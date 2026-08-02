My hip hurt after every run for a year - a physiotherapist gave me this simple resistance band exercise and it resolved practically overnight

Hip pain is no fun for anyone, especially those of us who love to hike and run. But it doesn’t always mean you’re dealing with an injury, and as I found out, sometimes there’s an easy fix.

A couple of years ago, I developed muscle pain in my outer hip, a few inches above the hip joint. It was always worse after a run. It improved if I took a break from my running shoes for a bit. I tried everything to fix it: massage, foam rolling and endless stretching. Nothing helped.

Finally, I consulted a physiotherapist. I expected to get a tendonitis diagnosis and a prescription for rest. Instead, after a thorough examination to rule out injury, she handed me a resistance band and told me to start strengthening my gluteus medius with lateral leg raises. Within a week, my pain was gone.

Latest Videos From Woman & Home Watch full video here:

What is a lateral leg raise?

A lateral leg raise is a glute exercise, meaning it targets muscles in the buttocks. It's particularly beneficial for the gluteus medius, one of three large muscles in the area. When a lateral leg raise is done with a resistance band, the exercise helps "improve strength, endurance, and neuromuscular control of this muscle," says Paula Ralph, a physiotherapist and former endurance cyclist.

Paula explains that when stabiliser muscles in the hip and knee aren't working effectively, the gluteus medius is forced to work harder. As the muscle sits on the outer side of the pelvis, covering much of the hip, this can lead to overload and pain in the hips.