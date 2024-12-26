Experts reveal what happens when you binge-watch TV, and it may surprise you

Watching too much TV gets a bad rep, but we all know that a huge part of Christmas is often plenty of sofa time with your favourite films and box sets on repeat.

The good news is that being glued to the box over the holidays can bring surprising wellbeing benefits – as long as you remember to also take screen breaks to walk around, stretch and move your body (perhaps by trying one of the best yoga stretches for beginners or even a quick desk exercise).

Ready to grab the remote and ditch the guilt? Here’s what you need to know about the effects of watching TV and movies at home.

1. It can help you relax

Have you spent December racing around? Flopping in front of the TV can be an antidote for festive burnout. "Watching television serves as a form of escapism and can provoke a sense of calm," says Smriti Joshi, lead psychologist at digital mental health platform Wysa .

"Studies indicate that it can lower cortisol levels – elevated levels of this hormone in the body are associated with stress and anxiety." Interestingly, even high-drama shows can offer de-stressing benefits.

Smriti Joshi

2. You will feel comforted

Watching your favourite Christmas classics again and again gives a sense of comfort and predictability, in an otherwise unpredictable world. "Knowing the outcome of a story provides a feeling of safety, triggering warm feelings of nostalgia," says Smriti.

Your favourite films and shows can also create a strong sense of connection, helping to beat loneliness, says research published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, examining the Social Surrogacy Hypothesis. More so if they revolve around relatable situations or characters who feel like old friends.

3. It could increase empathy

"Television gives us insight into different perspectives, cultures and experiences," says Smriti. All without leaving your home. "Seeing characters navigate emotions, relationships and situations that are different from our own can boost our practice of empathy, leading to more of it in real-life interactions."

4. You may snack more

While having one hand in the tub of chocolates is perfectly reasonable at Christmas, research shows that we overindulge when eating in front of the TV, leading to unwanted weight gain. Keen to limit your grazing? Eat your evening meal before you settle on the sofa and, if you do want to nibble, choose healthier snacks, such as plain popcorn, nuts and vegetable sticks.

5. You can have a good giggle

Need a mood boost? Choose a comedy. "Laughing out loud to funny movies releases endorphins, the chemicals that promote feelings of pleasure and also reduce pain," says Smriti.

As with any activity, remember that getting enough sleep is essential for your physical and mental health, so try not to stay up too late watching another episode just because the streaming service auto-plays it.