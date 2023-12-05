Don't have time or space for a Christmas tree? Martha Stewart's inexpensive hack gives a chic solution for those in a holiday crunch

Have a small space, or on a budget this holiday season? Martha Stewart's inexpensive hack will help you put up a makeshift "tree" - and all you need is just a few pine swags and an empty wall. And trust us, it's really chic.

While the holiday season can be very exciting and filled with love and joy, it can also be a tad bit stressful (we're really underselling the stress here) - and, as many know, extremely pricey. Not only do you have to buy gifts for your family and friends, but you also have to decorate your house, cook for guests, attend holiday parties... needless to say, it can all get a bit overwhelming. Most of all, getting a Christmas tree (especially a real one for those brave folks who engage) can be an added expense and task that some are just not willing to take on - and honestly, we can't blame you.

However, we just learned a hack from none other than Martha Stewart that's perfect for those who aren't interested in buying or putting up a Christmas tree this year - and all you need to achieve it is a few pine swags and an empty wall.

Martha suggests using some pine swags to create the shape of a Christmas tree on your wall with pine swags, as show in the Instagram post above.

"Skipping the standalone fresh (or faux) Christmas tree this year? Or simply don't have the space? No worries—there are several alternatives to consider instead," she captioned her post. "By hanging vertical tiers of fresh pine swags in increasing lengths down a wall, you capture the ethos of this Christmastime symbol—without using up precious square footage."

This hack is very cost effective, as pine swags are not nearly as expensive as Christmas trees. Plus, this hack is so customizable - you can opt for faux or real pine swags, and you can deck out the strands as much as you want, adding lights and even ornaments to the display if you see fit.

Additionally, this Christmas decorating hack would look great inside (perhaps in a hallway decorated for Christmas?), or it would be super chic outside on your porch for an added subtle layer to your outdoor Christmas decorations.