Feeling hungry? The 32 snacks to have when you're peckish

Whenever choosing snacks to have when you're peckish, it's important to opt for the groceries in your fridge or cupboard that are as nutritious as possible. This is because not only is it a great opportunity to load up on vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients, but you also want to feel satisfied for hours afterwards.

The best snacks to stave off hunger tend to be those rich in fibre and protein, which also tend to be gut-heathy foods. However, the items you choose to graze on aren't just important for keeping you feeling well-nourished - they will also simultaneously ensure your blood sugar levels stay balanced, which will ward off energy crashes and cravings, making them vital if you're looking to create a calorie deficit for healthy, sustainable weight loss.

From nuts to fruit and even chocolate, there are many foods on the menu when it comes to satiating snacks, that will keep you fuelled all the way to your next main meal. Which looks most appetising to you?

32 snacks to have when you're peckish

1.Nuts

Nuts make a healthy snack when you're hungry since they are rich in healthy fats, protein and fibre, which help keep you feeling full and satisfied. They also provide essential nutrients such as vitamins E and B, magnesium and antioxidants, linking them to various benefits - including improved heart health, reduced inflammation and better weight management.

2. Red peppers

After something to dip in hummus? Opt for red peppers, which are low in calories and high in vitamins as well as antioxidants. The juicy vegetable is rich in vitamin C, which supports immune function and skin health, and it also contains vitamin A, potassium and fibre - the latter of which contributes to all-important satiety.

3. Greek yoghurt

Greek yoghurt makes a satisfying snack because it is high in protein and low in carbohydrates. It also contains calcium, which is important for bone health, and probiotics that support gut health. Topping with fresh fruits or nuts can enhance its nutritional value while providing additional vitamins, minerals and healthy fats.

4. Blueberries

A handful of blueberries when you're peckish is a great low-calorie, nourishing option. The fruit provides a significant amount of vitamin C, vitamin K and antioxidants like anthocyanins, while fibre promotes fullness and aids in digestion. It also has a relatively low glycemic index, meaning it has a minimal impact on blood sugar levels.

5. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is rich in protein, which helps to promote satiety and maintain muscle mass. It also contains essential nourishing nutrients such as calcium, phosphorus and B vitamins. One of its real perks is how versatile it is, served up on crackers or rye and with nutritious toppings like fruit, vegetables and nuts.

6. Apple

For a healthy snack to throw in your bag, you can't go wrong with an apple. The fruit is a great source of vitamin C, potassium, and various antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols, which contribute to overall health and may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Their natural sweetness satisfies cravings without added sugars or unhealthy fats, and - most importantly - the generous fibre content promotes satiety.

7. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate with a high cocoa content - look for 70% or more - is lower in sugar compared to milk chocolate, making it a better choice for managing blood sugar levels when you're peckish. Additionally, it provides small amounts of fibre, iron, magnesium and other minerals. However, it's important to consume it in moderation due to its calorie density.

8. Hummus

When it comes to nourishing snacks, hummus sits high on the list. Made primarily from chickpeas, tahini - or sesame seed paste - olive oil, lemon juice and garlic, it is rich in plant-based protein, fibre and healthy fats. The chickpeas are also a good source of folate, iron and manganese. Make it even more filling by pairing it with vegetables or whole-grain crackers.

9. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are a rich source of fibre, which is beneficial for digestion and helps keep you satiated. They are also high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for heart health and brain function and provide protein, calcium, magnesium and antioxidants. Sprinkle them over yoghurt or turn them into a yummy chia seed pudding.

10. Eggs

A boiled egg is an easy way to load up on protein, which helps to promote satiety and maintain muscle mass, on the move. It is also a good source of vitamins B12, D and riboflavin, as well as minerals like iron and zinc. Additionally, eggs contain choline, which research has found to be important for brain health and function.

11. Cheese

Don't dismiss the powers of cheese for nutritious fuel. It is a good source of protein - which helps to promote satiety and maintain muscle mass - and also contains calcium, phosphorus and vitamin D, which is important for bone health and overall metabolism. Its versatility is another big plus - and it can be paired with fruits, vegetables or whole-grain crackers for an even more filling snack.

12. Protein shake

There's a reason why protein shakes have become a staple for those with an active lifestyle. The drink is, of course, a reliable source of protein, which helps to curb cravings and support muscle growth. Whichever powder you choose - whether whey, casein, soy or plant-based options - it can be mixed with water, milk, milk alternatives or smoothies depending on your personal preference.

13. Edamame

It may not be your usual healthy snack, but edamame is a nutritious powerhouse. It contains plenty of protein and fibre, which helps keep you feeling full and satisfied. It is also a good source of folate, vitamin K and manganese, and contains antioxidants such as vitamin C and vitamin E.

14. Pear

While they can easily be forgotten in the fruit bowl, pears are a great snack option. They are packed with fibre, which aids digestion and helps keep you full for longer, and are also a good source of vitamin C, potassium and antioxidants such as flavonoids - which contribute to overall health and may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

15. Olives

Olives make a nourishing snack when you're hungry because they are low in carbohydrates and contain a small amount of fibre, making them a satisfying option that won't spike blood sugar levels. Additionally, they are rich in monounsaturated fats, which are beneficial for heart health and also contain antioxidants such as vitamin E and polyphenols, which research has found have anti-inflammatory properties and help protect cells from damage.

