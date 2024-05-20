Forget flat-pack furniture being an effort, this new John Lewis range embraces 'ease'

When you think of flat pack furniture you might automatically think of 'budget' and 'basic' with a whole lot of hassle, however this new EasyKlix by Forte range exclusively at John Lewis is set to change all that.

It's probably an unfair stigma that self-assembly furniture has a low-quality appeal because the only difference is that you have to assemble the furniture pieces yourself.

This new John Lewis collection is changing the world of self-assembly furniture. The finished products are impeccably stylish and super easy to build, even without tools, thanks to an innovative new click system – which means they can be built and taken apart with little to no effort, ideal when moving house or downsizing.

Some of the best pieces of flat-pack furniture we've seen to date are the result of outstanding IKEA Billy bookcase hacks and IKEA Besta hacks. This new range most certainly doesn't need any alterations, it's fabulous just as it is...

New EasyKlix by Forte range exclusively at John Lewis

Who says flat-pack furniture can't be fashionable as well as functional? This new EasyKlix by Forte range exclusively at John Lewis is changing perceptions.

“Ready-to-assemble furniture is a popular furniture category because of its pricing, almost instant availability, and the wide range of good and practical designs," says Victoria Ross, national sales manager (UK) at Forte Furniture.

"However, they are all too often linked to a very complex, stressful and time-consuming assembly experience. This is why at Forte we have set ourselves the goal to make ready-to-assemble furniture easy and hassle-free for our customers.

“Under our new brand EasyKlix by Forte, we have now launched a collection of furniture programs that embrace 'ease' in all aspects of the consumer experience. Products with the EasyKlix solution are beautifully designed, up to 10 times quicker to assemble and almost tool-free.

The patented 'EasyKlix' system is an 'innovative system based on Threespine ID® technology' which enables you to not only click the pieces together with extreme ease, it also means you can disassemble and rebuild the furniture multiple times without causing any damage – handy when the time comes to consider downsizing.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

The new furniture collection spans living rooms and bedrooms with stylish storage for all your needs from sideboards, coffee tables and TV stands to chic wardrobes and chest of drawers. Each of the well-designed pieces offers an easy way to update living rooms and an even easier way to update bedrooms for spring.

"This is a truly smart solution, so you can enjoy the product without unnecessary fuss and, if needed, it can be taken apart again just as quickly," Victoria adds. "When you buy a product with an EasyKlix solution we promise: 'Don‘t worry, this will be easy. You can do this - No tricks, just clicks'.”

The prices range from £149 for the coffee table to £529 for a 2-door wardrobe.

Shop EasyKlix by Forte exclusively at John Lewis

in addition the online offering the new EasyKlix by Forte range will be rolled out at John Lewis stores in Glasgow, Westfield Stratford City, Southampton, Solihull, Leeds and Liverpool – to give customers the chance to get hands on with the collection in real life.