This pair of adjustable dumbbells cost less than £25 – they make my home workouts so much better

Exercise is something I can't compromise on, for both my mental and physical wellbeing. But the madness of life often means I find it incredibly difficult to get time in the gym, so I'm always on the lookout for the best at-home workouts.

During the pandemic, I invested in various items of home gym equipment, including some of the best resistance bands and one of the best yoga mats. And knowing how important strength training for women is, I've been keen to add some weights to my arsenal – and doing so has made my home workouts more varied and enjoyable.

When looking at investing in some of the best dumbbells, it became clear pretty quickly that buying all the individual weights I wanted would be very costly. Having a set I could adjust seemed like the perfect solution, so I was happy to find this popular adjustable dumbbell set at 25% off on Amazon - taking the cost of a pair of up to 20kg weights down to just £22.49.

Adjustable Dumbbells Weight set - 20kg | RRP: £29.99 now £22.49

This pair of adjustable dumbbells comes complete with 12 different weight plates, so you can set each to anything between 2.5kg and 10kg. This means you can use them for everything from smaller muscle groups, like triceps, or load them up for bigger lifts like squats and deadlifts. Be sure to click the 25% off voucher box to apply the discount.

This set can be adjusted to up to 20kg in total (10kg each). If that's too much, there's a set for up to 15kg, as well as ones up to 25kg and 30kg if you're after a bit more load. I have tended to stick to working similar size muscle groups per workout with these, as swapping weights on and off can be quite time consuming. The range of weights this set offers, however, is brilliant for targeting specific areas.

Another plus is being able to take them apart. As dumbbells go, they don't take up a huge amount of space, but being able to completely dismantle them makes them all the more storage-friendly.

Shop more dumbbells

CAP Barbell Coated Hex Dumbbells | RRP: £33 (5kg)

I use hex dumbells at the gym, and if I could afford a full set at home, they would hands-down be my first choice. Durable, ergonomic handles, and a six-sided hex design, these dumbbells wont roll around when not in use, are comfortable to hold and will last a lifetime. Opti 2-In-1 5kg Kettlebell and Dumbbell | RRP: £25

This clever 2-in-1 kettle and dumbbell set gets five-star ratings at Argos. And it's not hard to see why, particularly if you're new to lifting and are short on space. The set includes two 2.5kg dumbbells, which can be removed for use, or in the holder for kettlebell-style exercises. Opti Dumbbell Tree Set | RRP: £30 now £22.50

If you'd rather have individual dumbbell weights, this dumbbell tree is a great option for beginners. It features three pairs at 1.1kg, 2.3kg and 4.5kg, and a stand to store them. Of nearly 2,000 reviews on Argos, these dumbbells score an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars – and right now they're reduced by 30%.

I've just recently started a new strength training program at home, and treated myself to some of the best workout leggings for some motivation. For anyone who hasn't experienced the buttery-soft feel of Lululemon's align high-rise leggings, I can personally vouch for them being the best things to wear for any kind of exercise.