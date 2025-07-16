Delicious brunch ideas that are perfect for a special occasion

Brunch is the laid-back alternative to dinner and a popular choice for entertaining. A daytime affair is often more convenient than a full-blown dinner party, yet still provides plenty of opportunity to mark a special occasion with some stylish tablescaping and thoughtful extras such as a cake, party games or decorations.

When it comes to brunch, there are numerous options for a delicious spread to delight your guests. You can choose one or more of these brunch ideas, or multiple dishes if catering for a larger group. To keep things casual, a buffet-style brunch will allow the host to spend less time serving and clearing plates, and it provides an opportunity to get creative with the spread, interspersing dishes with flowers, lights, balloons, and bunting.

We've also come up with some healthy brunch ideas as an alternative to sugary treats or heavy dishes if you want to serve guests something lighter. Pair these brunch food ideas with a selection of teas, coffee, juices, and bubbles for an extra special occasion. Here are 32 brunch ideas that are easy to prepare and will feed a crowd without any fuss.

32 brunch ideas for a special occasion

A pancake party

Pancakes are one of life's great pleasures and a guaranteed crowd pleaser - plus there's plenty of scope to present them as a fun DIY option for guests. Rather than plating up for each guest, why not create a spread of different toppings, sauces, and pair it with a big fruit platter so guests can create their ideal stack?

Frittata

A good frittata recipe is foolproof and far easier to get right than an omelette or quiche. The beauty of a frittata is that you can serve it still in the dish (invest in some heatproof mats for the table for a seamless transition from the oven) with accompaniments like bread and salad, making it an easy brunch dish that will feed a crowd at a special event.

Shakshuka

Shakshuka is another one-pot wonder that doesn't take long to whip up in the kitchen before guests arrive. A popular dish with Middle Eastern and North African origins, it consists of eggs poached in a spicy tomato sauce, often with the addition of onions, pepper and spices. You could also crumble feta on top for extra flavour and texture.

Sweet and savoury croissants

Croissants and coffee are the ultimate brunch combination that will never fail to satisfy. And there's plenty of room for creativity with the humble croissant. Impress your guests with a variety of fillings, from savoury options like cheddar and tomato, or mushrooms and feta, to decadent Nutella and berry-stuffed croissants.

French toast

French toast is a decadent brunch option for a special occasion and pairs well with a brunch cocktail, such as a mimosa, to cut through the rich, buttery flavour. It consists of bread soaked in beaten eggs and milk or cream, which is then toasted until golden and served with a variety of toppings, such as berries and cream or ricotta.

Breakfast muffins

Breakfast muffins are essentially mini frittatas and make a colourful and tasty addition to any breakfast spread. The choice is yours when it comes to a filling, but some initial ideas could be peppers, spinach, onions and cheese for a richer flavour. These also freeze well if you want to save some for a later date.

Danish pastries

If in doubt, a selection of Danish pastries will always go down well. Ambitious chefs could make their own (pre-made pastry will make this a lot easier - mould into shape and fill with a custard cream, almonds and berries, apricots, or peaches), but if not, there are plenty of frozen options that can be heated up in the oven at home. Or buy them fresh from your local bakery.

Breakfast tacos

Zingy Mexican flavours lend themselves well to brunch food, offering guests something different from the usual cooked or continental breakfast options. An easy way to present this cusine for a brunch spread is to fill soft tacos with fried eggs, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, coriander and lime (and whichever other fresh vegetables you fancy).

Eggs Benedict

A classic breakfast dish, Eggs Benedict always feels special. To present this dish as part of a brunch spread, you could top mini muffins with bacon, ham, or salmon, and then add poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, and chopped chives. Present them on a platter for guests to snack on during the event.

Baked eggs

Baked eggs, similar to Shakshuka, are a good option for sharing. If you're entertaining for a crowd, you could try a few different variations served with crusty bread for mopping up the sauce. Turkish eggs are typically served with yoghurt, garlic and chilli oil, or you could try a healthy option of baked eggs with spinach and tomato.

French crepes

Another joyful breakfast option is French crepes, which are thinner and lighter than American pancakes. Again, serve with a variety of toppings to create a DIY station for your guests and don't forget lemon wedges and sugar - sometimes simple toppings work best with these.

Potato hash

Eggs are the real hero when it comes to brunch dishes, and one inventive way to serve them is a Spanish-inspired potato hash. Cube potatoes (or sweet potatoes if you prefer them) and then bake them with peppers, onions and kale for a healthy and delicious brunch option. Add extra toppings, such as cheese, avocado, or sauces, to finish the dish.

A bagel bar

A bagel bar is another fun DIY option for entertaining guests at brunch. Like with croissants, sweet and savoury toppings work well with bagels. Try classic combinations like smoked salmon and cucumber with cream cheese, or experiment with less obvious flavours like figs and honey with ricotta.

A fruit platter and yoghurt

If you're time-poor when it comes to your brunch event, invest in an assortment of fruit and layer it together on a large platter for a visually striking dish that takes minutes to prepare. Serve with thick Greek yoghurt, honey and granola (and some rounds of toasts and spreads for something more substantial), and you have a full brunch meal.

