Tips for running your next marathon, whether it's your first race or you're a seasoned marathoner

If you've signed up to run a marathon - congratulations! Whether you've run one before or not, now the hard work begins – and the sooner you get started, the more flexibility you'll have in your plan.

Most marathon training plans range from 12 to 20 weeks, but the sooner you get going on your runs, the more flexibility you'll have to fit your training around your life. You'll also have more time to boost your endurance, cardiovascular fitness, and strength.

During your plan, you'll learn everything you need to know about how to run a marathon but to start off, we've collected a list of handy tips and tricks to make the most of your time. Read on for more tips on how to get across the finish line, from choosing the best running shoes to managing your training plan to nutrition and recovery tools.

Tips for running your next marathon

Start with a training plan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having a structured plan with long, easy, and speed runs will help train your body for the intensity and distance of a marathon.

One of the best running apps can help with this - like Runna or Coopah. These use technology to take your current fitness level and goals into account, building your a plan to suit your lifestyle.

Gradually increase how far you run

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going from zero to 100 is likely to lead to overuse injuries like shin splints very quickly, so adapt to your training little by little and build up your mileage gradually.

For example, along with having a training plan that takes you from your first 5km to 42.2km, you might like to enter a couple of shorter-distance races - such as a 10km or half-marathon run.

Don't skip your long runs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Long runs are one of the most important sessions on your training plan, so don't skip them, as tempting as it might be when the mileage starts to ramp up.

The long run is vital for building endurance, which you'll need to complete the marathon. You can also take it as an opportunity to figure out your fuelling strategy pre- and post-race, as well as what you're going to have during the run.

Properly hydrate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's fair to say that you'll be more dehydrated while training for your marathon. Even if you drink plenty of water, your body will likely lose electrolytes faster than you can get them in - especially over your long runs.

Electrolytes like sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium are all essential for proper muscle function and hydration, so not keeping your levels topped up will lead to a slower run at best and fatigue or severe dehydration at worst.

A natural way to replenish lost electrolytes after running is to eat plenty of hydrating foods, like coconuts, bananas, avocados, watermelon, and leafy green vegetables. You can also add a pinch of sea salt to your water.

Make sure to eat enough

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marathon training can take a real toll on the body, so it's important to eat more food to compensate for the calories you've burnt - about 1,000 calories more, according to some experts.

These extra calories should come from carbohydrate, protein, and healthy fat sources though, rather than sugary foods or those rich in saturated fats.

It's also very dependent on an individual. Some people will need to eat more than this and others won't need as much, so be sure to consult a professional if you're unsure.

Do some strength training

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might think that running a marathon is about running - but actually, if you want to stay free from injury, you'll need to do some other activities as well. Strength training, like lifting weights or doing Pilates with weights, can help build muscle in the lower body and support you through your training.

Lifting weights alongside regular running can also help boost your endurance, power, and overall performance.

Complement your running with another sport

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like how strength training can help strengthen the muscles you use for running, doing another sport - like swimming or cycling - alongside your marathon training can help prevent overuse injuries.

Swimming and cycling are both lower-impact activities that can help boost your fitness and endurance, without the same foot-to-ground impact that running has.

Invest in good running shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While they say that one of the benefits of running is that it's 'free', having a good pair of running shoes will certainly help you go the distance.

Running shoes that fit properly and support your gait type will help reduce the risk of injury and provide support for you feet during the training block. It might even make running feel easier.

Warm up properly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's essential to warm your muscles up properly before heading out for a run. Doing a couple of moving stretches, also known as dynamic stretches, prepares the body for the demands of a workout by gradually raising the heart rate, increasing blood flow, and increasing body temperature. Doing so means muscles are less likely to strain, preventing injury.

It can also improve your running performance as more oxygen is available to the muscles after a warm-up and muscle metabolism is improved, leading to faster muscle contractions and relaxations.

One of the best stretching apps can help you find a suitable routine for you.

