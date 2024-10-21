Jennifer Aniston's contemporary living room strikes the perfect balance between stylish and homely
Who said monochromatic colour palettes can't feel warm and comforting?
There's no denying that warm-toned, charming interiors have been having their day in the sun, but this doesn't mean contemporary decor has been forgotten. Quite the opposite actually, and Jennifer Aniston's living room is proof of that.
Regarding some of our favourite interior design trends, monochromatic contemporary won't always be at the top of the list. And yet when we saw Jennifer Aniston's living room we were immediately impressed by how homely the decor looked.
Although we often associate grey, basic interiors with being cold and lifeless, adding elements of wood and warm metallics such as gold can completely transform the look. This is why Jennifer Aniston's living room, much like her unpainted Nordic-style kitchen cabinets, works so well.
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)
A photo posted by on
The Hollywood star recently allowed us a sneak peek into her Bel Air mansion through an Instagram reel announcing the publication of her new book Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life.
Aside from the adorable row of pooches listening to Jen reading her book, it was the furniture in the reel that caught our attention.
From the large minimalist fabric sofa to the vast abstract grey rug, the room exudes luxury and relaxation. With some of the outdated interior trends we've seen in the past, there can be a temptation to add more, but this look here is a great example of keeping it simple.
A few stand-outs for us aside from the rug and sofa are the statement coffee table adorned with an impressively large orchid (proving Jen's mastered how to care for an orchid) and of course, the gravity-defying lounge chair covered in a sheepskin blanket. Both add to the grand yet relaxed energy of the space with the added customisation of trinkets and soft furnishings.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Although the furniture is somewhat basic in design, the way it's styled and lived in by Jen creates the character and homely feel. Adding small yet thoughtful accessories to your space, be it coffee table books or cushions, is a great way of giving your home personality.
Shop monochromatic interiors
Lookalike design
RRP: £359 | When it comes to statement rugs, Ruggable is a top choice. This one is an affordably similar match for Jen's and comes with varying customisable options like cushioned or standard padding and flatwoven or tufted.
Chic coffee table
RRP: £140 | Whilst this model isn't quite as enormous as Jen's it's a very similar sleek and minimalist design. With a base material of steel, this is a table that's built to last and it also comes in chrome if you want to add silver to your space.
Faux sheepskin
RRP: £35 | You might not have a hanging lounge chair to drape it over, but these rugs are great for not only your floor but for laying over your sofa or armchair. They add another layer of comfort as well as elevate the overall look.
Have you got some little ones in the family or simply love a good Celebrity book no matter the genre? Jennifer's debut children's book Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life is out now!
Whether you've got a kid or are a sucker for a beautifully illustrated book, Jennifer Anistons picture book is written for all. It follows her dog Clydeo trying to discover who he is and what he loves most.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
-
-
Ultrahuman Ring review: Is this the best smart ring for women yet?
For sleep, movement and recovery trends, the Ultrahuman ring AIR ticks all the boxes
By Katie Sims Published
-
How we test mattress toppers - our process for spotting the best
If you're interested in how we test mattress toppers, here's all the behind the scenes details of what it takes to secure a spot as the best mattress topper
By Laura Honey Published
-
5 must-have hosting items I'm picking up from Anthropologie to wow my guests this festive season
From tablescapes to prosecco flutes, these are the items that will set the scene in style
By Emily Smith Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow's clever design trick to pull colour into her neutral kitchen - the affordable and practical hack is so easy to recreate
Gwyneth Paltrow injected just enough colour into her sleek, all-white kitchen with a genius and practical interior design hack
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Cleaning expert reveals her secret for keeping dark clothes dark – using one budget household item
If you're tired of seeing your black clothes slowly fading to grey with every wash cycle you need to try this budget laundry hack
By Emily Smith Published
-
Reese Witherspoon's staircase oozes sophistication thanks to one 'often forgotten' finishing touch
The small addition immediately elevates the decor from functional to fabulous
By Emily Smith Published
-
What are bare root plants, and why are they such a brilliant investment for gardeners on a budget?
Bare root plants are trending right now – and for good reason
By Kayleigh Dray Published
-
Electric blanket vs heated throw - what's the difference and which one do you need?
We asked bedding experts to explain the differences between electric blankets and heated throws to help you decide which one is the best for keeping you cosy
By Emily Smith Published
-
I'm cleaning my kitchen counters wrong according to a professional cleaner – are you guilty of making the same mistake?
Who knew you could clean your countertops incorrectly? This new method will certainly be my go-to from now on
By Emily Smith Published
-
5 ways to protect your garden from heavy rain this season: limit the damaging effects
Now is the time to prepare your garden for the worst of the treacherous UK weather
By Emily Smith Published