A brunch cheeseboard

We'd argue that a cheeseboard works for every meal of the day, and it's a great one to adapt for an informal brunch spread. Pair sliced cheeses with fruits like figs and apricots, honey, preserves, and chutney on a large serving board for an assortment that's sure to delight guests. Crackers and bread can be added to bulk out the spread.

Tapas-style dishes

Veering away from the 'breakfast' part of brunch and more towards 'lunch', a selection of savoury dishes will work well to feed a crowd. You could go down the traditional Spanish route with different meats, cheeses, beef, tomatoes, and patatas bravas, or opt for a Middle Eastern mezze of dips like tzatziki and baba ganoush with flatbreads.

Waffles

Waffles are another crowd pleaser when it comes to brunch ideas suitable for a special occasion. Invest in a waffle maker, and the rest is easy, as waffles are created using a simple batter similar to a pancake batter. Guests can then top their sweet treats with fruit, yoghurt, maple syrup and sauces.

Loaded granola bowls

Top bowls of yoghurt with granola, nuts, seeds and fruit for an attractive brunch option to serve guests. Guests can either help themselves or you can plate up some bowls for a buffet. This idea works well in smaller bowls or jam jars if you have any handy.

Peach and ricotta toasts

Bite-sized options are great for a busy brunch setting where guests are mingling rather than sitting down for a meal. You can serve these when guests arrive with a welcome drink, or have them as part of a buffet. We love peach and ricotta toasts as a sweet-and-savoury snack (and they're particularly delicious with a drizzle of honey).

Brunch-style sharing burrata

A brunch-style sharing burrata will undoubtedly go down well with guests. The popularity of burrata (a ball of mozzarella with a soft mixture of mozzarella curds and cream called stracciatella inside) has exploded in recent years and, while it's often served as a starter for dinner, it will also make a delcious brunch option served with fresh tomatoes and basil or roasted veg and crusty bread.

Breakfast blinis

Another easy brunch canape option is to top toasted blinis with breakfast foods like salmon and cream cheese, or spinach and ricotta. These work well as light bites for guests before the main meal, or as an addition to a brunch spread.

Smoked salmon and cream cheese bites

Smoked salmon and cream cheese are a winning breakfast combination - and it works just as well on toast. Top with toasted sourdough for an easy brunch option, or slice bread into small bite-sized pieces for a canapé-style option for guests.

Avocado on toast

While it might not be the most inventive brunch idea, avocado on toast is a crowd pleaser and will work well as part of a bunch spread as a savoury option that doesn't take too long to prepare. Plus, you can jazz up this dish with chopped herbs, nuts, seeds, tomatoes and crumbled feta.

Fruit muffins

Is there anything more appealing than a basket of freshly baked muffins as part of a brunch spread? You could again lean into a combination of sweet and savoury with different flavours of muffins - but if you want to keep things simple, blueberry or raspberry are flavours that always go down well.

Baked oats

Baked oats make a great dish served straight from the oven, topped with fresh fruit. You could also try more nuts and seeds, or coconut shavings. Serve with yoghurt and honey for a filling brunch option, or as a healthier dessert for guests.

Granola bars

Baked oats can also be sliced up into granola bars as a sweet addition to a brunch spread. Get creative with presentation by wrapping these in baking paper and tying with natural jute string to impress your guests.

Pan con tomate

Taking inspiration from Spanish cuisine again, pan con tomate is a classic breakfast dish that offers a fresh and tasty alternative to eggs or avocado on toast. To make this at home, grate the tomato, add a squeeze of lemon, and drizzle with olive oil. Then, spread it on top of toasted bread brushed with garlic.

A seasonal savoury tart

Tarts, sweet or savoury, make a fabulous brunch option that's easy to share and looks impressive on the table. Take inspiration from seasonal vegetables to customise your tart (we particularly love asparagus or tomatoes) and serve it with a fresh salad.

Toast and preserves

When it comes to brunch dishes, there's no need to overcomplicate things. A straightforward approach would be to serve rounds of toast with various spreads and preserves, such as peanut butter, jam, Nutella, marmalade, and honey. A guaranteed crowd pleaser with a cup of tea!

Fruit tarts

A selection of mini fruit tarts is another bite-sized option to serve guests. Pre-made tart bases will save time here; fill them in the morning before guests arrive and then top with a variety of different fruits.

A selection of dips and snacks

When in doubt, a selection of dips is an easy way to feed a crowd without breaking the bank. Whip up some hummus, tzatziki, and guacamole (or decant shop-bought options and top with herbs, cracked black pepper, or olive oil if you're short on time) and serve with olives, crisp breads, sourdough, and sliced vegetables for sophisticated snacking.

Spinach quiche

A quiche is another great light option for brunch and works well with simple accompaniments like buttered new potatoes and a fresh green salad. A spinach quiche is simple to create and will look striking as part of a brunch spread thanks to its vibrant colour.