Forget flat-pack furniture being an effort, this new John Lewis range embraces 'ease'
This new range of self-assembly furniture is not only super sleek, you can build it tool-free 'up to 10 times quicker'
When you think of flat pack furniture you might automatically think of 'budget' and 'basic' with a whole lot of hassle, however this new EasyKlix by Forte range exclusively at John Lewis is set to change all that.
It's probably an unfair stigma that self-assembly furniture has a low-quality appeal because the only difference is that you have to assemble the furniture pieces yourself.
This new John Lewis collection is changing the world of self-assembly furniture. The finished products are impeccably stylish and super easy to build, even without tools, thanks to an innovative new click system – which means they can be built and taken apart with little to no effort, ideal when moving house or downsizing.
Some of the best pieces of flat-pack furniture we've seen to date are the result of outstanding IKEA Billy bookcase hacks and IKEA Besta hacks. This new range most certainly doesn't need any alterations, it's fabulous just as it is...
New EasyKlix by Forte range exclusively at John Lewis
Who says flat-pack furniture can't be fashionable as well as functional? This new EasyKlix by Forte range exclusively at John Lewis is changing perceptions.
“Ready-to-assemble furniture is a popular furniture category because of its pricing, almost instant availability, and the wide range of good and practical designs," says Victoria Ross, national sales manager (UK) at Forte Furniture.
"However, they are all too often linked to a very complex, stressful and time-consuming assembly experience. This is why at Forte we have set ourselves the goal to make ready-to-assemble furniture easy and hassle-free for our customers.
“Under our new brand EasyKlix by Forte, we have now launched a collection of furniture programs that embrace 'ease' in all aspects of the consumer experience. Products with the EasyKlix solution are beautifully designed, up to 10 times quicker to assemble and almost tool-free.
The patented 'EasyKlix' system is an 'innovative system based on Threespine ID® technology' which enables you to not only click the pieces together with extreme ease, it also means you can disassemble and rebuild the furniture multiple times without causing any damage – handy when the time comes to consider downsizing.
The new furniture collection spans living rooms and bedrooms with stylish storage for all your needs from sideboards, coffee tables and TV stands to chic wardrobes and chest of drawers. Each of the well-designed pieces offers an easy way to update living rooms and an even easier way to update bedrooms for spring.
"This is a truly smart solution, so you can enjoy the product without unnecessary fuss and, if needed, it can be taken apart again just as quickly," Victoria adds. "When you buy a product with an EasyKlix solution we promise: 'Don‘t worry, this will be easy. You can do this - No tricks, just clicks'.”
The prices range from £149 for the coffee table to £529 for a 2-door wardrobe.
Shop EasyKlix by Forte exclusively at John Lewis
Stylish TV stand
RRP: £349 | As the focus of most living rooms the TV needs a sufficiently stylish place to stand – if you can't hide it, make it stand proud instead.
Sleek sideboard
RRP: £349 | This Scandi-inspired sideboard perfectly balances white and oak detailing to add a contemporary feel to the design.
Chic coffee table
RRP: £149 | Functional and pleasing on the eye this easy-to-make coffee table is sure to be the hero of any living room with its plentiful storage. Seen here in the Sage/Oak colour way, it is also available in White/Oak.
Traditional design
RRP: £529 | This classic oak finish wardrobe is a timeless addition to any room that requires storage. The legs add an element of lightness to the design, while the recessed handle seamlessly integrates into the doors, adding to the contemporary clean lines.
Generous wardrobe
RRP: £499 | This stylish wardrobe is ideal for all your clothes storage needs with two internal drawers, five shelving solutions and a hanging rail – more than enough to reorganise a small closet with lots of clothes.
Classic console chest
RRP: £279 | Ideal as over console chest for a bedroom or a sideboard for a dining room this furniture piece features three internal shelves to offer ample storage for all manner of items.
in addition the online offering the new EasyKlix by Forte range will be rolled out at John Lewis stores in Glasgow, Westfield Stratford City, Southampton, Solihull, Leeds and Liverpool – to give customers the chance to get hands on with the collection in real life.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist, with a career spanning 22 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she has spent the last 17 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home, and it’s with these award-winning interiors teams that she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has served as an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
