Trying to discover your inner child? These are the best ways to do it

When did life get so serious? Navigating life’s responsibilities and routines can be such a drag - often overshadowing the carefree joy we once knew as children. But what if you could reconnect with your inner child?

Doing so can be a truly transformative experience - reawakening creativity, playfulness and a sense of wonder you thought was all but lost.

It’s not about being childish - it’s about rediscovering what makes you feel alive, whether through embracing spontaneity, exploring forgotten passions, or simply allowing yourself to be free and have fun, whatever your age.

Ready to try? Here are some of the things you can try to rediscover your inner child.

Ways to discover your inner child

Get creative with old photos

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's nothing more nostalgia-inducing than flicking through an old photo album to take you right back to your childhood. But why have those precious memories buried away in a drawer or tucked on a shelf, out of sight and out of mind? Pull out your favourites and do something creative with them so they can take pride of place. Once you've scanned them in or snapped them (clearly, and in good, even light) with your phone, you can upload them to one of many websites—like Snapfish, Photobox, or Printerpix, to name a few. From there, you can add your photos to all manner of things: tea towels, aprons, pillows and even mouse mats. For something a bit more whimsical, why not peg them to a line of fairy lights or create a mosaic-style collage? The choices are endless.

Throw a nostalgia party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pining for the good old days? Then why not take yourself back there? You might not have a time machine, but you do have the power to recreate the past right in your own home with a nostalgia party. Start by choosing a decade (or even a specific year) that takes you straight back to your childhood. Then, ensure everything is on theme - the food you serve, the music you play, the decorations you hang and even the outfit you wear - so that everything matches the era. Invite friends and family and get ready for a true blast from the past!

Revisit special places

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it’s returning to your hometown or a favourite vacation spot, nothing can trigger a cascade of emotions like taking a trip down memory lane. Whether happy or bittersweet, these feelings can help you reconnect with your inner child. Why not turn it into a mini-break? Stay for a few days to fully immerse yourself in the place - morning, noon, and night - to re-experience it in all its glory. You could even share the journey with a friend or loved one. Not only will you relive cherished memories as you share stories and insights, but you'll also see the place through someone else's eyes - perhaps with the same wonder you felt when you first experienced it as a child.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dance like no one's watching

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dancing when no one is watching is like giving your spirit the green light to let loose, let go and just have some fun. Really! It's a completely freeing and raw expression of self - no judgement, no performance. Just draw the curtains, clear some space for a dance floor, pop on some tunes that take you right back, and start throwing some shapes. Before you know it, you'll be tapping (no pun intended) into that pure, playful uninhibited sense of joy that children have in abundance.

Laugh loud and proud

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laughter is so good for us - it’s no wonder it’s often described as food for the soul, nurturing both our emotional and physical well-being. Kids do it all the time, and why shouldn’t they? Childhood should be carefree and full of joy. While laughter might not technically outrank science as “the best medicine”, science does agree on its benefits. Laughing reduces stress, boosts mood through endorphins, improves heart health, strengthens immunity, relaxes muscles, eases pain, fosters social connections and brings us into the present moment. So go ahead - watch a stand-up special, stick on your favourite comedy show, or do something impulsive and silly - all in the name of letting out a big belly laugh - a simple yet powerful way to care for both body and spirit while reconnecting with your inner child.

Treat yourself

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unless a doctor has explicitly said “absolutely not”, it’s perfectly okay to treat yourself once in a while. In fact, medical health professionals agree that indulging in the occasional treat is not only fine but can even benefit overall well-being as restrictive diets often lead to feelings of deprivation, making them harder to stick to in the long run. What’s more, enjoying treats - especially ones you haven’t had in years - can bring back waves of positive emotional memories, reconnecting you with your inner child and letting them feast guilt-free. So go ahead - treat yourself to something deliciously indulgent from your childhood: boiled sweets, an ice cream sundae, a chocolate gateau… whatever it is, just go for it!

Copy a child

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have a child in your life, what better way to reconnect with your inner child than by shadowing their every move - literally! Think of them as your mentor. Take them to a park or follow them around the garden. When they jump, you jump. When they spin, you spin. When they crawl around making tiger noises… well, it’s time to grrr! And it doesn’t have to be a workout either, you could just break out the craft box and follow their instructions or play an imaginary game indoors. Whatever you do, you’ll not only be fully immersed in the moment, but you’ll also be strengthening your bond with them and creating joyful memories they’re sure to cherish forever.

