Make your home smell like holidays with these summer candles - 9 favourites from our Master Perfumer

One of my favourite things about summer is the way it smells: throwing open a window on a warm morning, freshly cut grass wafting in from the garden, sun cream warming on skin, and laundry billowing on the line. When you think of the summer, it’s really no surprise that this is one of the most inspiring seasons for home fragrance.

As a Master Perfumer, I can't help but collect the best candles and diffusers wherever I travel, because I use fragrance as a way to preserve memories long after a holiday has ended. Looking back through my collection, I’ve noticed just how varied summer scent can be, from sparkling citrus groves and Mediterranean coastlines to blooming rose gardens and windswept beaches. It’s a season that invites contrast and creativity, and now I’ve decided it’s time to share my favourites with you too.

So, as you're adding the finishing touches to your outdoor living room, the best summer candles are what you need to make your space feel fresh and atmospheric. From Jo Malone London’s iconic outdoor candle, to the new Water Garden collection from Diptyque, and the beautifully botanical Cotswold garden collection from Bamford, this year’s launches sit alongside seasonal classics that reimagine citrus, florals and sea air in fresh, modern ways.

Our favourite candles for the summer

Best diffusers for the summer

If you love filling your home with fragrance but would rather skip the flame, a diffuser is the perfect alternative. Unlike candles, they provide a continuous scent without needing to be lit, making them ideal for busy households and warmer weather. I like to place diffusers in high-traffic areas such as hallways, kitchens, and living rooms, where their fragrance can gently drift throughout the home. These are the summer diffusers I keep coming back to: