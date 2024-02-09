Amanda Holden's Great Gatsby-core bedroom transformation nails rich art deco trend

Amanda Holden's Great Gatsby themed re-decoration of her daughter's bedroom features gorgeous art deco touches, rich green hues, statement lighting and copper tones.

When it comes to interior design trends, art deco elements are something that seem set to never go out of style - what with luxurious colour tones, blends of velvet and copper, statement light fixtures and powerful patterns and textures, going for an art deco-inspired theme is an easy way to make a bedroom look expensive.

So it's little wonder Amanda Holden's transformation of her daughter Lexi's bedroom with Great Gatsby influences and quintessential art deco touches is oozing elegance and very much impressing her fans.

TV and radio host Amanda took to Instagram to share an impressive before and after of her teen daughter's room in the family's new home, showing how it went from grey-toned and minimalistic to cosy, stylish and luxurious, with grand ingredients in the form of deep wood floors, mirrored furniture, plush furnishings and dim yet golden lighting.

And while knowing how to make a bedroom feel like a luxury hotel is something we've spent time perfecting, it seems it's one of Amanda's key criteria when it comes to interiors, too.

Taking to Instagram to share the transformation footage, she explained that a must for decorating the bedrooms in her home is achieving hotel vibes, saying, "My brief is always to make it look and feel like a hotel bedroom."

Sharing an insight into the process of evolving the bedroom, Amanda explained that it started with ideas of elements Lexi loves most transferred onto a moodboard.

"This is our eldest daughter [Lexi's] bedroom. She is a huge fan of The Great Gatsby and art deco vibes and her favourite colour is green," Amanda penned, going on to credit award-winning interior designer Anouska Lancaster for her work on the room.

"She and I made a moodboard which we then discussed with the wonderful [Anouska] and together we came up with this unbelievable room! Anouska and I are always on the same page. She is so talented and wonderful and such good fun."

The clip of the newly renovated bedroom shows that the basic grey carpet has been replaced with oak-toned wood flooring with geometric patterned boards, while sage green adorns the wall's panelling - and deep green and gold wallpaper patterned with curved lines adds depth.

The bed, sofa and soft furnishings bring scalloped edges and a tactile velvet feel to the room - while the mirrored bedside drawers and vanity table adds shimmering contrast.

Amanda's followers flooded the comment section with praise over the decor change, with one writing, "Such a chic and glamorous sanctuary for [Lexi]."

Another penned, "Moody, sophisticated, oozes luxury, how could you not LOVE THIS? Lucky Lexi!"

"Omg that is my dream bedroom,"one more chipped in, while another comment read, "Wow I love the velvet and pattern wallpaper, very chic."