Don't think, just do

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Planning is for grown-ups! Listen to your inner child and be spontaneous. Don’t overthink where to go - just start walking and see where your feet take you. Who knows where you’ll end up? You might stumble across a quirky art gallery, a pop-up clothes shop, or a hidden gem of a café. You could even discover something completely unexpected - a street performer, a secret garden, or a local event in full swing. By spending the day saying “yes”(within reason) to whatever comes your way, you’ll unlock a sense of adventure, unadulterated joy, and freedom that only spontaneity can bring. So go on, let curiosity lead the way!

Go crazy with clothes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You know how it is when you're a kid, you don’t wear clothes because they’re “in” or have a fancy label. You wear them because they bring you joy - because you actually love them. Whether they’re bright and brash or comfy and clashing, you wear these signature pieces with pride, and that’s exactly what you should do now - even if it’s just in your own home. Stop being a slave to fashion trends or your insecurities and don the clothes you want to wear, simply because they make you feel good.

Get messy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you’re a child getting messy or muddy (or both) isn’t a problem, it’s a way of life. But as soon as we grow up, getting messy is more than frowned upon, it becomes positively discouraged. But why when it’s so much fun? So pop on a pair of wellies and jump in a muddy puddle, get creative with a painting project, or bake up a storm in the kitchen and don’t worry about the consequences - everything will come out in the wash! Getting messy can not only re-establish an appreciation for nature, art, baking or whatever you decide to do, but it also reduces stress and taps into a childlike sense of freedom as you let go, live in the moment, and embrace life without worrying about perfection.

Invest in some "me time"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the greatest things about being a kid is not worrying about anyone else but yourself. That’s because as children, we’re naturally self-involved because our world revolves around curiosity, play and the pursuit of fun. We’re yet to be weighed down by responsibilities and expectations, or the endless and mundane to-do lists that adulthood brings. So taking some much-needed time just for yourself is about rediscovering that carefree mindset, even if it's just for an hour or two (or imagine - a whole week of self-discovery at a spa retreat!). The goal is simple: prioritise your own happiness. Whether it’s getting lost in a book or cloud watching, taking a long soak in the tub or having a pamper day, these moments of self-indulgence aren’t selfish - they’re essential.

Stimulate your mind

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remember the thrill of accomplishment you felt as a kid? Well, you can still experience that same rewarding hit of dopamine by completing a mentally stimulating puzzle or mind-based game as an adult! Why? Because these activities invite curiosity, playfulness, and focus, qualities children naturally embrace. From simple jigsaw puzzles to elaborate escape rooms, they offer a chance to step away from daily pressures and immerse yourself in a world of pure problem-solving joy, sparking creativity and imagination. So go grab that crossword - it’s vital for staying curious, connected, and content.

Think positively

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remember that sunny disposition you had as a child - when the beaker was always half full and the sun always shone? Well great, because it’s time to re-adopt that can-do, smiley attitude. Start with reciting positive affirmations to yourself, things like: “Be kind to yourself,” “You are loved,” or even something playful like, “You’ve got this!” Jot them down on bright sticky notes and place them somewhere you’ll see them often, such as the bathroom mirror, the fridge, or the back of the front door. Little reminders like these can make a big difference, helping you carry that childlike optimism into your day.

Catch up with old friends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What better way to rediscover your inner child than by reconnecting with those who knew it best? Your old-school pals. Sites like Facebook and LinkedIn are ideal for finding those long-lost connections, and you’re sure to have a wonderful time catching up on old times once you make contact. That’s because the simple act of socialising can trigger a potent cocktail of feel-good hormones like: oxytocin (helps you to bond), dopamine (rewards you with feelings of pleasure and satisfaction), and serotonin (promotes feelings of happiness and calm). Also, these sort of interactions reduce cortisol levels, which lowers stress and creates a sense of belonging. The result? A lighter mood, a healthier heart, a boosted immune system, and a renewed sense of connection that leaves both your body and mind feeling rejuvenated.

Try something new

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the saying goes, “You can’t discover new oceans unless you have the courage to lose sight of the shore.” It doesn’t have to mean literally sailing away, but why not give something new a go? Perhaps a sport that challenges you physically, or a passion pursuit you’ve always wanted to try - like magic tricks or circus skills. The only way to step out of the ordinary and into the extraordinary is by embracing new experiences. It’ll leave you feeling alive, curious, and free - just as your inner child would want you to.

