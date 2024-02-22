Amanda Holden's Beverly Hills hotel bedroom makeover combines perfect amount of bold tropical and candy pink
Amanda Holden gave her daughter's bedroom a total transformation with bold prints, herringbone flooring and neon lights
Amanda Holden gave her daughter's bedroom a total makeover with Beverly Hills hotel in mind, nailing a bold combination palm prints, rich herringbone flooring, candy pink accents and chic panelling.
When it comes to the big interior trends of 2024, there's lots of focus on all things minimalist, with warm neutrals dominating this year's paint colour trends and quiet luxury energy with Scandi touches set to be big.
Amanda made sure to stray from all things micro when she transformed her youngest daughter Holly's bedroom, though. The Heart radio host took to social media to share a look at the before-and-after of the interior makeover, giving an insight into the Beverly Hills hotel-themed vision that became a reality.
A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)
A photo posted by on
While bedroom trends have change and develop year after year, there are a few key elements that are sure to make a bedroom look expensive, with statement patterned wall paper, deep wood flooring and rich colour tones never failing to do the trick.
Explaining that "bold patterns, pops of colour and personality" is essential for her when it comes to interior design, Amanda, who recently showed off her Great Gatsby-core bedroom makeover, told her Instagram followers, "Check out the transformation of our daughter's bedroom in our new house. We didn't want carpet and we didn't want neutrals...We wanted Beverly Hills hotel vibes!"
Posting a snippet of the grey and white colour palette in the carpeted room they had to work with, Amanda credited award-winning interior designer Anouska Lancaster for turning the room into a candy pink and palm-covered heaven.
"To help us realise their dreams was my good friend [Anouska].
"I absolutely love her style .. we are always on the same page and happy to go all out."
Shop Beverly Hills Hotel Style
RRP: £55 - £85 | Channel Beverly Hills hotel vibes with quintessential pink and white stripes with this pretty pink bed set, available in single, double, king and super king.
RRP: £27.99 | This ultra affordable vase by H&M home provides the perfect pink and palm green colour palette to complement a California-core room design.
RRP: £40 | A Beverly Hills hotel themed room couldn't be complete without some statement neon lighting - we love this affordable hand heart sign from Dunelm.
RRP: £9.99 | Inject a touch of pink and palm into your soft furnishings with these pink and green cushion covers priced at under £10 each.
RRP: £12 | Transform dull walls into bubblegum pink and forest green wonders with the simple addition of palm print wallpaper.
RRP: From £11.65 | Prints and posters can be a really easy way to deliver the feel of a specific theme to a space and this retro matchbox print is perfect for replicating Amanda's theme.
Displaying subtle changes made to the room alongside the eye catching additions, Amanda showed how Orac panelling had been added to the wall to add on-trend texture, praising it for "changing everything", while the plush grey carpet was swapped for luxe-looking dark herringbone wood.
Urging followers to "be bold" with designs and paint choices, Amanda showed off the candy cane style pink and white stripe design painted from wall to ceiling in the dressing room section of the bedroom.
Panning around the room, the video showed the incredible result of the bedroom flip, with pinks, greens and golds blending together to create a stylishly striking feel, with the leaf print wallpaper working alongside cushions, prints and feature plants.
Amanda's fans flooded the comment section with words of adoration for the interior achievement, with many applauding the choice to steer clear of neutrality and minimalism.
"Love it! Such a refreshing change from seeing neutrals all over insta," one wrote, while another shared her love for Anouska's work, adding , "Looking fabulous Amanda! Love @noushka_design and her bold interiors."
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
