Jessica Alba's lace-up weighted vest and lifting gloves are must-have accessories for strength training – we're adding her flattering high shine leggings to our gym wardrobe too

Jessica Alba
(Image credit: Getty Images / Bloomberg)
Kerrie Hughes
By
published
in News

Jessica Alba is a regular gym-goer - her Instagram feed often showing off her latest workout. And her most recent post shows her wearing some must-have accessories for strength training and improving overall fitness.

The actress is seen switching between cardio and strength exercises, all the while wearing a lace-up weighted vest, weight lifting gloves and a heart rate monitor on her upper arm. All of these accessories are must-have items, not just to get the best of your training sessions, but to stay safe and comfortable in the gym.

Jessica's workout gear is also perfect for when the temperature drops. her full-length leggings, long white gym socks and simple white t-shirt keeping her cool and comfortable. The high shine on her leggings elevates her simple look – there's definitely a case for these sculpting, highly flattering bottoms to feature in our pick of the best black gym leggings.

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

A photo posted by on

Shop Jessica's workout style

Hyperwear weighted vest on a womanExact Match
Hyperwear Hyper Vest PRO

This Hyperwear weighted vest is the one seen on Jessica Alba, which comes highly rated on Amazon, with an average score of 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 500 reviews. Designed specifically for women, the open side offers plenty of ventilation and the lace up design ensures a comfortable, secure fit. The vest is available in a range of sizes and weights, and there is space for more weights to be added should you wish (sold separately).

ProsourceFit weighted vest
ProsourceFit Weighted Vest

Our writer Kat Storr tried wearing this weighted vest for walking recently, and found it really benefitted her overall fitness. "It's an excellent choice as a beginner," Kat says in her review. The product comes with weight built in, unlike others, which means you can adjust depending on how you are feeling and the exercise you are doing. It comes in a range of weight options, all at an affordable price point.

Decathlon weighted vest
CORENGTH Weighted Vest

Another great, affordable option for under £30 is this Decathlon weighted vest, which has small pockets for storing weights (which go up to 5kg). You can remove them so can pick what weight you want to use, and it's machine washable. The vest has a clasp front, which are adjustable to ensure a comfortable and secure fit.

DOMYOS Weight Training Gloves
DOMYOS Weight Training Gloves

Weight lifting gloves can make all the difference when it comes to strength training. Not only do they protect your hands and keep the skin from ripping, the padding in them means holding kettlebells, barbells and dumbbells is much more comfortable and really helps with overall grip. And this burgundy pair is right on trend.

CRZ Yoga butterluxe leggings
CRZ YOGA Women's Butterluxe leggings

I bought these high-shine leggings from CRZ Yoga a while ago, and they have become my go-to for both the gym and an elevated casual daytime look. The shine is there, but subtle and the material pulls everything in while being super comfortable. They feel buttery soft against my skin, and are a great price. Highly recommend.

HOKA Bondi 8 running shoes
HOKA Bondi 8 running shoe

Jessica's trainers are these unbelievably comfy-looking HOKA Bondi 8 running shoes. Ultralight, these trainers are listed as having 'game-changing comfort', and while we haven't tried them personally, that level of cushioning gives the impression of walking on air. They come highly rated online, with one reviewer saying: 'These shoes are so comfortable and perfect for working out'.

If you're new to weighted vests, one of the beginner options above is a great place to start to up your fitness levels and add some intensity to your workouts. Much like a running vest, a weighted vest is designed to fit over your back and chest, with either a clasp or velcro to help it secure at the front. Weights included - either built in or removable - add extra resistance to your movements, therefore upping the intensity of your exercise overall. It forces your body to work a little or a lot harder, depending on how much weight is added, and can therefore be really beneficial and helpful towards long term fitness goals.

You can also see Jessica chooses to wear weight lifting gloves, which can be an overlooked accessory when strength training. The heavier the weights, or if you're new to it, the skin on your hands can get sore or rip quite quickly, and gloves do a brilliant job at protecting them from that. They also add a layer of cushioning that makes handling weights much more comfortable, and really helps with grip.

Jessica is also wearing a heart rate monitor on her upper arm, which is something well worth researching if you want to keep track of your performance, and stay within a safe heart range rate while exercising.

Kerrie Hughes
Kerrie Hughes
Editor

Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.

 

After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.

As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.  

Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