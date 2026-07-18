I'm a yoga teacher - 3 flows I prefer over static stretches for improving hip mobility, strength and balance
Add these yoga flows to the end of your workout to stretch out those all-important muscles around the lower body
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Add these yoga flows to the end of your workout to stretch out those all-important muscles around the lower body