Cat Deeley's bedroom ensuite perfectly demonstrates quiet luxury decor trend with pure white marble and sage green accents

Cat Deeley's bathroom ensuite and bright white bedroom might be our new favourite interior design style that we want to copy!

When it comes to the bathroom and bedroom trends of 2024, many of us think of them as independent spaces rather than two joint rooms that can have a perfect flow from one space to another. Cat Deeley's ensuite shows how she perfectly designed the space as one bright white suite that looked closer to a hotel than a home.

Cat's video showed that she had a shared white marble twin sink which was perfectly curved for easy usage. The white marble matched the white walls and rug which was perfect to complement the many neutral shades in the room.

Complimenting this peaceful space, woman&home's Home Editor, Tamara Kelly, said, "It's clear from the video that Cat is a fan of the quiet luxury decor trend, from the curved twin marble basins in the bathroom, and the effortlessly chic parquet flooring and those floor-to-ceiling tailored taupe curtains in the bedroom beyond."

Tamara then added that she also loved the sage green accent pieces in the bedroom which were ideal pieces for a splash of colour that enhanced the peaceful feel of the space.

"For me the added touch of quiet luxury comes from the living room set up of the matching sage green armchairs behind a coffee table – a thoroughly decadent detail which no doubt makes her bedroom feel like a luxury hotel," Tamara said.



Tamara Kelly Lifestyle Editor Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist, with a career spanning 20 years. Tamara has spent the last 17 years working with the style teams at, Woman & Home, Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home, and it’s with these award-winning teams that she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for shopping, styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.

John Lewis Cotton Velvet Cushion Visit Site RRP: £25 | Cushion made from cotton in the shade of sorrel, the perfect addition to a bedroom space for a bit of muted colour. Dunelm Sage Eddie Luna Tub Armchair Visit Site RRP: £169 | A sage coloured armchair that is a perfect piece for a bedroom space with wooden legs much like the ones owned by Cat Deeley. Next Cotton Curtains Visit Site RRP: £40-105 | These cotton eyelet curtains are available in various shades and with varying levels of opacity for complete or partial blackout.

Emulating this style may be easier than it seems. Like Cat, you can make your bedroom ceiling seem higher by placing your curtain rails closer to the ceiling and opting for a long pair of neutral curtains that drape from floor to ceiling.

Sage green is also a popular colour for upholstery, and investing in cushions and chairs in a colourful shade is an easy way to add a stylish splash to a neutral room. This makes it easier to change the feel of your room simply by changing just some of the upholstery and not having to change the colour of the walls or more permanent furniture items.