Love yourself

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Self-love can be a powerful cure-all for many problems that plague the mind in the 21st century, and once you start practising it you’ll soon reap the rewards as it serves to combat everything from stress to depression. Start by giving yourself permission to be imperfect and make mistakes. Build on this by strengthening your self-esteem and self-worth through activities like yoga and mindfulness. As you cultivate self-love, you'll notice not only enhanced emotional well-being but also increased resilience, equipping you to navigate life's ups and downs with the ease of your carefree childhood days.

Rewatch favourite flicks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Relive the magic of your youth by watching some of your favourite flicks. But if you fancy going the extra mile, why not turn it into an extraordinary event? Invite a few friends over, grab out the popcorn, pour a few drinks, then sit back, relax and reminisce. You could even add a touch of whimsy by creating homemade tickets as keepsakes, or, if the evening is warm, string up some fairy lights in the trees, set up a white screen or crisp sheet outdoors and use a projector for an enchanting open-air movie night.

Get creative

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As kids, we were always finding ways to be creative - tie-dying, stained glass kits, salt dough, friendship bracelets - you name it, we made it. But as the years rolled on, our time for fun seemed to slip away. It’s time to bring back those good old days with some good old-fashioned crafting. Jump online to explore creative projects you’d love to try or search for workshops near you. What’s more, doing something you find enjoyable and creative promotes mindfulness and releases a whole host of feel-good hormones which alleviate stress and anxiety, helping you to feel lighter and happier.

Write a letter to your inner child

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Writing a letter to your child self is a powerful way to heal past wounds, build self-compassion and reflect on how far you’ve come. So why not give it a try? Grab a piece of paper or open a blank document and pour out everything you’ve been holding onto. Forgive yourself for past mistakes, reconnect with the dreams of your younger years, and uncover what truly matters to you now. By addressing your child self with kindness, you can let go of guilt, strengthen your sense of self and bring renewed purpose to your life. It’s not easy, but the rewards are well worth the effort.

Mix old and new recipes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobody makes food quite like your mum, dad, or grandparents used to, right? But the reason those recipes tasted so great is because they were made with love, and we cherish those classics because they remind us of being cared for. So why not stoke those nostalgic flames by cooking up one of those favourite throwbacks but with a 21st-century twist? You could try fusion-style cooking, or if the recipe calls for baking, give the air fryer a whirl instead. Whatever you do, don’t be afraid to experiment! This is about fun, not perfection.

Find an animal friend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever noticed how interacting with animals naturally helps us loosen up and let go of our inhibitions? That’s because their playful energy is contagious. It encourages silliness without shame, while their unconditional love reminds us of the simple joy of being accepted just as we are. Whether it’s throwing a ball for a dog, dangling a toy for a cat, or watching fish swim lazily in their tank, animals invite us to be curious and carefree, just as a child would. If you’d love some one-on-one animal time but aren’t quite ready to make the leap in becoming a pet owner, you could ask to borrow a friend’s pet, volunteer at a local animal shelter, or sign up to become a pet sitter using platforms like Pawshake, Rover, or Holidog, to name just a few.

Listen to music from your youth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is it about listening to music from our youth, particularly those formative years around the awakening of puberty, that takes us right back there? Suddenly, memories feel brighter, more vivid, and almost tangible - you can practically smell the past. Music has a unique way of unlocking emotions and transporting us to moments that shaped who we are. Revisiting those songs not only reconnects us with our inner child but also reminds us of the hopes, dreams, and the carefree mentality we may have forgotten. So go ahead, stick on some of your favourite school-day “choons” and reignite the wonderful feelings of those unforgettable years.

Live in the present moment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Living in the moment is a skill. It doesn't come naturally to us, especially in the 21st century when our minds are abuzz with to-do lists and life’s endless demands. When we're not thinking about what needs to be done or how we’ll act when something happens, we’re lamenting the past or wishing we could change it.

But we need to remind ourselves that we’re neither time travellers nor fortune tellers. All we truly have is the present moment, and the more we focus on living in it, the better our mental health will be. As children, we only ever lived in the moment - that’s the aim now. You can practice mindfulness proactively by engaging in activities like yoga, meditation, or journaling. Creative hobbies like painting, gardening, or even baking can also help anchor you in the now. Spending time in nature, taking mindful walks, or even savouring a cup of tea without distractions can work wonders. The goal is to quiet the noise, embrace the present, and rediscover the joy of simply being.

