Clodagh McKenna reveals her secret ingredient for 'gorgeously velvety' stews and bolognese
The Irish chef shared her genius tip on This Morning
Clodagh McKenna has shared her super simple secret ingredient she doesn't go without when it comes to whipping up stews, bolognese and ragu.
It's officially warming meal season, and whether you're a Le Creuset lover or rely on the power of your slow cooker for tasty winter meals, getting the recipe just right is key.
Appearing on This Morning alongside Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, Irish chef Clodagh explained that it takes just a small amount of her unexpected addition to create hearty winter dishes that boast a rich, velvety texture and delicious flavour.
Urging viewers to follow her lead in the kitchen and take meat dishes to the next level, Clodagh said, "Everybody watching. Take note. If you're ever, ever cooking a beef stew or a bolognese or a ragu, add in dark chocolate."
As she tipped a bowl of dark chocolate chips into the stew simmering away on air, Ben pointed out that it seemed like a "decent amount", but Clodagh explained that around 50g should be just enough to reap the tasty benefits.
Clodagh's brand new book, Clodagh's Happy Cooking, is one of the best cookbooks out there for the foodie in your life this Christmas. Featuring 100 easy, healthy and quick recipes, it's guaranteed to bring a dose of deliciousness to the table.
As Cat asked whether the sweet addition gives the dish a chocolatey taste, Clodagh explained, "You don't taste the chocolate. You taste a smokiness and it gives it this gorgeous, velvety texture."
After a clip of the on-screen moment was shared on Instagram, plenty of Clodagh's fans took to the comment section.
"Love adding dark choc to chilli," one wrote, as Clodagh replied, "Ditto!"
"I always add dark chocolate after following your beef stew recipe! Makes a huge difference," another added, while a third wrote, "Lots of people forget this tip. Awesome job Clodagh."
Meanwhile, other commenters suggested using cocoa powder as an alternative to chocolate itself for an "easier and cheaper" way to achieve similar results.
