I swapped the gym for a rowing machine workout at home - my core, back and arms have never felt stronger

Before trying a rowing machine workout, I'd thought about going to the gym or trying a treadmill workout. Given the travel time to my local gym and not wanting to spend time walking indoors when I could do it just as easily outside, it made sense to try exercising at home in a new way.

My only concern was the impact of a rowing workout on my knees. For me, menopause brought aching and stiffness in my joints that I'd never experienced before. I worried that rowing would put pressure on my already-weakened knees, but after a chat with Ella Simmonds, a fitness coach at KXU, I was reassured. "As your feet are not grounded, there's nearly no impact on joints like the knees and hips, so it's friendly for people who have experienced injuries or are just getting started."

I bought the Merach R50 Rowing Machine with Air Resistance, which connects to an app to provide workout routines, support and encouragement, and helps you track your fitness goals. Once I finally found somewhere to house it, I got going.

My rowing workout

I chose a 10-minute workout for beginners, which I did three or four times a week for two weeks. The sessions were split into three parts. The first focused just on the arms. My legs were kept extended straight out in front of me, and holding onto the rowing machine's handle, I worked my arms backwards and forwards.

The second part focuses on just the legs. For this part, I began with bent knees, holding onto the handle. I extended my legs backwards so they were straight, but kept my arms straight too.

The third part puts these two together. Holding onto the handle and starting with bent knees, I extended my legs till they were straight, while at the same time pulling the pully up to my chest in a rowing motion.

The first week was quite tough for me. My initial worry about my knees was valid, as they were quite sore after the first three days. But I kept going, and halfway through the second week, my knees felt fine. This motivated me to continue with the workout as if it were a clear sign that rowing was strengthening my joints.

For me, the main appeal of the Merach rowing machine was the quiet operation. I knew I’d be setting my rowing machine up in my house, where I live with my partner and my adult daughter, both of whom also work from home, so I needed it to be quiet so it wouldn’t disturb anyone else in the house. It’s also very easy to assemble.

The rowing machine workout has slotted into my fitness routine much easier than I expected. Perhaps because it’s right there in the house, I could hop on it for ten minutes. It didn't feel like a big deal.

Samantha bought the Merach R50 Rowing Machine to work out at home without weights. (Image credit: Samantha Priestley / Future)

Benefits of a rowing machine workout

1. It's a full-body workout

Building strength is essential during menopause to help combat the risks of osteoporosis, brought about by falling levels of oestrogen in the body. I was keen to incorporate more resistance training into my fitness routine to help with this - and rowing ticks the box nicely, even though it's an aerobic exercise.

“Rowing engages just about all of our major muscle groups, activating the legs, core, back, chest and arms for an effective full body exercise,” says Maria Vazquez, head of training at MyWowFit. “It's a balanced workout that strengthens and tones our bodies, improving aerobic fitness while also building muscular strength, power and endurance.”

It’s also a very efficient way to work out, says Alice Fontecilla, certified PT and specialist in women's health. “Unlike treadmills or stationary bikes, rowing machines engage around 85% of your muscles, including calves, glutes, biceps, pecs, and abdominal muscles, making it an extremely efficient exercise."

2. Rowing improves posture and core strength

It’s important to keep your back straight while rowing to avoid injuries and to create a more powerful rowing stroke. This action repeated will help to improve your posture, Maria Vazquez explains. “Bad posture, which is often a result of long hours sitting at the computer or looking at a screen, can be corrected through engaging your posterior chain, the backside of your body."

Along with regular glute exercises, rowing strengthens this chain of muscles, helping to improve posture and balance muscular strength.

A rowing machine workout can also be one of the better core exercises, as you have to engage muscles in this area to keep the body stable and transfer power between the legs and upper body. "In turn, this leads to improved posture and a lower chance of back pain," says Fontecilla.

After two weeks of using the rowing machine, I have much less back pain, and I’m also sitting up straighter without having to think about it.

To complement my rowing routine, I'd like to try adding specific back exercises in the next few months, such as the Superman or wall angels, which I've been told can also counteract the effects of sitting all day.

3. Rowing workouts are an effective way to lose weight

I'm a big believer in exercising for enjoyment and overall health, but I know many people get into exercise to lose weight. Personally, I exercise to build strength and stay healthy as I age, but I have noticed some weight loss over the past few weeks.