Give journalling a try

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some things are just too hard to say, so why not write them down? Journaling is the perfect therapy for a busy mind. It’s a powerful tool for promoting mindfulness, making sense of feelings, and processing everything happening in your life. If you kept a diary as a child, think of this as a grown-up version - a way to release stress and avoid being bogged down by things beyond your control. All it takes is a quiet space and a little time to let it all out. You don’t even have to write that much if you don’t wish to, just enough to feel lighter and more at peace.

Fall back in love with old stories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's something magical about curling up with a favourite book, but what about revisiting the classics you loved as a child? Don’t dismiss them as juvenile or babyish - just dive back into those cherished tales, and you’re bound to rediscover the joy and wonder they brought you way back when. They might even inspire you to share them with the children in your life. Why not give them their own copy or you could even read it together? Passing on your love for those stories could make them a favourite for the next generation too.

Travel to new shores

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rediscover the wonder and joy the world can deliver by exploring somewhere new. If it’s foreign shores, all the better, but if time and budget dictate otherwise, simply visit a nearby spot you’ve never been to. Look at the world with the curiosity of a child - be engrossed in the small details and find fun and lightness in the unexpected. Adventure is all around; you just need to embrace it. You might be surprised by just how much joy a simple change of scenery can bring.

Spend time with children

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A child’s joy and curiosity can be truly infectious - just the tonic for someone eager to reconnect with their inner child. But not everyone is lucky enough to have children in their life. If this is you, consider reaching out to local schools or children’s clubs, like Brownies or Scouts, to see if they need volunteers. If you have a particular skill or sport, such as karate or pottery, you could offer to help those running local sessions. Tasks can be as simple as listening to a child read or assisting with activities, but they’re moments to truly cherish. Remember, many organisations require a DBS check, so allow time for this to be processed. When it’s all gone through, you’ll be all set to embrace the fun and energy children bring, and perhaps even rediscover a part of yourself you thought you’d lost along the way.

Run!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Do you remember running so fast as a child that it felt like you were flying? But that feeling of freedom and pure happiness doesn’t have to stay in the past - you can experience it again as an adult. Just run! If medical issues limit your ability, try brisk walking or running in a pool to reduce the impact of gravity. Otherwise, lace up and go! Running releases endorphins, the 'feel-good' hormones, creating a sense of euphoria and happiness often known as the “runner's high”. It can also evoke memories of being carefree and truly 'free', leaving you feeling exhilarated while releasing built-up energy and stress, just like in childhood. What’s more, running outdoors ushers even more magic - the wind on your face, the grass beneath your feet, nature all around you - it all adds to the joy and freedom of those childhood sprints.

Head for the swings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cast your mind back to the sunny days of your youth. Think back to playing in the park with friends - now remember just how much fun the swings were! That funny, fluttery feeling in your tummy - the way they made you laugh, and the pure sense of freedom and happiness they brought you. Well, there’s no age limit to who can go on the swings! Head to your local park and just hop right on. Even better, take a child you know - they’ll be over the moon to see you join in the fun.

Talk about it

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Talking is proven to help process emotions and reduce stress, and it can also help you open up about past experiences and reconnect with your inner child by fostering self-awareness and healing. Therapy is a wonderful tool for navigating these feelings, but it’s not always an option for everyone. If you feel it would help, ask your doctor about a referral for treatment or explore local support groups. At the very least, consider opening up to a trusted friend or family member - sometimes, just sharing your thoughts can provide immense relief and clarity.

Be silly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When did life get so serious? Allowing yourself to be daft now and then reminds you that life doesn’t always have to be so complicated, and it's a fun and fabulous way to nurture your spirit by finding happiness in simple, carefree moments. What's more, being silly releases stress, strengthens confidence, ignites creativity and encourages mindfulness - what's not to like about that? So do it! Be silly! Jump around, make noises, act like an animal - who cares? Kids don’t! And nor should you.

Give role play a whirl

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fancy being someone else for a while? We did it all the time as kids - so why not now? You could start with something simple, like playing a role-playing game such as Dungeons & Dragons, which encourages imagination and storytelling. Or, if you’re feeling bold or want to step out of your comfort zone, join a local theatre group or sign up for a drama or improv class. Acting in plays or skits lets you embrace a variety of personas, bringing fun, creativity, and a sense of freedom back into your life. What could be more liberating than that?