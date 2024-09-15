Aldi's pumpkin casserole dish is back – and it costs £250 less than the popular Le Creuset version

Get set for the return of the sellout Aldi Pumpkin Casserole Dish. The popular piece of cookware is fast becoming a cult classic as an affordable way to add an autumnal touch to seasonal mealtimes.

One of the most famous pumpkin casserole dishes comes courtesy of Le Creuset but comes with a hefty price tag of £269. And while we're not suggesting that the Aldi version is comparable in quality, at only £14.99 it is a far achievable trend for those on a budget looking to embrace autumn decor ideas.

Sadly this characterful Specialbuy is not available to purchase online, it will only be available in stores – nationwide from Thursday 18th September while stocks last.

Don't miss the popular Aldi Pumpkin Casserole Dish

This year the pumpkin casserole dish returns in a choice of orange, white and green (Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi’s popular Pumpkin Casserole Dishes (£14.99 each) are making a triumphant return to the middle aisle this week, just in time as the weather starts to turn and our minds focus on cooking comforting stews and hearty casseroles.

Considered the ultimate hosting accessory for autumn this characterful casserole dish is now oven-safe up to 230 degrees, making it ideal for serving oven to table.

Designed to maximise deliciousness with whatever is cooking, the tight-fitting lid ensures all flavours stay sealed in the pot. With an impressive 2.2L capacity, it's perfect for cooking hearty stews, casseroles and bakes for the whole family.

To suit every colour scheme, this year you can choose from green, orange, and white designs.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pumpkin cookware: budget and expensive

Budget buy Aldi Pumpkin Casserole Dish View at Aldi RRP: £14.99 | Sadly you can't buy the Aldi casserole dish online but you can see more details on the website. The 2.2L capacity is smaller than both of the expensive rivals but is still plenty big enough for any amount of batch cooking. Another factor that makes it more affordable is the ceramic material, as opposed to the more expensive cast iron casseroles. But all in all, for that incredibly cheap price it's a fabulous buy. The Specialbuy is arriving in stores on Thursday 19th September. Investment cast iron Le Creuset Cast Iron Pumpkin Casserole View at Le Creuset RRP: £269 | Forget the new white Le Creuset collection, if you covet one item this month it has to be the quirky cast iron pumpkin casserole. The newly updated cast iron Pumpkin Casserole by Le Creuset features a hearty 3,7L capacity and an authentically-shaped stem knob for a comfortable grip. However, there's a reason we are constantly on the lookout for the best Le Creuset sales, the prices are expensive, but we adore the products and want our kitchens filled with iconic cookware. Blow the budget STAUB Pumpkin Cocotte Cast Iron Casserole View at John Lewis RRP: £319 | This is the ultimate luxe version of a pumpkin casserole dish by the famous French cookware brand STAUB. Aside from the expert cast iron properties, the 24cm, 3.4L capacity cocotte dish is the most life-like design, it feels like someone has literally taken the top off a genuine pumpkin. There's no doubt that this design is the most sublime, but it does have the price tag to warrant this level of craftsmanship.

A pumpkin dish doesn't mean you have to adopt a Halloween-style aesthetic, it can also be a grown-up addition to any autumnal tablescape. Not only is the shape instantly symbolic of autumn the dish also embraces the russet tones of the seasonal colour palette.

Autumnal dining ideas at their finest (Image credit: Future)

These beautiful autumnal dining rooms could be elevated further by the addition of a quirky pumpkin casserole dish centrepiece. Is there a better way to serve this delicious-looking pumpkin, shallot and cider casserole?

We'll see you at the checkout this Thursday 19th September. Don't forget, as with all Aldi Specialbuys once they're gone, they're gone.