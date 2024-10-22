Jessica Alba's lace-up weighted vest and lifting gloves are must-have accessories for strength training – we're adding her flattering high shine leggings to our gym wardrobe too

Jessica Alba is a regular gym-goer - her Instagram feed often showing off her latest workout. And her most recent post shows her wearing some must-have accessories for strength training and improving overall fitness.

The actress is seen switching between cardio and strength exercises, all the while wearing a lace-up weighted vest, weight lifting gloves and a heart rate monitor on her upper arm. All of these accessories are must-have items, not just to get the best of your training sessions, but to stay safe and comfortable in the gym.

Jessica's workout gear is also perfect for when the temperature drops. her full-length leggings, long white gym socks and simple white t-shirt keeping her cool and comfortable. The high shine on her leggings elevates her simple look – there's definitely a case for these sculpting, highly flattering bottoms to feature in our pick of the best black gym leggings.

Shop Jessica's workout style

Exact Match Hyperwear Hyper Vest PRO From £228.68 at Amazon This Hyperwear weighted vest is the one seen on Jessica Alba, which comes highly rated on Amazon, with an average score of 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 500 reviews. Designed specifically for women, the open side offers plenty of ventilation and the lace up design ensures a comfortable, secure fit. The vest is available in a range of sizes and weights, and there is space for more weights to be added should you wish (sold separately). ProsourceFit Weighted Vest From £26.88 at Amazon Our writer Kat Storr tried wearing this weighted vest for walking recently, and found it really benefitted her overall fitness. "It's an excellent choice as a beginner," Kat says in her review. The product comes with weight built in, unlike others, which means you can adjust depending on how you are feeling and the exercise you are doing. It comes in a range of weight options, all at an affordable price point. CORENGTH Weighted Vest £29.99 at Decathlon Another great, affordable option for under £30 is this Decathlon weighted vest, which has small pockets for storing weights (which go up to 5kg). You can remove them so can pick what weight you want to use, and it's machine washable. The vest has a clasp front, which are adjustable to ensure a comfortable and secure fit. DOMYOS Weight Training Gloves £9.99 at Decathlon Weight lifting gloves can make all the difference when it comes to strength training. Not only do they protect your hands and keep the skin from ripping, the padding in them means holding kettlebells, barbells and dumbbells is much more comfortable and really helps with overall grip. And this burgundy pair is right on trend. CRZ YOGA Women's Butterluxe leggings £33 at Amazon I bought these high-shine leggings from CRZ Yoga a while ago, and they have become my go-to for both the gym and an elevated casual daytime look. The shine is there, but subtle and the material pulls everything in while being super comfortable. They feel buttery soft against my skin, and are a great price. Highly recommend. HOKA Bondi 8 running shoe £134.70 at Nordstrom Jessica's trainers are these unbelievably comfy-looking HOKA Bondi 8 running shoes. Ultralight, these trainers are listed as having 'game-changing comfort', and while we haven't tried them personally, that level of cushioning gives the impression of walking on air. They come highly rated online, with one reviewer saying: 'These shoes are so comfortable and perfect for working out'.

If you're new to weighted vests, one of the beginner options above is a great place to start to up your fitness levels and add some intensity to your workouts. Much like a running vest, a weighted vest is designed to fit over your back and chest, with either a clasp or velcro to help it secure at the front. Weights included - either built in or removable - add extra resistance to your movements, therefore upping the intensity of your exercise overall. It forces your body to work a little or a lot harder, depending on how much weight is added, and can therefore be really beneficial and helpful towards long term fitness goals.

You can also see Jessica chooses to wear weight lifting gloves, which can be an overlooked accessory when strength training. The heavier the weights, or if you're new to it, the skin on your hands can get sore or rip quite quickly, and gloves do a brilliant job at protecting them from that. They also add a layer of cushioning that makes handling weights much more comfortable, and really helps with grip.

Jessica is also wearing a heart rate monitor on her upper arm, which is something well worth researching if you want to keep track of your performance, and stay within a safe heart range rate while exercising.