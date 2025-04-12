Clodagh McKenna shares her 'one-minute practice' that 'really works' to clear and calm the mind

If you're always looking for new ways to look after your mental health, Clodagh McKenna's one-minute mindfulness practice is worth noting.

As the TV chef revealed in a new Instagram video, she doesn't often share personal details online. But after learning about this simple exercise that can be done in less than a minute, she felt she should gift it to her followers as it was gifted to her.

"This is [for] when you've got anxiety or your mind is racing," she explained in the upload, in which she can be seen surrounded by lush green forest. "Let me guide you through it and follow what I say."

To start, make sure you've got just a moment to yourself where you can be quiet, ideally sitting down somewhere you won't be interrupted, and hold out your hand in front of you.

Clodagh says, "I want you to look into the palm of your hand and I want you to imagine yourself as a child. A beautiful, young, innocent child in the palm of your hand."

"I want you to tell that child how much you love them. You love them more than anything in this whole world. They are so beautiful and everything is going to be okay. Don't worry little child," she adds.

Explaining that it can be said out loud or in your head, Clodagh continues, "I want you to take all that love you have in the palm of your hand and I want you to place it against your heart. Then, following me, I want you to close your eyes and breathe in for four seconds, hold for four, and slowly breathe out for eight."

The breathing exercise alone is one of the best ways to reduce stress and Clodagh's sentimental and heartwarming practice is a great place to start in discovering your inner child.

Grace Walsh, Digital Health Editor at woman&home, is a fan of Clodagh's gentle approach to wellbeing and says that her routine is "proof of how a little goes a long way".

Grace adds, "You don't need to meditate for more than 10 minutes to reap the benefits, even if you have zero experience with the practice, according to a study by the Universities of Bath and Southampton. The researchers found that even 10 minutes of daily mindfulness can improve wellbeing and motivate people to improve their lifestyle with healthier exercise, nutrition, and sleep habits.

"Clodagh mentions Calm, which is a great meditation app. I also like Headspace as an alternative. You don't technically need any apps to meditate but if you're new to the practice, I'd recommend following a guided meditation to help you focus your thoughts."