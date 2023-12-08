Brooke Shields just endorsed the trend of covering your Christmas tree with bows and we're all for it

In a recent picture, Brooke Shields posed with her family for a festive holiday greeting, and they can be seen in front of a tree decorated with delicate bows and ribbons.

In case you didn't notice, ribbons and bows are all the rage for winter 2023. You can find ribbons on everything these days - including wine glasses, tied up in people's hair, on sweaters, and even on Christmas trees. People are getting in on the hint that ribbons are the trendiest and cutest accessory of the season - including Brooke Shields, who totally just endorsed the idea of putting ribbons on Christmas trees to make your tree look more expensive.

A picture posted to the star's Instagram revealed her family (Chris Henchy, her husband, and their two daughters Rowan Francis and Grier Hammond) dressed up for the holiday season in London, standing in front of a tree that was decorated from top to bottom with chic red and gold bows.

A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) A photo posted by on

It used to be trendy (and is now circling back around) to put tinsel on your Christmas tree - a far cry from the look of ornaments and baubles that usually adorn these festive scapes. However, ribbons seem to be all the rage these days, providing a cute and cost-effective alternative to purchasing ornaments.

A neatly tied bow is decidedly luxurious, and even Adam Mason, co-founder of The Christmas Creators, agrees. "Tree ribbons are also a stunning touch to make it look more expensive," Adam told woman&home. "Aim for ribbons with wired edges as they’re better to shape and mould around your tree and they hold their shape much longer."

This trend is not only cost effective, but also is extremely versatile - while you can choose to put one large ribbon on the top of the tree where a star or angel would typically go, you could also opt to decorate the whole tree with bows as you would with ornaments, as displayed in the image of Brooke Shields and her family.

(Image credit: Future | James Merrell)

For even more luxurious energy, try to keep your colour scheme of bows consistent - for example, perhaps you're just choosing pink and black bows, or red and gold like in Brooke Shields' post.

Although you might choose to decorate your tree the same each year, perhaps 2023 is the year you switch things up. So, whether you are using your existing decorations or adopting new Christmas tree decorating ideas, it can be surprisingly easy to add a touch of sophistication to your tree to change things up this year.