16. Avocado

After a filling addition to your toast-based snack? Avocados are rich in fibre, which helps to promote fullness and supports digestive health, and they are also high in monounsaturated fats, particularly oleic acid, which is beneficial for heart health and may help reduce inflammation. Additionally, they are a good source of vitamins C, E and K, as well as B vitamins and potassium, which is important for regulating blood pressure.

17. Popcorn

Popcorn is a smart snack option - but only the air-popped kind made at home, not the salt or sugar-laden cinema versions, so be careful what you top it with. It is naturally low in calories and high in fibre - which promotes satiety, regulates digestion and supports overall digestive health. It also contains small amounts of vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus and zinc.

Dates are an ideal healthy snack if you fancy something sweet. They are a good source of potassium, magnesium and antioxidants like flavonoids and carotenoids, and are also rich in natural sugars for a quick energy boost. However, the fibre content helps to slow down the absorption of the sugars, preventing rapid spikes in blood glucose levels.

19. Grapes

You can't go wrong with a handful of grapes for a nutritious boost. They are a good source of vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium and antioxidants such as resveratrol, while also being high in water content. This helps to hydrate the body and contribute to a feeling of fullness, while also being low in calories.

20. Beans

Beans on toast makes a filling snack. Their protein helps to keep you satisfied, while fibre aids in digestion and supports gut health. They are also a good source of complex carbohydrates, which provide sustained energy without causing rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, and also contain important nutrients such as folate, iron, magnesium and potassium.

21. Whole grain toast

A slice or two of toast is a classic snack - but it's best to use whole-grain bread. The extra fibre content helps to promote satiety and supports digestive health, and also serves up B vitamins, iron and magnesium, which are important for energy metabolism. Compared to white varieties, it provides a slower release of energy, helping to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

22. Nut butter

After a satisfying topping for toast? Nut butter - such as almond butter - is rich in protein, healthy fats and essential nutrients - that will keep you feeling full. More specifically, the popular spread is high in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats - including omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids - which are beneficial for heart health, and it contains vitamin E and minerals like magnesium and potassium.

23. Porridge

Porridge makes a healthy snack when you're hungry. The fibre content helps to promote satiety and supports digestive health by regulating bowel movements. It is also a good source of B vitamins, iron and magnesium, which are important for energy metabolism. Top with nutritious ingredients like fruits, nuts, seeds or a drizzle of honey.

24. Raspberries

Reach for a handful of raspberries if you're feeling peckish. The fruit is low in calories and packed with nutrients. It is high in fibre, which promotes fullness and aids in digestion, and is also rich in vitamins C and K, as well as antioxidants such as quercetin and ellagic acid, which research has found may help reduce inflammation.

25. Carrots

Carrots are a great snack, which you can dip in hummus or eat on their own. They are low in calories but a good source of fibre, primarily from soluble fibre known as pectin. Fibre helps to promote satiety and supports digestive health by regulating bowel movements. They are also high in beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A, which is essential for eye health and immune function.

26. Watermelon

After a cooling snack for a hot day? Watermelon is low in calories but high in water content, helping to keep you hydrated. The fruit is also a good source of vitamins A and C, which are important for immune function and skin health. Additionally, it contains antioxidants such as lycopene, which may help protect against certain types of cancer and cardiovascular disease.

27. Banana

Bananas contain essential nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin B6 and potassium, the latter of which is important for maintaining proper heart and muscle function. The fruit is also a good source of dietary fibre, which helps promote satiety and aids in digestion. What's more, it contains natural sugars - including glucose, fructose and sucrose - for a quick energy boost on the go.

28. Kiwi

There is something particularly refreshing about snacking on kiwi. The fruit is an excellent source of vitamin C, providing more than the daily recommended intake in just one serving, which supports immune function, skin health and wound healing. It also contains plenty of fibre, which aids in digestion and promotes satiety, and is rich in antioxidants like vitamin E and carotenoids - which research has found can help protect cells from oxidative stress.

29. Vegetable crisps

Compared to traditional potato crisps, vegetable crisps - which are made from the likes of sweet potato and beetroot, that are baked or lightly fried - can be a healthier option. They tend to retain more of their nutrients than their traditional counterpart - however, it is best to consume them in moderation as they can still be high in sodium.

30. Granola bar

Granola bars aren't a terrible option if you need a quick snack while out and about. They often contain oats, nuts, seeds and dried fruits, which provide fibre, protein, and essential nutrients. They are also a good source of complex carbohydrates, which provide sustained energy and help keep you full longer. However, it's important to choose options with whole ingredients, that are low in added sugars and processing, to maximise their nutritional benefits.

31. Kefir

Kefir is a fermented dairy product that is rich in probiotics, which support gut health and digestion by promoting a balanced gut microbiome. The drink is also a good source of protein, which helps to keep you feeling full and satisfied, and it also contains essential vitamins and minerals such as calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B12 - which are important for bone health and immune function. Choose unsweetened or low-sugar varieties.

32. Orange

You can't go wrong with an orange, which you can easily stash away in your bag until you're feeling peckish. It is a good source of dietary fibre, which promotes fullness and supports digestive health, while also being high in vitamin C - with one serving supplying more than the daily recommended intake, to boost immune function and aid in collagen production for healthy skin. They also contain potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and muscle function.