What is ‘Bookshelf Wealth’ and why is it becoming the stand-out design trend of 2024?

Bookshelf Wealth is one of the first big interior design trends to emerge in 2024 and it’s one we can definitely get behind because, unlike whimsical ‘must-have’ colours or accessories, this is about celebrating your treasured possessions and arranging them in a way that allows you to appreciate them daily.

Similar to the Dopamine Decor trend , the results of the Bookshelf Wealth trend will vary in different people’s homes as it’s all about curating a collection of personal items and displaying them in the spaces you have available.

We asked three highly respected interior designers who shared their thoughts on Bookshelf Wealth and tips, tricks, and techniques for embracing and adopting this approach in your home.

What is the Bookshelf Wealth trend?

Bookshelf Wealth is a home interior trend that celebrates personal collections of books and home accessories by displaying them proudly, deliberately and stylishly.

Unlike the quiet luxury interior trend we saw emerge last year, which focused on investing in statement pieces and creating an expensive look, the wealth in Bookshelf Wealth refers more to sentimental value than monetary.

Bookshelf wealth is less about grand, ostentatious displays and more about thoughtfully curated collections. Even more good news is this is not about fast interiors and the wasteful ‘out with the old and in with the new’ approach, quite the opposite, Deborah Cicurel, founder of Kensal Interiors, describes the approach as “sustainable, realistic and will only grow with you and your home.”

Let’s take a look at the simple stylist rules to follow…

1. Celebrate your book collection

Unsurprisingly, books are central to Bookshelf Wealth; there is no more hiding them away in cupboards and under beds; it’s their moment to take centre stage.

“If you felt slightly horrified by the thought, much discussed at the height of Marie Kondo fever, of getting rid of books that don’t “spark joy", this is the trend for you,” says Deborah Cicurel, founder of Kensal Interiors.

This trend is not about stark minimalism but rather building up a well-loved collection of books. “Rather than aspirational trends such as Marie Kondo-style minimalism that are tricky for most of us to keep on top of, Bookshelf Wealth is all about organically growing your collection of books, ornaments and treasured pieces and proudly displaying them on your shelves,” Deborah shares.

You can still declutter books using any of the latest professional decluttering methods to ensure your display is curated but don't feel restricted in how many you have out.

2. Get Personal

If books aren’t your thing, you can still get involved with Bookshelf Wealth by celebrating your ornaments and other personal collections. One thing is clear about this trend: It’s not about ‘adding to cart’; the idea is to curate a collection of personal treasures over time.

“We love that the trend encourages people to display pieces they genuinely love, moving away from the pressure to conform to a cookie-cutter home," says Charley Morgan, interior designer and director at Violet James Studio. "It inspires us to collect and curate meaningful ornaments and books, items that can evoke happy memories when glimpsed on your shelf.” A sure way to welcome more positive energy into your home, just ensure you are not displaying the negative items you should declutter.

Interior designer and founder of Interior Design Insiders Lisa Honiball added, “The real positive of this ‘non-trend’ is that, because it's personal, it can’t be easily replicated. No scrolling through your feed and seeing identi-kit interiors. It's varied and individual, with pieces displayed in your home that reflect the lives of the people who live there.”

3. Shop your home

Continuing the theme of using what you already have rather than buying new for Bookshelf Wealth, shopping your home is a great way to create a fresh look – it's an ideal way to transform a living room on a budget.

Deborah suggests, “Look through bedside tables and even organised kitchen cupboards to rediscover items you may not have thought about displaying before: think shells from memorable holidays, clocks from vintage markets or vases that belonged to your grandparents. And most of all, enjoy this trend: it’s liberating, cosy and definitely sparks joy."

Lisa adds, “The major bonus with Bookshelf Wealth is that it won't cost you a penny - as it's about the things you already own. Take a look around your home and think about how you can pull together isolated pieces into a glorious display.

It will give your home a unique and lived-in feel. There's no one focal point as it's many individual items that bring you joy - sparking memories for you and often conversation points for your guests.”

4. Take your time

If your personal collections aren’t finished, don’t feel under pressure to buy decorative accessories to bulk out the shelves, instead, accrue them naturally over time in an authentic way.

Charley has these tips, “If you notice gaps on the shelves, instead of searching online for filler pieces, take a photo and keep a list of approximate sizes. This way, you can keep an eye out for items that resonate with you throughout the year. It all adds to the story of your design journey.”

5. More lifestyle than trend

Our experts all felt strongly that Bookshelf Wealth isn’t a passing trend but rather a reflection of your lifestyle, and it's here to stay. Deborah Cicurel advises that “Bookshelf Wealth isn’t something you’ll have to change in a few months because it’s not really a trend. It’s been around forever.”

Good news for those who enjoy being surrounded by their treasured possessions as demonstrated in the above image from Circu, “this is a sustainable and authentic movement that’s all about curating possessions that mean a lot to you and allowing them prominence on your bookshelves. It’s easy to adopt, too: this design aesthetic is all about being yourself, and creating a home that reflects your personality,” she continued.

Lisa Honiball agrees, “For me ‘Bookshelf Wealth’ is a look rather than a trend - and that’s largely because it’s based on authenticity. This look has a soul. It’s not a carefully curated look with the ‘must have’ shiny new object, but it’s not messy either - it’s considered rather than just 'stuff'. Follow the principle of displaying ‘things you love and bring you joy’, and you can’t go far wrong.”

6. Curate don't clutter

If your shelves have become a bit of a dumping ground, or are often verging on the cluttered side of things, then it might be an idea to declutter your home before you start and take our experts’ advice on how to embrace the trend. With curated collections, as seen in the image from Shelved, each item has a place that has been considered.

Lisa Honiball says, “It might be a look that’s easier to pull off if you’re sentimental (a keeper or collector, NOT a hoarder). Just to be clear, it's not solely about bookshelves! It’s the 'wealth' of treasured objects, the collection of hats from over the years, or the well-read books that tell your story.”

7. Create a lived-in look

For years, social media has been an endless barrage of perfect-looking show homes that often bear no sign of anyone living in them; how refreshing it is to see a trend emerge that celebrates the lived-in look.

Not only do people live in Bookshelf-Wealth homes, but they have actual collections of personal possessions on display – as is proved by my own IKEA Billy bookcase hack styled to showcase the 'Bookshelf Wealth' trend

Deborah has the following tips for how to achieve this look: “You don’t need to buy anything new. Simply gather your books and stack them on the shelves casually. You can mix coffee table tomes with kids’ board books, favourites, and thumbed-through paperbacks with old magazines. Rather than arranging them by colour or size, go for a lived-in look that really represents you, your interests and your aesthetic."

8. Add layers to your styling

You can apply the bookshelf wealth approach to any shelves or storage areas in your home, even in areas like the kitchen where open shelving was a key kitchen trend.

Whilst alcove shelves and beautiful built-ins are brilliant if you have them, they aren't essential for embracing this look. As is the case for the maximalist decor trend, styling for Bookshelf Wealth is about building layers of loved items that add depth and interest to a space.

Variety is the key along with personality, "don’t forget to add some favourite trinkets to your shelves, too: this could be artwork that you hang over your bookshelves, ornaments or candles you’ve picked up on your travels, or adored accessories from your childhood,” says Deborah.