Always cool down

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As much as warming up is important before a workout, cooling down is just as necessary. Doing a couple of yoga stretches and static, i.e. not moving, stretches bring your heart rate and blood pressure to normal slowly. This prevents blood from pooling and lactic acid build-up in the muscles, reducing the risk of soreness the next day.

The perfect cool-down post-run will include a slower jog or walk after you've finished your session, followed by stretches of the major muscle groups for 30 seconds each.

Make time for rest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might think that marathon training is all about running but it's really all about the rest. It's during the rest periods that your body can make the changes you've created during your workouts and that muscles repair and strengthen.

Skipping rest days in favour of more exercise can lead to exercise burnout and overtraining, which tends to lead to injury.

Don't skip your speed work

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just as it's important to stick to your schedule of long runs, you shouldn't skip out on speed sessions either - even if you're tired. Speed sessions like intervals and tempo runs can help improve efficiency and help you run faster for longer, boosting your performance on race day.

It's also a good way to vary up your training as you'll be running a lot faster in your speed sessions than you will do on your easy or long runs.

Do some hill training

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even if your marathon isn't a hilly one, it's a good idea to include some hill training in your marathon plan as you never know what even the smallest incline may do to you on race day.

Also, hill training is a good opportunity to build strength in your lower-body muscles and the extra effort can go a long way to improving cardiovascular fitness.

Plus, it varies your workouts and can help prevent the training boredom from setting in.

Know your marathon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before you start training for your marathon, have a look at the course. All marathons will have information on what the course looks like, so you can see whether there are any hills and whether it's an 'out and back' route or a circular one.

This won't only help you decide whether you want to do that marathon, but if you do, it'll be one of the best ways to prepare for it as you can plan out when you stop for fuel and prepare for tricky bits.

Use a fitness tracker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While you don't need a fitness tracker to run a marathon, it certainly helps to have one. One of the best fitness trackers will record your distance and pace during your runs, with many offering advanced insights into your running performance and fitness over time.

Many fitness apps also link to fitness trackers from brands like Garmin and Fitbit so you can share your progress with others and plot your performance over time.

Use a heart rate monitor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you don't want to use a fitness tracker then a heart rate monitor is the next best thing. You won't be able to see your pace or distance, unless it has GPS enabled, but you will be able to see your heart rate zones on your phone screen. This can help you stay in the right heart rate zone for the run you're doing.

For example, if you're doing an easy run, you'll need to be in a much lower heart rate zone than you will during your speed sessions and a monitor can help.

Get plenty of sleep

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you're training for a marathon, you'll need more of everything - more water, more food, more exercise, and more sleep. Sleep is the best way for the body to recover after exercise and it's during recovery that we adapt to the changes we've made during the workout.

Without enough sleep, you're likely to not recover as well and feel constantly tired. Aim for seven to nine hours.

Keep your plan flexible

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Life continues to happen alongside your marathon training, so you need to be prepared for a little disruption at some point. Over the standard 12 weeks of training, you'll likely have to miss at least one session, so it's a good idea to have a plan that you can adapt.

You need to be able to rearrange your workouts or miss some entirely, without feeling like you're giving up. This can help keep motivation on track and reduce race day related stress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not only sleep that helps the body recover. Active recovery is an important part of the process - this includes low-intensity activities like stretching, yoga, Pilates, or swimming, alongside sessions to reduce soreness, like foam rolling or massage.

Doing so can help reduce stiffness post-run, reduce soreness, and prevent injury by improving circulation and preventing overtraining.

Look after your feet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, pounding the pavements can have a serious impact on your feet, so be sure to look after them properly. This includes wearing proper shoes (both while running and on recovery days), investing in moisture-wicking socks, washing your feet properly in the shower, and preventing blisters with specialist plasters or tape on commonly problematic areas.

It also includes doing particular exercises to strengthen the small muscles around the foot - like calf raises and toe curls - and stretching the Achilles tendon.

