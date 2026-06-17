Make your home smell like holidays with these summer candles - 9 favourites from our Master Perfumer
Sun, sea, and sand - there's more to making your home smell like summer with these iconic candles
One of my favourite things about summer is the way it smells: throwing open a window on a warm morning, freshly cut grass wafting in from the garden, sun cream warming on skin, and laundry billowing on the line. When you think of the summer, it’s really no surprise that this is one of the most inspiring seasons for home fragrance.
As a Master Perfumer, I can't help but collect the best candles and diffusers wherever I travel, because I use fragrance as a way to preserve memories long after a holiday has ended. Looking back through my collection, I’ve noticed just how varied summer scent can be, from sparkling citrus groves and Mediterranean coastlines to blooming rose gardens and windswept beaches. It’s a season that invites contrast and creativity, and now I’ve decided it’s time to share my favourites with you too.
So, as you're adding the finishing touches to your outdoor living room, the best summer candles are what you need to make your space feel fresh and atmospheric. From Jo Malone London’s iconic outdoor candle, to the new Water Garden collection from Diptyque, and the beautifully botanical Cotswold garden collection from Bamford, this year’s launches sit alongside seasonal classics that reimagine citrus, florals and sea air in fresh, modern ways.
Our favourite candles for the summer
Best for a holiday at home
Super soft and tropical, this is a luxury take on holidays by the beach
This is sunshine captured in fragrance form. Inspired by the Indian Ocean, Seychelles blends creamy coconut with warm amber and soft vanilla, creating an transportive scent that is Chrissie, the founder's, favourite. I love how the tropical facets are balanced by a subtle sophistication, avoiding anything overly sweet. The final flourish is shells set into the wax, making for a summery vessel after you're done with the candle.
Best foodie fragrance
A gourmand scent that's sweet, creamy, and utterly addictive
This is luxury in candle form. The pistachio note is creamy and velvety, evoking sun-drenched terraces and indulgent Mediterranean desserts. There is a beautiful softness to the fragrance, with subtle nutty facets wrapped in a smooth, almost buttery richness. it's comforting and addictive in all the best ways. And, if we're talking about nice vessels, this hand-crafted one will take a special spot in your home when you're finished with the candle.
Best linen-fresh scent
For open-plan homes that want to feel even more airy and breezy
This is proof that excellent summer fragrance needn't come with a luxury price tag. Ocean-inspired notes create an airy freshness that's light and effortless, while subtle aromatic nuances add depth and refinement. I find it ideal for bringing a sense of calm, brightness and holiday spirit into the home.
Best coastal fragrance
This is the essence of your favourite a beach house and a walk along the coast
Few brands understand coastal fragrance quite like St Eval. This candle delivers the freshness of sea air with remarkable clarity, blending mineral notes and salty accords into a fragrance that feels clean, breezy and revitalising. It instantly transports me to the Cornish coastline, whatever the weather outside.
Best citrus pick-me-up
Perfect for sunny mornings, this is bright and sweet and nature-led
Brand new and beautifully British, this candle is inspired by the rhythms and scents of Carole Bamford’s Cotswold garden, bringing a sense of heritage and natural elegance into the home. Drawing on the 18th-century Daylesford House orangery, it evokes a sunlit, glass-filled space where light pours in and citrus trees thrive. Radiant top notes of bergamot and petitgrain capture that bright, warming glow, unfolding into a soft heart of neroli, before settling into a grounding base of vetiver. It’s a refined, nature-led fragrance.
Best for coastal cool
Seaside freshness at its finest, this is light, airy, and unmistakably coastal
This fragrance perfectly captures the exhilaration of being beside the sea. Salty marine notes combine with aromatic cypress and fresh sea fennel to create something crisp, invigorating and wonderfully airy. For me, it evokes rugged coastlines, ocean spray and long walks beneath clear blue skies. In other words, it's my happy place in a candle.
Best modern floral
Light and sweet, this is like having a bunch of roses and peonies on display
Rose can sometimes feel overly formal, but this interpretation is beautifully relaxed and contemporary. I adore its soft floral character, which unfolds gently rather than overwhelming the room. Delicate petals mingle with fresh green nuances to create a fragrance that's romantic, calming and effortlessly summery. It's a triple-wick treat too.
Best for alfresco evenings
An unusual, undeniably woody fragrance that evokes Mediterranean forests
Although pine is traditionally associated with winter, this candle takes the note in an entirely different direction. Here, pine evokes sunny, Mediterranean climes and walks through dry Croatian landscapes. I love the scent of resinous woods warmed by the sun and aromatic needles, especially with hints of dry coastal vegetation. It is an unexpected, but very welcome entry to the best simmer scents collection.
Best for garden parties
An indulgent 6 wick candle for extra ambiance and zesty accords outdoors.
Few fragrances have achieved icon status quite like this one. I love the way sparkling mandarin and zesty lime immediately energise the senses, while aromatic basil adds an unexpected sophistication. you can opt for their classic candle, which comes in a glass vessel, but I love the idea of this indulgent outdoor candle. Set in a robust vessel, it's a rare 6-wick treat that's bright, elegant and endlessly uplifting.
Best diffusers for the summer
If you love filling your home with fragrance but would rather skip the flame, a diffuser is the perfect alternative. Unlike candles, they provide a continuous scent without needing to be lit, making them ideal for busy households and warmer weather. I like to place diffusers in high-traffic areas such as hallways, kitchens, and living rooms, where their fragrance can gently drift throughout the home. These are the summer diffusers I keep coming back to: