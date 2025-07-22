Life lessons from Finland, the world's happiest country

Finland has been named the happiest country in the world for the eighth year running, earning a reputation as having a lifestyle based around community, balance and simple pleasures - with saunas, wild swimming and ice baths among its signature wellness practices.

"There are many factors that contribute to Finland being ranked the happiest country in the world eight times," Heli Jimenez, Senior Director of International Marketing at Business Finland, explains. "The working culture respects time off, family, and flexible hours, which means we have space to appreciate the most important things in life. The Finnish education system is one of the best globally, with a focus on creativity, so there is no standardised testing, and equal opportunity for all."

The results come after the 2025 World Happiness Report‘s data, where Finland has held the top spot since 2018. So what is it about Finnish culture that evokes such harmony? We asked Finnish native Heli Jimenez to share the secrets to happiness in Finland.

32 life lessons from Finland

Nights by candlelight

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Candlelight is a key part of the culture in winter across Scandinavia and is intertwined with mental wellbeing, as it helps create a cosy atmosphere during those long nights.

To truly embrace this aspect of Finnish culture, spend evenings reading by candlelight, savouring a warm drink and a thick blanket.

A connection with nature

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spending time outdoors is deeply embedded in Finnish culture. "We have the Finnish practice of luonto - or immersing oneself in nature. Studies have shown that spending time in Finnish forests reduces cortisol levels, improves our mood, and boosts our immune function," Heli Jimenez, Senior Director of International Marketing of Business Finland, explains.

"Finland’s 'Everyman’s Rights' (jokaisenoikeudet) allows everyone to roam freely in nature, which means we can form a deeper connection.

"FYI, in 2023, 'jokamiehenoikeudet' was changed to 'jokaisenoikeudet' to make the term gender-neutral and promote equality. However, the translation for the term has not officially changed."

Sisu, or inner strength

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'Sisu' is a Finnish concept that values inner strength, favouring a proactive approach to challenges and championing the power of the individual.

"As Finns, we embrace a concept called 'sisu', which is difficult to translate but means inner strength, resilience, and determination, especially in the face of adversity," Heli Jimenez, Senior Director of International Marketing of Business Finland, explains.

Community

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s a big focus on community throughout many countries in Scandinavia, and this is a key reason why countries like Denmark, Norway and Finland rank highly in the happiness stakes year after year.

Typically, Finnish society values social connection and has community activities that reflect that, from group swims and water sports to community saunas.

Slow living

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finnish culture values simplicity and enjoying small pleasures with a modest attitude, which directly contrasts with the rat race culture prevalent in places like Dubai, London, or New York. In Finland, slow living and meaningful connections are embraced.

Slow cooking

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This slow living approach also extends to cooking; preparing and cooking meals is something that should be enjoyed and never rushed.

Dining is often a social affair in Finland, with a strong community aspect, and it's not unusual to cook and host together with neighbours and friends rather than putting all the responsibility on one person.

Honouring the seasons

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Finland, summers are long and winters are dark, which is reflected in the lifestyle.

"In the long daylight hours of kesä, which means summer, we celebrate with outdoor festivals, trips to summer cottages (mökki), foraging for berries, and swimming in lakes," Heli Jimenez explains. "Time outdoors is considered essential to mental well-being in Finnish culture."

A strong coffee culture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Coffee culture in Finland is strong - we love our coffee! Finland consumes the most coffee per capita in the world, and it's common to invite guests for 'kahvi’, meaning coffee, accompanied by cinnamon buns or pastries," Finland native Heli Jimenez explains.

Eating seasonally

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s a big focus on seasonal produce in Finland (and increasingly many parts of Europe). Finland native, Heli Jimenez, tells us, "We often prioritise local, seasonal ingredients.

"You might find dishes like rye bread, Karelian pies (karjalanpiirakat), or salmon soup (lohikeitto) at a home gathering."

A focus on the arts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a big focus on the arts in Finland, particularly in the capital Helsinki due to its wide selection of museums, galleries, and a vibrant arts scene. A haven for creatives, there's plenty to experience within the arts scene here and in other cities like Tampere, Turku, and Porvoo.

Sauna culture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finnish saunas are famous across the world and sauna culture is still a big part of modern life in Finland, despite having ancient roots. To sauna Finnish-style, sweat it out in a room heated to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, and then follow with cold water immersion.

"Sauna culture is central to our everyday lives. Saunas are used for detoxing, relaxing, socialising, and even resolving arguments or conflicts. The heat helps lower blood pressure and relieve stress; many Finns report better sleep after sauna sessions," Finland native, Heli Jimenez, tells us.

Cold-water swimming

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Another wellness tip from Finnish culture, which is often combined with sauna use, is cold exposure and swimming," Finland native, Heli Jimenez, tells us.

"Ice swimming or dipping in a frozen lake after a sauna is amazingly invigorating and known to reduce inflammation, increase circulation, and boost endorphins."

Mindful consumption

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Finland, there’s a focus on minimalism and taking only what is needed, thereby preserving resources and adopting a minimalist lifestyle. This contributes to a more balanced and sustainability-led society overall.

