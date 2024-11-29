I've just bought Hoka trainers for under £105 in the Black Friday sale - here's where to find the deal
The Hoka Black Friday sale is here - and the Bondi 8 are some of the most popular trainers around, so imagine my delight when I saw this rare deal
Hoka is coming in hot with Black Friday deals today as the sale has officially started. The brand is offering savings across the range of walking boots, running trainers, and casual shoes - but this deal on the Hoka Bondi 8 caught my eye this morning.
As woman&home's digital health editor, it'll come as no surprise that I love walking. I've gotten into running over the last couple of years too, taking on a half- and full marathon - but walking and hiking are really where my heart lies.
So, imagine my delight when I found the Hoka Bondi 8 on The Sports Edit for just shy of £105. Given these are some of the best running shoes around and excellent walking shoes for city strolls, they are hardly ever on sale for a price like this.
The Hoka Bondi 8 is available in several colourways from The Sports Edit for Black Friday but I opted for these in Harbour Mist/Lunar Rock for a low-key neutral addition to my winter workout wardrobe.
While sold out in some popular sizes, the Hoka Bondi 8 is also on sale in Varsity Navy / White if you prefer to keep a clean look to your trainers.
What is Hoka Bondi 8 good for?
The Hoka Bondi 8 is a perfect shoe for long walks or runs, where you need maximum support and cushioning for your ankles, knees, and hips. As the newest model of this shoe, the Bondi 8 is the most lightweight, so you'll barely feel these on your feet.
They have a thick foam sole with a slightly flared construction around the heel to give even better support as you land. When I first tried these on, I thought they would be super bouncy and a bit unstable - but I was pleasantly surprised to learn they feel very neutral underfoot, helping with balance and stability on the move.
Over the foot, there's a mesh construction with a sock-like liner to hold your foot in place but also provide breathability, making these shoes a winner for any time of year - but they are not what to wear hiking in the rain since they're not waterproof.
As a previous owner of the Bondi 8, I can attest to how durable these shoes are as well. While the advice is to replace running shoes every six months or so, if you're not regularly pounding the pavements - or prefer walking anyway - these could last you a couple of years as they did me. In the end, my worn and trodden-down foam sole convinced me to shop for a new pair, rather than the material upper. That's remained surprisingly rip and dirt-free over the years, despite being trudged up hills around London and taking many a spin in the washing machine. But it's always important to know how to clean running trainers to keep them fresh.
Sizing up in the Bondi 8
It's best to size up in the Hoka Bondi 8 shoes by at least half a size - even the brand says they run small. Personally, I go up a full size in most Hoka trainers to allow for a spacious fit.
At the time of writing, the Hoka Bondi 8 trainers in Harbour Mist/Lunar Rock were available in plenty of sizes, with a few left in the Varsity Blue.
More Hoka Black Friday deals
The Hoka Bondi 8 is an excellent shoe, perfect for walking around in the city or taking on a slow and gentle jog. However, if you have other plans for the holidays, it's worth checking out these savings too...
There's no chance of water seeping into your shoes with these Hoka GORE-TEX walking boots. If you're taking on wintery, chilly, and rainy walks this season, it has to be the Anacapa 2 walking boots for support and comfort. They are my favourite - and Jessica Alba is a fan too.
For more of a low-key style, opt for a low walking shoe instead of a boot. The Anacapa 2 Low Gore-Tex is just as good as the one above but with less rigid support around the ankle, it's a better shoe for rainy city walks than ambling across the countryside.
The Hoka Clifton 9 is another favourite running shoe of mine - better suited to runners like me, whose feet overpronate (naturally turn inwards) when they run. Much like the Bondi 8, they are supportive and well-cushioned around the heel, making them a great option for running or walking.
For those who prefer trail walking or running, there's the Hoka Speedgoat 6. We gave four stars to these trainers in our Hoka Speedgoat 6 review earlier this year. They are very comfortable to wear and have thick 5mm lugs for traction, to help you move across any terrain type.
Grace Walsh is woman&home's Health Channel Editor, working across the areas of fitness, nutrition, sleep, mental health, relationships, and sex. She is also a qualified fitness instructor. In 2024, she will be taking on her second marathon in Rome, cycling from Manchester to London (350km) for charity, and qualifying as a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach.
A digital journalist with over six years experience as a writer and editor for UK publications, Grace has covered (almost) everything in the world of health and wellbeing with bylines in Cosmopolitan, Red, The i Paper, GoodtoKnow, and more.
