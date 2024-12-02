The Lovehoney Ignite Bullet Vibrator is 40% off right now - here's why we rate it 5 stars

The Lovehoney Ignite Bullet Vibrator is one of our only five-star rated bullet toys, tried and tested at woman&home.

If you're looking for one of the best bullet vibrators this Cyber Monday, we have you sorted. The Lovehoney Ignite Bullet Vibrator is a small toy that makes waves with 20 functions ranging from low and slow to fast and pulsating, so there's something for everyone.

Now 40% off at Amazon in the Lovehoney sale for Cyber Monday, there's truly no better time to invest in a little self-care.

The Lovehoney Ignite Bullet Vibrator: Quick review

We gave the Lovehoney Ignite 20-function bullet vibrator five stars when we reviewed it for our guide on the best vibrators for a few reasons. Firstly, this small bullet (3.5 inches in length) has a rounded but still pinpointed head, which allows for direct stimulation of the clitoris and any other erogenous zone - like the inner thighs and nipples.

Yet, the curve around the button means the toy is easy to hold - something that even the best sex toys struggle with sometimes.

The soft silicone material also feels premium, despite the price tag even at RRP, and the toy is completely waterproof so you can take it in the shower or bath with you.

And last, but certainly no means least, this toy offers a "ferocious buzz" that can lead to an orgasm even on the lowest setting. Our tester for this toy said: "I love using this toy. It's my go-to when I'm on my own and I don't have much time. There are quite a few settings to choose from but as there's only one button, I don't find I get lost cycling through them and lose my place. With a dash of lube, it also feels soft and smooth against my skin."

The Lovehoney Ignite Bullet Vibrator also comes with a storage pouch and a travel lock, so you can store it discreetly in a drawer or cover it with other items safe in the knowledge that it won't buzz unexpectedly. You won't be charging it all the time either, with just one charge via the USB cable lasting for over 1.5 hours.

How will the vibrator be packaged?

You won't have to worry about anyone spotting your new purchase if you buy the Lovehoney Ignite Bullet Vibrator from Amazon. It will arrive in a discreet, nondescript brown cardboard package like any other Amazon product.

The box inside the brown cardboard from Amazon may have an image of the toy on it though so, if you're worried, keep an eye out for delivery.

