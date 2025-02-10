Habitat's latest collection offers timeless Sanderson designs at affordable prices – with a charming charitable twist

Although summer might seem a world away right now, Habitat's latest collection with the iconic Sanderson design house and the beloved charity National Trust is here to prepare us for sunnier days.

When it comes to hosting a memorable dinner party, even the smallest touches are important and that starts with your tableware. Habitat clearly had this in mind when partnering with Sanderson and National Trust on their latest collection.

From the intricate designs of the padded placements to the utterly chic glassware, there's not one piece in the range that hasn't been thoughtfully designed and artfully crafted.

Habitat x Sanderson & National Trust collection

When it comes to stunning yet affordable homeware, Habitat is always ahead of the game – the Habitat x Morris & Co. collaboration is a fine example of this. This time their collection, which is available in Sainsbury's stores and online at Habitat.co.uk is a balance of the dopamine decor trend and the charming influences of the English countryside.

With over 60 exclusive pieces, the collection is primarily inspired by the beloved designs and flora found in National Trust properties as well as Sander's extensive pattern archive.

"The collection encapsulates the beauty of British heritage while reimagining traditional designs for today’s homes, underpinned by Habitat’s commitment to quality and affordability," says Hannah Mallett, director of products for Habitat.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Whilst the homely stylistic approach of the campaign is certainly stirring up some of our favourite cottage garden ideas, it's not just delicate patterns dominating the range.

From hand-blown colourful glassware to minimalist stoneware crockery, each piece feels unique. Along with its undeniable beauty, there's a distinct air of versatility to this collection with every item designed to complement a variety of different interior styles. Whether that's traditional or something more contemporary like the maximalism decor trend.

Claire Vallis, Sanderson Design Director explains, "Habitat have taken our iconic designs and patterns and created wonderfully useable, everyday products for this collection. The patterns and colours work beautifully, so well designed and crafted, adding a sense of occasion and a touch of nostalgia to the everyday."

(Image credit: Habitat)

With pastel stripes, ruffles, foliage patterns and bold prints Habitat has brought the joy of the warmer seasons to our homes with prices only starting at £2.25.

And it's not just the aesthetics the brands have prioritised, Hannah says, "We're also proud that four per cent of the retail selling price goes to the National Trust charity which helps care for nature, beauty, and history, for everyone, forever."

So when you're shopping ahead for a spring and summer full of garden parties, dinner guests and drinks on the patio, you can also know you're helping our country's wildlife too.

Shop the collection

Hand-painted detail Habitat x Sanderson National Trust Handpainted Stripe Nibble Bowl 3pk View at Habitat RRP: £12 | What's a dinner party without some delicious nibbles set out? These bowls are hand-painted in bold-coloured stripes and are surprisingly versatile. They make great bowls for side dishes and your morning granola too! Statement ceramics Habitat x Sanderson National Trust Handpainted Stripe Large Berry Jug View at Habitat RRP: £12 | Whether you use this jug as a floral centrepiece or fill it with your favourite hosting beverage, it's sure to impress guests. Thanks to its bold red stripes, it makes an effortless statement the second it's placed on the table. Etched glassware Habitat x Sanderson National Trust Berries Glass Jug View at Habitat RRP: £15 | While it might not be summer just yet we can practically taste the delicious lemonades and sangrias we'll be pouring out of this jug. With its green glass handle and stylised berries pattern, your dinner table will never have looked so good. Chic & comfortable Habitat x Sanderson & National Trust Bellis Seat Cushion View at Habitat RRP: £28 | Need some extra padding for your outdoor furniture? This set of two seat cushions won't just keep you comfy all dinner long they'll also immediately upgrade your dining set up. With stripes, ruffles and pink florals, what's not to love? Decorative textiles Habitat x Sanderson National Trust Tea Towels View at Habitat RRP: £12 | Whether as a treat for yourself or a gift to a new homeowner this set of 5 tea towels doesn't just serve a function. Thanks to their charming designs these are textiles you'll want to keep out of the cupboards. Embossed stoneware Habitat x Sanderson National Trust Bellis Cake Stand View at Habitat RRP: £18 | Perfect for afternoon tea or for presenting your favourite sourdough loaf at lunch, this is a cake stand for all occasions. It features the Bellis floral motif and has been decorated using a wax resist method.

With the countdown on to garden party season, now is as good a time as ever to stock up on entertaining essentials before sorting your garden out for upcoming warmer weather. From cleaning your garden furniture to giving your patio a good sweep it's best to get ahead so you're ready when the warmer months arrive.