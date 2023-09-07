The one gross reason you should never make your bed within the first 30 minutes of waking

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you thought that making your bed as soon as you wake up was a great way to get your day started, you might want to think again.

Years and years of productivity research and advice have told the masses that making your bed as soon as you wake up is one of the best things you can do to get your day started off right. It makes sense too - the good sleep hygiene habit helps you feel productive first thing in the a.m., propelling you to follow suit in your other daily activities. Unfortunately, though, research is now showing that you might not want to make your bed *first* thing in the morning - and the reason is sort of gross.

Weirdly enough, in honour of National Make Your Bed Day (yes, this is a real thing, and it happens annually on 11 Sept.), UK-based mattress retailer MattressNextDay has revealed some rather shocking information in regards to this common daily chore, making us totally re-think the way we'll approach the task from here on out.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Martin Seeley, the CEO and sleep expert at MattressNextDay, says to consider leaving your bed unmade while you get ready. Why?

Why your tightly-made bed could incur dust mites

"Contrary to popular belief, an unmade bed is less susceptible to dust mites, those tiny creatures that can trigger a range of health issues," Martin says.

He continues that many studies over the years have shown how having an unventilated bed (aka - a bed with tightly tucked and pulled sheets and blankets) is more susceptible to dust mites and their allergic proteins.

And yes, even if you have the best sheets on your bed, this still applies to you - dust mites don't know the difference.

This could be a particularly pressing issue for people who tend to sweat when they sleep, he also notes, because dust mites (like many other unwanted pests) tend to gravitate to and colonize in warm and wet environments. "So, given that the average person sweats 500ml per night, naturally, your bed environment is the perfect breeding ground for dust mites in the morning," he says.

(Image credit: George Home)

Never fear - leaving your bed unmade for even just 30 minutes in the morning can help prevent the collection of dust mites, as your bed will air out and moisture can disperse as you get ready for your day.

Martin also notes that getting some natural sunlight on your bed can be good for dust mite prevention. "Sunlight has disinfectant properties and can help kill some bacteria and mites, further reducing potential health risks," he acknowledges.

Although, of course, you can't really change what time the sunlight naturally hits your room, if you have a room that gets that delicious morning light as you wake up, you may want to adjust the positioning of your bed. This way, the sun is able to shine on it - therefore "disinfecting" your bed - in those early morning hours.