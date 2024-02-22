Amanda Holden's Beverly Hills hotel bedroom makeover combines perfect amount of bold tropical and candy pink

Amanda Holden gave her daughter's bedroom a total makeover with Beverly Hills hotel in mind, nailing a bold combination palm prints, rich herringbone flooring, candy pink accents and chic panelling.

When it comes to the big interior trends of 2024, there's lots of focus on all things minimalist, with warm neutrals dominating this year's paint colour trends and quiet luxury energy with Scandi touches set to be big.

Amanda made sure to stray from all things micro when she transformed her youngest daughter Holly's bedroom, though. The Heart radio host took to social media to share a look at the before-and-after of the interior makeover, giving an insight into the Beverly Hills hotel-themed vision that became a reality.

While bedroom trends have change and develop year after year, there are a few key elements that are sure to make a bedroom look expensive, with statement patterned wall paper, deep wood flooring and rich colour tones never failing to do the trick.

Explaining that "bold patterns, pops of colour and personality" is essential for her when it comes to interior design, Amanda, who recently showed off her Great Gatsby-core bedroom makeover, told her Instagram followers, "Check out the transformation of our daughter's bedroom in our new house. We didn't want carpet and we didn't want neutrals...We wanted Beverly Hills hotel vibes!"

Posting a snippet of the grey and white colour palette in the carpeted room they had to work with, Amanda credited award-winning interior designer Anouska Lancaster for turning the room into a candy pink and palm-covered heaven.

"To help us realise their dreams was my good friend [Anouska].

"I absolutely love her style .. we are always on the same page and happy to go all out."

Displaying subtle changes made to the room alongside the eye catching additions, Amanda showed how Orac panelling had been added to the wall to add on-trend texture, praising it for "changing everything", while the plush grey carpet was swapped for luxe-looking dark herringbone wood.

Urging followers to "be bold" with designs and paint choices, Amanda showed off the candy cane style pink and white stripe design painted from wall to ceiling in the dressing room section of the bedroom.

Panning around the room, the video showed the incredible result of the bedroom flip, with pinks, greens and golds blending together to create a stylishly striking feel, with the leaf print wallpaper working alongside cushions, prints and feature plants.

Amanda's fans flooded the comment section with words of adoration for the interior achievement, with many applauding the choice to steer clear of neutrality and minimalism.

"Love it! Such a refreshing change from seeing neutrals all over insta," one wrote, while another shared her love for Anouska's work, adding , "Looking fabulous Amanda! Love @noushka_design and her bold interiors."