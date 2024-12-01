I never usually buy festive bedding, but Dunelm just convinced me with this joyful fairisle design
And it's only £16!
Decorating the house this weekend included swapping the kids' bedding over to festive styles, and seeing their excitement made me want in on that action. So off I went to have a look for some festive bed sheets for the grown-up rooms, not holding out much hope of finding something affordable and suitable for year-round use.
The first place I headed to was our round-up of the best Christmas bedding sets, and it took approximately two minutes to find exactly what I was looking for (thanks, guys). If you haven't seen, Dunelm has one of the best ranges of festive bedding right now – but this joyful Gnome Fairilse duvet and pillowcase set is the one that really caught my eye.
While I was initially looking for how to decorate a guest bedroom at Christmas, I'm unapologetic about keeping this set for myself. Not only is the fairisle design totally on trend right now, it has a reversible design, both of which have a festive feel, but you could easily use outside of the Christmas period. And it gets better, the price is amazing - starting at £10 for a single set, going up to just £16 for super king.
Dunelm's fairisle gonk bedding is great for the festive season. Reversible so you can switch up the design and made from polycotton, which is a blend of cotton and polyester that requires minimal ironing. Looks great, is super affordable and doesn't need ironing - sold!
More Christmas Decor
If you're looking for Christmas bedding for the kids or grandkids, Dunelm has a lovely selection. I bought this vibrant red Father Christmas set for my little girl, and my son has this blue glow in the dark set too. They are so affordable, and give kids' room such an excited, festive feel.
Dunelm is filled with gorgeous, affordable ways to make the whole house feel festive. While on my hunt for bedding, I popped this vibrant Christmas doormat in my basket – it's such a lovely, bright welcome message for this time of year. And at a fantastic price.
I bought four packets of these present string lights for around the house – at £2.50 per pack you can't go wrong! Battery operated, these are great for adding a festive, warm glow to rooms throughout the house. My downstairs toilet, for example, is about to get a little Xmas makeover with these brilliant little lights.
woman&home lifestyle editor Tamara Kelly says: "Christmas bedding is an easy way to dress a bedroom for Christmas without having to make any real effort. It's a great way to wake up and instantly feel immersed in the holiday spirit. I was in full support when Kerrie said she'd chosen this design because it incorporates two of the biggest seasonal trends - Gonks and Fair Isle prints. The reversible aspect is also a nice touch to get two Christmas duvet designs in one."
It's not just bedding Dunelm excels at, there's decorations for every room and taste. Fancy a minimalist Christmas tree like Victoria Beckham? Dunelm has a load of beautiful Christmas trees to choose from, all at super affordable prices.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