"Another important lesson is the importance of prioritising minimalism. In Finnish design, architecture, and even daily life, we favour functionality over excess. You can see this in Finnish global stars like Marimekko and Artek. This minimalism makes us Finns thoughtful," Heli Jimenez explains.

Embracing winter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spending time outdoors is deeply ingrained in Finnish culture, even in winter. "In winter, the Finns lean into a cosy indoor practice called kotoilu," Finland native Heli Jimenez explains.

"It means enjoying home comforts. That said, Finns don’t let the cold stop them from spending time outside doing things like cross-country skiing, embracing kaamos (polar night), and of course, sauna!"

Prioritising rest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finns believe that rest is an essential part of life and will carve out time for rest as essential, rather than a reward. This all ties into the slow living approach and striving for contentment rather than pushing yourself to your limit.

A focus on education

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finland’s education system has a reputation for being one of the best in the world due to its inclusive ethos, which treats students as individuals rather than focusing on standardised testing. Finnish education prioritises creativity and equality.

Enjoying sunlight when you can

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finland may be known for its dark Arctic winters, but the summer sees long days that earned the country the nickname 'Land of the Midnight Sun'.

Finns make the most of the hours of sunlight, even if there are only six in the depths of winter, by getting outside as much as possible.

Not being afraid to unplug

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To tie in with the slow living concept, time spent away from tech helps to calm the mind. In a country that prioritises nature and connection within communities, there’s less emphasis on checking in on social media.

Design is about comfort, rather than creating the perfect look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finnish design typically consists of clean lines, minimalist design, and a hint of sculpture or graphic pattern. This perhaps a little stark approach is then brought to life with flowers, plants, candles, and throws for a laid-back and cosy look.

Be grateful for what you have

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Finnish culture, it's considered polite to be modest and not focus on what you desire, but instead on what you already have - all part of the 'less is more' ethos that's reflected in attitudes, food, and design.

"Whether in design, routine, or relationships, the Finnish way values substance over spectacle," Finnish native Heli Jimenez explains.

Enjoy small pleasures

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s a big focus on simplicity and the joy that can be found in everyday life. This could be taking a walk with a loved one, enjoying a coffee, or simply pausing to appreciate a quiet moment.

Focusing on enjoying small moments in our daily routine can significantly boost overall happiness.

Spending time in the forest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ancient woodlands are very special, healing places to Finns and somewhere Finnish people go to appreciate nature. Forest Bathing may have originated in Japan, but it's also an integral part of Finnish culture.

Embrace foraging

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foraging in Finland adheres to the Finnish tradition of 'Everyman's Right' (known as Jokaisenoikeus). This emphasises everyone's right to access food and natural products from nature, aligning with Finland's strong sustainability ethos.

Taking a 'less is more' attitude

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Finnish culture teaches us the power of simplicity," Finnish native Heli Jimenez explains. Rather than chasing excess and wealth, Finns are taught to be content with what they have and not continually strive for more, but rather to go along with the natural flow of life.

Respect for other people's lifestyle and personal space

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"'Oma tupa, oma lupa' means 'Own cabin, own rules,'" Finland native, Heli Jimenez, tells us. "This speaks to the strong value placed on independence and personal space, which is very important to us Finns."

Embrace silence

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Silence isn't feared in Finland but instead celebrated.

"'Hiljaisuus on kultaa' means 'Silence is golden.' Silence is not considered awkward here in Finland; it’s often seen as respectful and meaningful," Finland native, Heli Jimenez, tells us.

Midsummer calls for a big celebration

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Midsummer is usually celebrated with a series of festivities in Finland. "Juhannus (Midsummer) is one of Finland’s biggest national holidays," Finland native, Heli Jimenez, tells us.

"It’s a celebration of the summer solstice, and people light large bonfires (kokko) by lakes and enjoy midnight sun festivities."

Vihta or vasta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Traditionally, the sauna was seen as a sacred space. Believe it or not, it was common for babies to be born in the sauna," Finland native, Heli Jimenez, explains.

"And in the past, it was used as spiritual cleansing. Some families still practice vihta or vasta (gently whipping the skin with birch branches in the sauna) to improve circulation and remove toxins. All of this was primarily back in the day!"

A focus on tradition

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Baltic Finnish traditions are still well regarded in Finland," Finland native, Heli Jimenez, tells us.

"These include folk songs (runolaulu), nature-based beliefs, and healing practices, some of which inspired the Finnish national epic, like the Kalevala."

Informal dinner parties

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"We are hosts and not overly formal," Finland native, Heli Jimenez, tells us. As with many other aspects of Finnish culture, keep things simple and prioritise quality over quantity.

"We tend to take pride in serving quality, homemade food, and often prioritise local, seasonal ingredients."

Appreciate the beauty of lakes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"We really believe our appreciation for nature plays a key part in our happiness," Finland native, Heli Jimenez, tells us.

"Spending time in nature provides daily mental health benefits, and there’s no shortage of beautiful nature in Finland. The Finns have 188,000 lakes!"

Don't overcomplicate wellness

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Returning to the simple theme, Finnish native Heli Jimenez suggests a straightforward approach to nature that's rooted in wellness.

"Don’t overcomplicate wellness: Sauna, walking in the woods, drinking clean water, and spending time offline are enough to improve well-being," she told us.