Avoid running too much

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Running too much, also known as overtraining, can be very easy to do while prepping for a marathon. It might be a particularly big problem if exercise is a part of your job or a significant hobby of yours.

While marathon training, try to only run on the days in your plan and as your training heats up with longer runs, aim to avoid other types of intense exercise.

Stay consistent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Being able to get through a marathon block is all about having a commitment to consistency. 12 weeks is about the amount of time that many people spend training for a marathon - and that's a while to keep up constant exercise, nutrition, and sleep routines.

But with consistency comes progress. If you stick to the plan and get your workouts in, you're going to see your fitness improve.

Don't skip your easy runs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of the three types of run in a marathon plan (long, speed, and easy), most people will find the urge to skip the easy run the most often. It can sometimes feel like there's not much point in running very, very slowly - and you may find it boring.

However, the easy run helps boost endurance and running performance, helping you to get used to spending more time on your legs, so it's essential in any training plan.

Avoid increasing the distance too quickly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've had to miss a week or two off your marathon training, it can be tempting to dive right back in and go for a higher milage. However, increasing your distance by more than 10% every week can lead to overuse injuries if the distance to new to you.

Instead, delay your plan and stick to the training schedule you were at one or two weeks before.

Don't compare yourself to others

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With thousands of people signing up for marathons every year, you'll likely have a few friends who've dug out their running shoes to give it a go as well. While having friends to run with can be very motivating, it can naturally lead to some comparison.

If you're not as fast as someone else, can't train as often, or can't run as far as someone else, don't be demotivated. Everyone has a different approach to marathon training and just because you're doing it differently doesn't mean your race won't be a success.

Document your runs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While your fitness tracker takes care of the stats, your phone camera or journal should be taking care of your mental health during marathon training. It can be a gruelling slog, especially towards the end, so be sure to lap up all the positives of building your fitness and getting outdoors.

Take pictures, share your progress on social media, write your thoughts about your training in a journal, whatever you want to do to document the process. It'll also make you proud to look back on in the months and years after your marathon is over.

Celebrate the small wins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While you only get a medal on the final run of your marathon training plan, it's still important to celebrate the little things - like your first run over the half-marathon distance or hitting a particular speed during your faster sessions. It boosts motivation and helps you keep a positive attitude.

It also helps reinforce your commitment to the final goal - race day.

Practice fuelling during your runs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'Nothing new on race day' is a saying for good reason. On the day of your marathon, you want to be doing a victory lap of your training block, putting all that you've learnt and your improved fitness into action.

So, it's important to practice every part of your run - and that includes fuelling. Try a couple of different options during your long training runs as some people prefer to have gels over solid foods and others can't think of anything worse.

Wear your race day kit before the race

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just as you should practice what you're going to eat before your marathon, you should try on your kit. Having running shorts that chafe or a high-impact sports bra that doesn't fit properly can make or break your run on the big day, so avoid the potential discomfort and disappointment by going for a run in all your kit first.

Be sure to do this at least a couple of weeks before the race so you can make any adjustments you need to.

Taper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'Tapering' refers to the gradual reduction of your milage at the end of your marathon training block. You'll decrease the distance you go on your runs and the intensity that you run, so you're ready and rested for the big day.

While you might feel nervous about doing it, you should be raring to go on race day and that means letting your body fully rest.

Prepare for all weather conditions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No matter whether your marathon is in rainy England or in sunny Seville, you should prepare for every eventuality of weather. You might find that you're dealing with hotter weather over Brighton Marathon weekend than you'd get over the Seville Marathon. You never know.

So, prepare for all weather conditions by packing the essentials: sun cream, sunglasses, a rain jacket, a wind jacket, and warm layers to put on after your run.

Have a strategy for the marathon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When the day itself rolls around, make sure you have a strategy of how you're going to run. Most marathon plans will have plotted this out for you based on your training, so try and stick to this.

The excitement of the day, nervousness, and spectators can make it tempting to run faster than you've been training for - but this can lead to fatigue and 'bonking' down the line.