View at Nordstrom RRP: £24 | Perfect for displaying bar snacks, this tiered tray exudes effortless elegance. The floral design is timeless and classic, with a highly polished shine adding the perfect gold accent to your space while the scalloped edges act as both a stylish design feature and a practical one, making sure no stray canapés fall out of place. Ambient light source John Lewis Dome Table Lamp View at John Lewis RRP: £60 | Bringing a warm and inviting glow to your space with its soft beam of light, this gold-toned dome lamp from John Lewis also ticks off the box for adding an Art-Deco-inspired gold accent to your home bar. Non-fussy in appearance, it's super sleek and sophisticated too. Stylish tool set Gold Luxe Bar Tools Set View at Dunelm RRP: £25 | Be prepare to make any cocktail request in style with this elegant gold set that comprises of a bar knife, ice tong, strainer and peg measure. This set not only looks the part but offer everything you need to be a master mixologist in no time. Thanks to the marble-style base and hanging frame theses tools can happily sit on display at all times, ready and waiting for cocktail hour. Luxe candle holder Truly Glass Hurricane Candle Holder, Medium, Brass View at John Lewis RRP: £63 | It was love at first sight when we saw this stunning hurricane lantern, it feels like something that has been plucked straight out of Jennifer's home bar curation. The elegant fluted glass design welcomes a sophisticated touch to any room where candles play a part in creating an ambience. Moveable trolley Nenana Drinks Trolley View at Dunelm RRP: £199 | Entertain your guests in style with this chic Nenana Drinks Trolley at Dunelm. Encapsulating any design elements from Jennifer's home bar the gold metal design features mirrored glass shelving. It's small enough to keep to one side when not in use but big enough to store and arrange your drinks, glasses, and utensils when hosting. The wheels make it easy to manoeuvre. While we love it in the gold finish but it is also available in silver to complement every decor

But you don't have to go as extreme as Jennifer Aniston's design team did to replicate the look in your own home. As her interior designer revealed, he 'literally carved the bar into a wall' at her home and when we just want to have a nice space to serve drinks at a party, that's not the most practical solution.

Instead, we can use her style and find simple additions that give us her look at a more affordable price.

Starting with the deep wood tones, you can use your dining table or a sideboard that you already have in your own home to act as your bar. Then introduce gold accents through your choice of cocktail mixer or by adding a metal tray or golden metal lamp to replicate Jennifer's mix of contemporary and classic styles.

Adding soft touches of light with lamps or burning candles is another simple way to get the style and create the same intimate, inviting feel.

Seating is another must, with Jennifer's stunning Art-Deco-inspired stools being a stylish and practical addition to any party-worthy bar. Simply stack them to one side when your guests leave.