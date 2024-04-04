Courteney Cox's garden with an ocean view is an oasis of leafy calm

Courteney Cox's garden may be our favourite new outside space inspiration as her flagstone-paved swimming pool and dining area is the ideal oasis of calm.

In a recent post on Instagram, Courteney Cox showed that she is very much up to date on the garden trends of 2024 as she gave a sneak peek into her ocean-side garden space with sprawling lawns, and a sparkling blue pool flanked by a dining area and several seating and lounge spaces.

The green space looks incredible as the actress has merged natural elements such as leafy foliage, large natural stones and unpainted wood, with modern elements such as black furnishings and monochrome patterned throw cushions scattered across the outside furniture.

In an article for the LA Times, the star commented that her garden space was the 'focal point' of her life and her 'favourite room'.

"The house I have is indoor-outdoor, but this particular area has everything you need - an indoor-outdoor kitchen, dining table, lounge chairs, a pool, a great view. Living in California, this is the perfect place to spend time because it’s always so beautiful here. It is the one area that I don’t feel like I need to change. Sometimes I think I’d get a different coloured pillow or something, but it stayed consistent for the last 10 years."

As Courteney suggests, opting for a change in furnishing is a great way to revive your space without feeling like you're spending a fortune.

Our Homes Editor, Tamara Kelly, loves the way Courtney has incorporated both plushness and greenery into the outdoor area. "No wonder this is Courtney's favourite 'room' in her home, it's like a quiet luxury garden theme brought to life. First up the indoor/outdoor kitchen ensures is ready and waiting for effortless entertaining but also the luxe garden furniture offers comfort and style in equal measure – I particularly love the oversized design of the armchairs, perfect for both lounging and dining depending on how the mood takes you," she said.

The Friends actress added that this space is the 'most important room' in her Malibu home. "I have people over to my house every Sunday. I’ve done that for the last 20 years. As a kid, I would go to my grandparents’ house with aunts, uncles and 21 first cousins. I don’t have family like that in L.A., but I do like to get together on Sunday afternoons and play tennis, eat and watch the kids swim in the pool. It just brings a sense of community to my life. That’s why [this outdoor space is] the most important room," said Courteney Cox.