Habitat launches made-to-order furniture, allowing every budget to choose bespoke

When it comes to investing in your living room furniture there's nothing better than being able to tailor it to your tastes. Habitat's new exclsuive made-to-order range is offering you just that.

Whether you follow the latest interior design trends or have your own unique style, finding furniture that ticks all the boxes can feel challenging. And whilst designing your own through high-end brands is an option, it's not always financially viable.

With prices starting at £395, it certainly offer shoppers the chance to invest in customised long-lasting furniture without completely blowing the budget. And the best bit? It's available to shop now.

New launch: Habitat's made-to-order upholstery collection

As trends come and go, good quality sofas will never go out of style. Especially when that sofa has been personally tailored to match not only your space but your needs as a homeowner.

Habitat's Made-to-Order range offers a diverse variety of colourways and fabrics meaning you'll have no problem finding a combination that will suit you. The fabrics include flat weave, textured wave, chenille and velvet upholstery made from 100% recycled materials.

And should you be constantly battling with how to clean your sofa, the brand is offering a new Aquaclean fabric which is designed with stain-resistant technology meaning any spills can simply be removed with a little water. Dream come true or what?

Left: Ayr sofa upholstered in Emerald Green Right: Popular Hendricks sofa upholstered in Gold (Image credit: Habitat)

Buying new furniture might not feel like the most affordable way of transforming your living room on a budget, but these pieces are built to last.

All models are crafted with FSC timber and come with a 15-year frame guarantee, so your sofa shouldn't be losing its quality or comfort any time soon. Unlike their other furniture ranges, Habitat is also offering an extensive delivery process. The delivery team will help transport the sofa to your chosen room, unpack it, assemble it and remove packaging.

There is no doubt you'll find something that tickles your fancy in this collection and Hannah Mallett the Director of Product for Habitat, explains just how many options there are.

Hannah says: "The new offering has a number of customisable options for designing a beautiful bespoke piece of furniture, including 21 new colourways and five different qualities available across two-seater, three-seater, chaise and corner seating styles." Catering to all the best colour combinations for a living room.

"Customers can also select their preferred leg type, choosing between a dark wood or a lighter ash finish.”

Frome three-Seater upholstered in Textured Weave with Natural Ash Legs (Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat has even brought back some of its beloved archive designs like the Hendricks, Swift, Askem and Fenner sofas. All of which have received a modern redesign.

Along with the iconic vintage designs, the brand has welcomed some new models too. The in-house designers have put together a mid-century Turnmill range as well as a Scandi-esque Ayr range which is perfect for a minimaluxe space.

Shop the collection

Chenille in Emerald Green Habitat Hendricks Fabric Arm Chair View at Habitat RRP: From £750 | Designed with a mid-century flair this arm Hendricks armchair is the perfect fit for contemporary spaces needing added comfort and texture. It's made with high-density foam and a thick quilted wrap to create more support and durability. Contemporary neutrals Habitat Fenner Fabric 3 Seater Sofa View at Habitat RRP: From £1300 | Available in a range of fabrics and sizes this three-seat sofa in the Fenner range offers a classic and timeless look which would suit any refined elegant space. You can even purchase the sofa with fabric that uses Aquaclean technology so cleaning only requires water and minimal scrubbing. Multipurpose functions Habitat Lomond Fabric Footstool View at Habitat RRP: From £395 | The entire Lomond range is designed to be recyclable and is made of 100% recycled fibre. It has a contemporary flat weave and just like the other ranges comes in various materials, colours and woods. The curved edges and tapered wooden legs make it the perfect addition to a Japandi living room.

The collection is available to order now both on the Habitat site and at Argos. But be quick, delivery times are between eight to nine weeks and if you want your sofa by Christmas you best get your order in before the deadline of the 22nd of October.

Whilst your new sofa is being crafted why not refresh your walls with some of the best living room paint colours? A simple lick of paint can completely transform your space and keep the budget as low as possible.