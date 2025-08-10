Gym ball exercises might feel retro, but they are the most underrated Pilates alternative - here's 5 to try

Gym ball exercises are the underrated Pilates alternative. They challenge the core, shoulders, arms, and back in a similar way and use a versatile fitness essential.

I love a Pilates workout at home. It fires up my ab muscles and helps in my quest for better balance and mobility. However, it's good to spice things up once in a while, and a simple exercise ball can help do just that.

Plus, it's a great way to do Reformer Pilates at home, says Laura Treasure, a certified personal trainer and sports massage therapist at One92Fitness. "Gym balls are affordable, easy to store, and bring a surprising amount of challenge to simple exercises," she says. "Whether you're short on time, space, or motivation, these moves offer a full-body workout with just one bit of kit - and maybe a pair of dumbbells if you want to make it harder."

Gym ball exercises to try

1. Wall squat with gym ball

If you've always wanted to try wall Pilates, now's your chance. A classic wall squat is one of the best quadricep exercises, and it fires up the glutes and core.

Here's how to do it:

Place the ball between your lower back and the wall.

Hold dumbbells at shoulder height if you're ready to load it up.

Lower into a squat until your thighs are nearly parallel to the floor.

Push back up through your heels.

2. Pike hold on Swiss ball

For an upper-body strengthener, try one. It's an intense twist on the regular plank exercise, using the gym ball to destabilise your upper body and force it to work harder to stay balanced. It's also a great core exercise to do at home.

Here's how to do it:

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Start in a plank with shins resting on the ball, hands just under your shoulders.

Use your core to lift your hips towards the ceiling.

Hold at the top for a few seconds, then lower with control.

3. Dumbbell bent-over row on the ball

A bent-over row is done traditionally with a barbell or dumbbells, as shown here. However, you can still do this gym ball exercise if you don't have any to hand. Either complete the movement as a bodyweight workout or use household items (like food tins) as resistance.

This targets the upper back muscles and those involved in maintaining good posture, including the core.

Here's how to do it:

Lie face-down on the ball, with your chest supported and feet wide.

Let the dumbbells hang straight down, then pull elbows up and back.

Squeeze your shoulder blades, then lower slowly.

4. Swiss ball ab rollout

Another one to fire up the abs. A roll out targets the deep core muscles and challenges spinal stability, making it a winner for all - but especially those who lift weights, walk a lot, or run.

Here's how to do it:

Kneel with your forearms on the ball, keeping your hips slightly tucked.

Roll the ball forward, keeping the movement smooth and your core switched on.

Pull the ball back using your abdominals.

5. Gym ball crunch

We normally skip crunches and head straight to the dumbbell core workout. However, with a gym ball, they're very effective and work equally to strengthen your core and improve full-body stability.

Here's how to do it:

Sit on the ball and slowly walk your feet forward until your lower back is resting fully on the ball.

Cross your arms or lightly support your head with your fingertips.

Lift your shoulders a few inches - just enough to feel your abs switch on- then lower.

Don’t rush, PT Laura Treasure adds. "It’s a small movement but one of the most effective for ab engagement."

6. Gym ball lunges

An extra one for luck! If you're looking to do quadricep (thigh) and glute exercises (for the buttocks) with your gym ball, then lunges are perfect. They also boost lower-body stability as you're forced to use one leg at a time.

Here's how to do it:

Holding onto something for balance if needed, place your back foot on the gym ball a couple of steps behind your front foot.

Drop this back knee down and come down until your front knee sits at about parallel to your back knee.

Keep your core engaged with your shoulders back and down.

Once you reach this parallel position, push up and return to the starting position.

Are exercise ball workouts good?

Improve balance: Much like shoulder taps, exercises using a gym ball are naturally more destabilising, so by doing them, you'll improve your stability. "You’ll feel your deep core muscles activate to keep you steady, which pays off in better posture, better movement, and fewer aches and pains," says Laura.

Much like shoulder taps, exercises using a gym ball are naturally more destabilising, so by doing them, you'll improve your stability. "You’ll feel your deep core muscles activate to keep you steady, which pays off in better posture, better movement, and fewer aches and pains," says Laura. Boosts strength: Any bodyweight workout can help build muscle. Adding resistance to the workout helps build muscle even more, as we have to work harder to do the same movement.

Any bodyweight workout can help build muscle. Adding resistance to the workout helps build muscle even more, as we have to work harder to do the same movement. Low-impact workout: Gym ball exercises are low impact, meaning they don't involve a lot of heavy load on the bones and joints. "If you’ve ever felt sore knees or a tight lower back during certain moves, you’ll appreciate the softer, more joint-friendly surface a gym ball offers," she says.

Gym ball exercises are low impact, meaning they don't involve a lot of heavy load on the bones and joints. "If you’ve ever felt sore knees or a tight lower back during certain moves, you’ll appreciate the softer, more joint-friendly surface a gym ball offers," she says. Versatile: One gym ball, hundreds of possibilities. "You can do strength, mobility, and core work in one short session. It’s a great alternative to Pilates abs workouts when you want a workout that’s quick, effective, and doesn’t involve moving the coffee table."

One gym ball, hundreds of possibilities. "You can do strength, mobility, and core work in one short session. It’s a great alternative to Pilates abs workouts when you want a workout that’s quick, effective, and doesn’t involve moving the coffee table." Burns calories: Even if you just sat on a gym ball all day and did nothing else, you'd burn more calories, which can help with a healthy weight loss goal. A study in the European Journal of Applied Physiology found that sitting on a therapy ball for an entire workday burns approximately 300 more calories - equal to standing up all day.

How often should you exercise with a gym ball?

Most experts recommend doing Pilates or strength training two or three times a week. This should give your body an equal chance to be pushed and get stronger, and have time to rest.

But much like working out how often you should lift weights, it depends on the time you have available and what your goals are. If you're just looking to boost your fitness and get moving, then a few times a week is perfect.

Should I get a 65 or 75cm gym ball?

If you're new to gym ball exercises, a 65cm ball is a good place to start as it will be the right size for most people.

For those taller (over 6'2"), a larger ball of up to 75cm may be a better option as it will support the body better.