“When paired with a healthy diet, rowing can be an effective way to burn calories and lose weight,” says Vazquez.

Harvard Health found that a 155-pound person doing 30 minutes of vigorous rowing burns 369 calories. For people of this weight, this was the highest amount of calories burned during 30 minutes of any of the 18 gym activities tested.

What's more, when aerobic and resistance training are combined, as they are in rowing, the fat and weight loss are greater than when doing aerobic exercise and resistance training separately.

4. It reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases

Rowing is an aerobic exercise that strengthens the heart and lungs, increasing blood circulation and lowering the risk of heart disease, strokes, and other cardiovascular diseases. This makes it one of the best exercises for longevity.

“You can improve your strength and muscle endurance with rowing, while maintaining stroke rates in the longer workouts will help cardiovascular fitness," says Simmonds.

After just two weeks of using the rowing machine three or four times a week, I’ve noticed I feel generally fitter. I’m running up and down the stairs at home easier than I did before, which Vazquez says is down to my improvements in VO2 max.

"This is the amount of oxygen you can utilise during vigorous exercise. Rowing increases it, along with the size of your heart muscle, which leads to better heart health," she says. "Regular rowing also helps lower blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and other factors that contribute to heart disease."

5. Rowing is great for beginners

Most people picture an at-home Pilates workout or strength training with dumbbells when they imagine exercising at home for the first time. It doesn't have to be this way. I'd say that a rowing workout is just as good for beginners as the more gentle forms of exercise.

“The resistance and pace of a rowing machine can be easily adjusted, making this workout accessible for all fitness levels,” says Fontecilla. “You can do steady-pace sessions or high-intensity interval sprints to build endurance.”

Why a rowing machine workout is great for beginners

I was a bit worried about rowing regularly and whether it would be too much for me, as I run and do walking workouts regularly, but I didn't have much rowing experience. However, I got into the swing of it really quickly. It was much easier than I expected.

“Rowing machines, while they might look intimidating, are actually one of the most effective pieces of fitness equipment for anyone just starting their workout journey,” says Fontecilla. “It’s surprisingly simple to learn. Once the basics are down, you shift your focus to rhythm, stamina, and technique. Best of all, rowing is great for boosting confidence. Most beginners notice progress quickly in their form, pace, and strength, which makes sticking with it much easier.”

Not only is regular rowing more enjoyable than I expected, but it’s also fed into other areas of my fitness. Vazquez explains why. “Rowing involves movements similar to those you'd do in other strength training exercises. By using movement patterns that are similar to those required for deadlifts, leg presses and seated rows, rowing is a great way for beginners to start building the strength needed to perform those exercises," she says.

How long should a rowing machine workout be?

I stuck to my ten-minute workout for the two weeks, but my two weeks have gone so well that I feel I’ll soon be ready to increase my workout time.

“For most people, 20 to 30 minutes of rowing three to five times per week is ideal to improve your general fitness, support cardiovascular health and burn calories,” says Vazquez. “However, it really comes down to an individual's fitness level, what they're hoping to achieve, and the type of rowing they’re doing."

The NHS recommends 75 minutes of vigorous intensity exercise every week, which rowing comes under. Alternatively, you can do 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise.

"High intensity interval workouts on the rower can be done for shorter sessions than moderate intensity, steady-state rowing," says Vazquez. "Although both are good for improving cardio and strength, moderate steady-state rowing is more suited to beginners looking to develop good form and prevent injury.”

Can you get in shape just by rowing?

'In shape' means something different to everyone, but if rowing were the only exercise you did each week, it would help improve your health and fitness levels. You'd also notice physical changes in your body, such as better muscle tone and potentially weight loss, if you combine the rowing workout with other lifestyle changes.

However, the experts warn against putting all your eggs in one basket. “While it can be highly effective and can definitely help you get in shape, it’s not ideal to rely on just one type of workout. For best results, mix rowing with some weight training or low-impact exercises to stretch your muscles, improve mobility, and allow for better recovery.”

Exercise is also just one pillar of health and wellbeing. "Diet and sleep also play huge roles in your fitness, since your body needs nutritious whole foods to fuel your exercise and adequate rest between workouts to build muscle and fully recover," says Vazquez.