Aldi's heated clothes airer is back: after testing the sell-out rack we highly recommend it

The Aldi heated airer is being re-released for a second time this year having previously sold out in a matter of hours and having personally tried it for ourselves we for one cannot wait for stocks to come back in.

While testing the best heated clothes airers we got to try out Aldi's £34.99 winged heated clothes airer and were thoroughly pleased with results. Subsequently we wanted to recommend it as the superior buy for those on a budget but unfortunately because it sells out quicker than you can do a spin cycle, and would therefore leave customers disappointed, we couldn't add it to our trusted edit.

This is the reason we are over the moon with Aldi's announcement that its sell-out £34.99 heated airer will be returning to stores from 23rd November, perfectly timed to help those struggling to dry clothes indoors this winter.

But the best news of all, there are two options available to get shoppers in a spin, with a new Upright Heated Airer priced £79.99. Both offer great saving solutions to buying a heated appliance this season.

Best-selling Aldi heated clothes airer is back

We tested and loved that the original Aldi heated airer which comes with foldable wings, making it much more compact if you don’t want to put it away after every use.

Aldi’s Lightweight Heated Airer (£34.99) is approx 12kg across, comprising of 18 heated bars with a power rating of 230W which enables it to heat up as soon as it's plugged in.

"Heating up in just a matter of minutes, the Aldi airer gets to work drying your clothes super quickly," said our expert tester Amy Hunt. "After three hours of drying our items, everything was mostly dry, which was a great result given that I live in a fairly poorly ventilated property." .

The £34.99 Aldi heated clothes airer being tested in Amy's home (Image credit: Future | Amy Hunt)

We also ranking it highly for comparison on how much it costs to run a heated clothes airer. "One huge highlight of using this airer is that the drying didn’t cost much at all," said our tester Amy. "Based on current energy prices, the airer costs less than 7p per hour to run, meaning three hours of almost dry laundry, at an estimate, costs just 21p."

This affordable running cost is another reason why this is a great choice for those on a budget.

What is important to note is that the cover, which helpfully comes included in the price, is absolutely essential for getting your laundry to dry as quickly as possible on this Aldi airer. Thankfully, the cover is easy to fit and use.

In addition to the winged model we have personally tested Aldi are always selling Upright Heated Airer for £79.99. This model is ideal for those looking for even more drying space, featuring 36 drying bars across three tiers and a cover to retain heat, this fantastic device is said to make light work of drying clothes, towels and bedding.

This model compares most to the Lakeland model, which earns the best overall model in our round-up of the best heated clothe airers on the market.

For comparison:

Best budget George Home Heated Clothes Airer Visit Site The George Home heated airer is currently featured as the most affordable on our list, coming in at £46 if you’re looking to buy both the airer and the cover (the cover is £6 separately) – which is something we would advise doing. Best overall Dry:Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Airer Visit Site Although this one is rather pricey, our w&h valued testers really couldn’t recommend this Lakeland model highly enough – it's absolutely one of the best heated clothes airers on the market, and popular for a reason.

I will most definitely be in the queue to pick up of the Aldi heated clothes airers because I now know how highly our tester rated the affordable laundry solution. While I'm there I am still holding out for hope that the Aldi Every Ways pan is still in stock to give that a try to see if it really can rival the famous Our Place Always Pan.