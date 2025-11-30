Clodagh McKenna reveals her secret ingredient for 'gorgeously velvety' stews and bolognese

The Irish chef shared her genius tip on This Morning

Clodagh McKenna wins the Award for Outstanding Contribution to Culinary Excellence at The Irish Post Awards 2025 at Grosvenor House on November 27, 2025 in London, England.
Clodagh McKenna has shared her super simple secret ingredient she doesn't go without when it comes to whipping up stews, bolognese and ragu.

It's officially warming meal season, and whether you're a Le Creuset lover or rely on the power of your slow cooker for tasty winter meals, getting the recipe just right is key.

As Cat asked whether the sweet addition gives the dish a chocolatey taste, Clodagh explained, "You don't taste the chocolate. You taste a smokiness and it gives it this gorgeous, velvety texture."

After a clip of the on-screen moment was shared on Instagram, plenty of Clodagh's fans took to the comment section.

"Love adding dark choc to chilli," one wrote, as Clodagh replied, "Ditto!"

"I always add dark chocolate after following your beef stew recipe! Makes a huge difference," another added, while a third wrote, "Lots of people forget this tip. Awesome job Clodagh."

Meanwhile, other commenters suggested using cocoa powder as an alternative to chocolate itself for an "easier and cheaper" way to achieve similar results.

