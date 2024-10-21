Jennifer Aniston's contemporary living room strikes the perfect balance between stylish and homely

There's no denying that warm-toned, charming interiors have been having their day in the sun, but this doesn't mean contemporary decor has been forgotten. Quite the opposite actually, and Jennifer Aniston's living room is proof of that.

Regarding some of our favourite interior design trends, monochromatic contemporary won't always be at the top of the list. And yet when we saw Jennifer Aniston's living room we were immediately impressed by how homely the decor looked.

Although we often associate grey, basic interiors with being cold and lifeless, adding elements of wood and warm metallics such as gold can completely transform the look. This is why Jennifer Aniston's living room, much like her unpainted Nordic-style kitchen cabinets, works so well.

The Hollywood star recently allowed us a sneak peek into her Bel Air mansion through an Instagram reel announcing the publication of her new book Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life.

Aside from the adorable row of pooches listening to Jen reading her book, it was the furniture in the reel that caught our attention.

From the large minimalist fabric sofa to the vast abstract grey rug, the room exudes luxury and relaxation. With some of the outdated interior trends we've seen in the past, there can be a temptation to add more, but this look here is a great example of keeping it simple.

A few stand-outs for us aside from the rug and sofa are the statement coffee table adorned with an impressively large orchid (proving Jen's mastered how to care for an orchid) and of course, the gravity-defying lounge chair covered in a sheepskin blanket. Both add to the grand yet relaxed energy of the space with the added customisation of trinkets and soft furnishings.

Although the furniture is somewhat basic in design, the way it's styled and lived in by Jen creates the character and homely feel. Adding small yet thoughtful accessories to your space, be it coffee table books or cushions, is a great way of giving your home personality.

