Head Chef reveals the kitchen item every household should have
A head chef reveals the non-negotiable kitchen item that we should all have in our kitchen drawers – do you have one?
Whether you’re a culinary star or a chef out of necessity, there are certain kitchen essentials that every home needs. Aside from the usual knives and mixing spoons, you might be surprised by this one utensil that a head chef has said is a kitchen necessity.
When it comes to organising kitchens there are probably only a small number of kitchen essentials many of us use regularly, however, there is one item that should have a place in your organised kitchen drawers that might not be there yet.
Head Chef at Campbells Meat, Stevie Cheape says the one kitchen item every household should have is a meat thermometer.
Stevie feels this utensil is non-negotiable and should be used with every meal where appropriate. According to research conducted by Safefood, 45% of people said that not knowing when meat was thoroughly cooked was the hardest part of cooking.
Many of us have probably spent years cooking meat without a thermometer and may be wondering why this kitchen gadget is so necessary. Stevie explains, "Whether you're preparing a succulent roast, a perfectly seared steak, or delicate poultry, a meat thermometer ensures consistency, and that is the foundation of what can take an average cook to a seasoned one."
Not only can using a thermometer allow you to achieve the perfect cooking timing it will also ensure your meat is consistently cooked to a high standard as well as help you avoid any risk of food poisoning.
Stevie lists several reasons why having a meat thermometer can improve your experience in the kitchen, the first being precision. "Knowing the exact temperature certain cuts need to cook until means you have fewer things to worry about, making the cooking process less stressful and the flavours more precise," he says.
This in turn means less guesswork, a higher level of food safety and a much more enjoyable meal especially, when it comes to learning how to BBQ right.
Stevie has over five years experience in the meat industry specifically however before this he worked in various restaurants across Scotland and began specialising in meat and fish during this time. He now curates recipes for Campbells and has become a respected professional in the butchering industry.
There are a few important rules to remember when using a meat thermometer, explains woman&home's former senior food writer Jessica Ransom. "When cooking chicken it's important to put the probe in the thickest part of the meat but don't touch the bone. It should read 74C and juices will run clear," she explains.
"When it comes to steak there's a little more differentiation depending on how you like it, but she recommends keeping the temperature between 48-72C. "
What to use if you don't have a meat thermometer
Although it's recommended to add a meat thermometer to your kitchen, in the meantime perhaps you'd like a few tips to ensure your meals are the tastiest they can be and for that Stevie has shared the professional ways you can test your meat.
- Touch method: If you don't have a meat thermometer then the traditional touch method is a helpful alternative. "Poke the meat, and it should feel different for rare, medium, or well-done," explains Stevie. He does however warn that this method takes practice and you will need to compare the resistance of the meat to the palm of your hand to guage its doneness. The softer the resistance the rarer the meat.
- Timer: Perhaps the most common method for most, but using a timer for approximate cooking times is the easiest way to cook your meat. Although Stevie does have an issue with this method, he says "Be aware that it's less accurate as times can differ depending on the size of your meat." A factor worth considering when calculating your Christmas turkey size.
- Visual clues: This may be the least trustworthy method for ensuring your meat is cooked both safely and to a high level of quality. However, Stevie says to look out for browing, juices running clear or the flesh turning opaque as these visuals can guide you to how cooked your piece of meat is.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. She specialises in lifestyle writing, both on her personal blog and also for previous work placements such as northern-based magazine Northern Life. Throughout her studies she has developed a love for entertainment reviews, sex and relationship writing and human interest stories.
-
-
Queen Letizia oozes 1920s glamour as she pairs a fur-collared cape with a figure-hugging cobalt blue midi dress
Queen Letizia oozed 1920s glamour as she stepped out in the perfect autumnal look featuring fur and embellished shoulders
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Camilla’s shimmering blue tunic and palazzo trousers deliver serious glamour in Kenya as she pulls out some show-stopping jewellery
Queen Camilla's blue tunic look for a State Banquet in Nairobi was gorgeously luxurious and her jewellery really stood-out to us
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Fragrance expert reveals 6 mistakes we all make when burning scented candles – and how to avoid them
Feeling like you're not getting your money's worth from your scented candles? These common candle mistakes may be the reason why
By Emily Smith Published
-
5 unconventional cleaning hacks that could fix your scratched furniture, according to an expert
Sick of seeing scratches in your glass or wooden furniture? These expert-approved cleaning hacks could be your saviour
By Emily Smith Published
-
Victoria Beckham's sofa is trending for this reason and we're obsessed
We simply cannot get enough of Victoria Beckham's sofa choice, after seeing behind the scenes in the Beckham household
By Emily Smith Published
-
This simple heating error could cost you over £100 each year
Looking to keep costs down this winter? Then this quick and easy heating hack is the solution for you
By Emily Smith Published
-
This new gadget turns your airer into a heated clothes dryer - at a fraction of the price
Looking for a cost (and space) effective solution to a dryer? This could be it...
By Emily Smith Published
-
5 budget home improvements that add the most value, according to property experts
Experts reveal five budget home improvements that can increase the value of your property without the help of professionals
By Emily Smith Published
-
6 dangerous viral heating hacks you should avoid this winter
If you're looking for fast and effective ways to warm up your home this winter these dangerous viral heating hacks are not the answer
By Emily Smith Published
-
These three dehumidifiers come with thousands of rave reviews - and they're all under £50 for Prime Day
With the winter approaching it's a good idea to take advantage of Prime Day and snap up one of these dehumidifier deals
By Emily Smith Published