Amanda Holden reveals the pattern she loves most for dressing her home – it's perfect for maximalist fans

Amanda Holden is here with a winter pick-me-up in the shape of a colourful, and stripey homeware collection at QVC.

Whether you're a maximalism decor fan or need a lively pop of colour to revive your decorating scheme, adding playful patterned accessories can make all the difference. Adding personality to your home seems to be at the heart of Amanda Holden's new collection with QVC as the items all offer mood-boosting hues and a touch of fun.

Her QVC-exclusive collection, BundleBerry, aims to 'redefine affordable luxury' one bold and homely design at a time. Inspired by the latest trends, this instalment focuses particularly on stripes, and we must say it might be one of our favourites.

Amanda Holden's Bundleburry QVC collection

Transforming your living room on a budget can be as easy as swapping your outdated cushions and updating the colour of your chosen accessories. And what better excuse to make this change than with Amanda's uplifting seasonal collection?

"So you know by now I love a stripe and so this season with Bundleberry, my collection at QVC, I have done these super soft velvety cushions with a little frill. A nice pop of colour," says Amanda on QVC's Instagram video.

Blue/Green Striped Cushion View at QVC RRP: £18.96 | With a removable and washable cover, these cushions are perfect for quiet and busy households alike. This darker colourway is ideal if you want to keep to a sophisticated look but need that little pop of colour for dimension. Pink/Red Striped Cushion View at QVC RRP: £18.96 | Filled with non-feather, hypoallergenic stuffing these cushions are perfect to have anywhere in your home. This pink and red colourway is sure to make a statement whether that's on your couch or centre-stage on your bed.

The striped ruffled cushions are an affordable way to invigorate any space with uplifting colours and patterns. It would appear that the cushions have been received particularly well, with fans also, with one user commenting, "Oh these are just fabulous! I love all things striped!! 😍😍"

Adding colourful cushions like these is one of our favourite ways of updating your living room for spring and the pastel and jewel-toned colour palette used here is ideal for the job.

Not forgetting these hues are consistent with those used in the dopamine decor trend, so it's no surprise the collection immediately brings a sense of fun and happiness to the home.

Aside from the cushions, Amanda has also released chic ceramics that come in similarly uplifting and joyous colours. The tall striped vases are perfect for showcasing the upcoming blooms of spring, they come in two colourways and are made of 100% ceramic.

If you're looking for a way to make your home cosy then the blankets made of faux mohair are just what you need for when the cold April showers hit.

Shop matching accessories

Striking stem vase Two Tone Striped Vase View at QVC RRP: £19.92 | Amanda has this very own vase in her daughter's bedroom, she says that the teal and green colourway is inspired by her at-home bar. Stripes are a timeless classic and one that's continuing to dominate the trends again this year. Fabulous faux throw Faux Mohair Throw View at QVC RRP: £30 | At 150cm by 200cm this throw is an impressive size for its price and can be used as an accessory draped on your couch or as a chic furniture cover. Featuring Amanda's signature ladybug logo, put there for good luck, it's a throw that will soon become a family favourite. On-trend beading design Beaded Rectangular Mirror View at QVC RRP: £84 | The round beaded edge of this mirror is extremely on trend with softer-edged furniture being preferred over harsher modern designs. The wood colourway is more of a creamy colour and the second option is a dark khaki green.

With prices starting at £7, this collection aims to offer high-quality on-trend pieces without breaking the bank and most of the pieces are extremely versatile ready to find a home in any space.

So whether you're seeking new soft furnishings or looking to add yet another vase to your collection, Amanda has just about got it all.

Whilst you're revamping your living room why not try out some different ways to update your bedroom for spring? Bringing some of the sunshine indoors can help blow those winter cobwebs away and get you excited for the sunny weather ahead.