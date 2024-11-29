I've just bought Hoka trainers for under £105 in the Black Friday sale - here's where to find the deal

Hoka is coming in hot with Black Friday deals today as the sale has officially started. The brand is offering savings across the range of walking boots, running trainers, and casual shoes - but this deal on the Hoka Bondi 8 caught my eye this morning.

As woman&home's digital health editor, it'll come as no surprise that I love walking. I've gotten into running over the last couple of years too, taking on a half- and full marathon - but walking and hiking are really where my heart lies.

So, imagine my delight when I found the Hoka Bondi 8 on The Sports Edit for just shy of £105. Given these are some of the best running shoes around and excellent walking shoes for city strolls, they are hardly ever on sale for a price like this.

What is Hoka Bondi 8 good for?

The Hoka Bondi 8 is a perfect shoe for long walks or runs, where you need maximum support and cushioning for your ankles, knees, and hips. As the newest model of this shoe, the Bondi 8 is the most lightweight, so you'll barely feel these on your feet.

They have a thick foam sole with a slightly flared construction around the heel to give even better support as you land. When I first tried these on, I thought they would be super bouncy and a bit unstable - but I was pleasantly surprised to learn they feel very neutral underfoot, helping with balance and stability on the move.

Over the foot, there's a mesh construction with a sock-like liner to hold your foot in place but also provide breathability, making these shoes a winner for any time of year - but they are not what to wear hiking in the rain since they're not waterproof.

As a previous owner of the Bondi 8, I can attest to how durable these shoes are as well. While the advice is to replace running shoes every six months or so, if you're not regularly pounding the pavements - or prefer walking anyway - these could last you a couple of years as they did me. In the end, my worn and trodden-down foam sole convinced me to shop for a new pair, rather than the material upper. That's remained surprisingly rip and dirt-free over the years, despite being trudged up hills around London and taking many a spin in the washing machine. But it's always important to know how to clean running trainers to keep them fresh.

Sizing up in the Bondi 8

It's best to size up in the Hoka Bondi 8 shoes by at least half a size - even the brand says they run small. Personally, I go up a full size in most Hoka trainers to allow for a spacious fit.

At the time of writing, the Hoka Bondi 8 trainers in Harbour Mist/Lunar Rock were available in plenty of sizes, with a few left in the Varsity Blue.

More Hoka Black Friday deals

The Hoka Bondi 8 is an excellent shoe, perfect for walking around in the city or taking on a slow and gentle jog. However, if you have other plans for the holidays, it's worth checking out these savings too...

Hoka Anacapa 2 Low Gore-Tex: was £139.50 now £118.50 at The Sports Edit For more of a low-key style, opt for a low walking shoe instead of a boot. The Anacapa 2 Low Gore-Tex is just as good as the one above but with less rigid support around the ankle, it's a better shoe for rainy city walks than ambling across the countryside.