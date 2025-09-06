Forget coffee - this exercise can boost brain power and lower cognitive age by 4 years, study reveals

We know that walking is beneficial for our physical and mental health, from improving cardiovascular fitness to easing symptoms of anxiety. Now, a new study has highlighted the potential benefits of this everyday movement as a way to improve brain health - and as an early morning pick-me-up.

The study, led by researchers at The Pennsylvania State University, found that physically active people have processing speed similar to that of someone four years younger.

Researchers had 204 participants answer questions on their phones every day for nine days. During this time, they checked in six times a day, every three and a half hours. At each check-in, participants revealed whether they had done any exercise since the last check-in hours before. If so, they ranked it as light, moderate, or vigorous exercise, with walking considered 'light' and hiking considered 'vigorous'.

After that, the participants played two brain games that reviewed their cognitive processing speed and working memory.

The study, published in the Annals of Behavioral Medicine, found that when people did regular physical activity (even light workouts) at some point within the three and a half hours, they had significantly better processing speeds. Speeds equivalent to someone four years younger.

Being a smaller study over a short period, it can't directly prove cause and effect, but it certainly adds to the mountain of evidence that suggests the way to improve brain health, boost longevity, and lower biological age is by regularly exercising. Even a short indoor walking workout or walking 30 minutes a day can make a difference.

And, if you're looking for an alternative to coffee in the mornings, then a quick walk is worth a try, as participants found these short-term benefits for their brain's processing shortly after the exercise.

"We get slower as we age, both physically and cognitively," said Jonathan Hakun, assistant professor of neurology at the Penn State College of Medicine and of psychology at the Penn State College of the Liberal Arts. "The idea here is that we can momentarily counteract that through movement. It’s compelling. There’s the potential for a brief walk or a little extra movement to give you a boost."

Why is walking so good for brain health?

Generally speaking, studies have suggested that walking and other aerobic exercises are good for brain health as they enhance blood flow, which promotes the growth of new brain cells and boosts production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that helps the brain function properly.

Specific areas of the brain involved in memory and learning, like the hippocampus, are also directly and positively impacted by exercise, according to other studies led by the University of Pittsburgh.

How long should you walk for?

Where possible, it's good to aim for 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise (which includes walking) every week, per the NHS. This can be broken down into five 30-minute walks or longer walks spread out through the week.

While the study doesn't specify how long each participant exercised for before doing the test, it does say that benefits were seen for "both light and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity levels", with particular benefits for those who had a "higher frequency of reported physical activity".

How to start walking more often