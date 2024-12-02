The Lovehoney Ignite Bullet Vibrator is 40% off right now - here's why we rate it 5 stars
If you buy just one sex toy this Cyber Monday, make it the Lovehoney Ignite Bullet Vibrator with this excellent 40% saving
The Lovehoney Ignite Bullet Vibrator is one of our only five-star rated bullet toys, tried and tested at woman&home.
If you're looking for one of the best bullet vibrators this Cyber Monday, we have you sorted. The Lovehoney Ignite Bullet Vibrator is a small toy that makes waves with 20 functions ranging from low and slow to fast and pulsating, so there's something for everyone.
Now 40% off at Amazon in the Lovehoney sale for Cyber Monday, there's truly no better time to invest in a little self-care.
At almost half price, this is the best deal we've seen on the Lovehoney Ignite Bullet vibrator in a long time. You won't find this deal anywhere else either today - the bullet only has £3.30 off on the Lovehoney website.
The Lovehoney Ignite Bullet Vibrator: Quick review
We gave the Lovehoney Ignite 20-function bullet vibrator five stars when we reviewed it for our guide on the best vibrators for a few reasons. Firstly, this small bullet (3.5 inches in length) has a rounded but still pinpointed head, which allows for direct stimulation of the clitoris and any other erogenous zone - like the inner thighs and nipples.
Yet, the curve around the button means the toy is easy to hold - something that even the best sex toys struggle with sometimes.
The soft silicone material also feels premium, despite the price tag even at RRP, and the toy is completely waterproof so you can take it in the shower or bath with you.
And last, but certainly no means least, this toy offers a "ferocious buzz" that can lead to an orgasm even on the lowest setting. Our tester for this toy said: "I love using this toy. It's my go-to when I'm on my own and I don't have much time. There are quite a few settings to choose from but as there's only one button, I don't find I get lost cycling through them and lose my place. With a dash of lube, it also feels soft and smooth against my skin."
The Lovehoney Ignite Bullet Vibrator also comes with a storage pouch and a travel lock, so you can store it discreetly in a drawer or cover it with other items safe in the knowledge that it won't buzz unexpectedly. You won't be charging it all the time either, with just one charge via the USB cable lasting for over 1.5 hours.
How will the vibrator be packaged?
You won't have to worry about anyone spotting your new purchase if you buy the Lovehoney Ignite Bullet Vibrator from Amazon. It will arrive in a discreet, nondescript brown cardboard package like any other Amazon product.
The box inside the brown cardboard from Amazon may have an image of the toy on it though so, if you're worried, keep an eye out for delivery.
More Lovehoney Cyber Monday deals
That's right, this Lovehoney bullet vibrator is 100% off direct from the website as part of the Black Friday deal that can save you £32.99 at minimum. This 20-speed bullet is yours when you spend £60 on other products directly from the Lovehoney website on Cyber Monday.
The rose sex toy has been one of our favourites for the last couple of years - and for good reason. This unique vibe offers waves of pleasure with air technology rather than a classic buzz.
Not sure how to use a bullet vibrator and want one of the best sex toys for beginners? The Tracey Cox Supersex is a small and basic bullet with one button and just a few speeds - but it's powerful.
The Mantric Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator is another one of our favourites - also on a spectacular deal with over 50% off. This toy has seven patterns and three independent intensity levels to choose from so you can combine them to find the perfect one for your pleasure.
Grace Walsh is woman&home's Health Channel Editor, working across the areas of fitness, nutrition, sleep, mental health, relationships, and sex. She is also a qualified fitness instructor. In 2024, she will be taking on her second marathon in Rome, cycling from Manchester to London (350km) for charity, and qualifying as a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach.
A digital journalist with over six years experience as a writer and editor for UK publications, Grace has covered (almost) everything in the world of health and wellbeing with bylines in Cosmopolitan, Red, The i Paper, GoodtoKnow, and more.
