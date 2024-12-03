Unexpected colour combos on celebrities that actually work

Want to give your outfit a splash of individuality in seconds? Unexpected colour combos can be used to turn heads with even the most understated of ensembles - as some of the best-dressed celebrities have proven time and again.

Whether that’s pink and brown or green and purple, every shade under the sun really does go - if you have the confidence to pull it off that is. Stars ranging from J-Lo and Emma Roberts to Dua Lipa and Naomi Campbell have all turned to pairings of unusual hues that ultimately look great.

If you’re hesitant about getting stuck into the world of colour-clashing, then we’ve pulled together all the best accessible ways to approach the savvy style trick. Because, as you'll see, accessories and make-up can be a great way to get started…

The most unexpected colour combos on celebrities

Jennifer Lopez in green and purple

(Image credit: Getty Images)

J-Lo looked a vision at the Elie Saab Haute Couture at Paris Fashion Week in 2024. The star stunned in a sage green gown, which she made more interesting using a floral cape featuring lavender hues.

Helen Mirren in yellow and pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using colour to elevate your look is an ageless style trick - as Helen Mirren proved when she attended an event in New York in 2022. The actress wore a canary yellow shirt-dress, layered with a bubblegum pink sleeveless jacket.

Kim Kardashian in red, white and blue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While they may often be found on a flag, red, white and blue can look rather striking on an outfit. Kim Kardashian stepped out in Los Angeles in 2023 in a white vest top and a pair of silky red, white and blue tracksuit bottoms.

Lila Moss in yellow and red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a subtle way to play around with colours, make like Lila Moss and use your footwear for a fashion statement. The model daughter of Kate Moss looked effortlessly stylish at a Gucci show in London in 2024, in mustard yellow shorts and jacket co-ord - which she accessorised with a pair of chunky burgundy red shoes.

Naomi Campbell in pink and red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might not think that red and pink would go well together at all, but Naomi demonstrated that they can be a head-turning pair of clothing. The model wore a sweeping gown in the rich shades at the Cannes Film Festival in France in 2023.

Hailey Bieber in red and brown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few stars do stylish off-duty dressing quite like Hailey Bieber - who certainly isn’t afraid to mix up her wardrobe. The model stepped out in Los Angeles in 2023 in a postbox red sweatshirt and matching shorts, with a brown tailored coat layered over the top.

Kendall Jenner in green and black

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They’re not a traditional colour duo, but Kendall Jenner showed how bright green and black could be used for a fashion-forward look. The model was stylish at an event in Dubai in 2023 in a midi-dress with PVC gloves and matching heeled boots.

Dakota Johnson in yellow and red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A small tweak can go a long way when it comes to using colour to make your outfit more interesting. Dakota Johnson looked elegant while out in New York in 2024 in a mustard yellow midi-skirt, unusually complemented with a pair of burgundy red sling-back kitten heels.

Beyoncé in green and red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyoncé never shies away from a bold look, and her outfit for an event in New York in 2017 was no exception. The singer wowed in an emerald green cut-out gown, which she elevated with a fluffy burgundy red shrug.

Emily Ratajskowski in contrasting neutrals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unexpected colour combos needn’t just include rainbow hues - with Emily Ratajkowski showing how neutrals can also be used to mix things up. The model was spotted in New York in 2024 in a taupe strappy top with a cream silky midi-skirt, a brown handbag and black boots.

Dua Lipa in blue and red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bored of your black accessories for a night out? Swap in burgundy red instead. Dua Lipa opted for a handbag and heels in the chic shade to complement her turquoise midi-dress while attending a Jacquemus fashion show in 2024.

Emma Roberts in yellow and beige

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Always one to be daring when it comes to fashion, Emma Roberts turned to an unusual colour combo at the Chloé show during Paris Fashion Week in 2023. The actress paired her bright yellow dress with a beige handbag.

Margot Robbie in pink and black

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pink or black alone may be a popular eveningwear choice, however, Margot Robbie paired them together for an eye-catching result. The actress stepped out in a mini-dress with a sweeping train at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2024.

Cardi B in purple and green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B has never been afraid to be daring with colour. At a Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York in 2024, the star wore a coat in a voluminous floral design in lavender and sage green hues - and she boldly finished off the look with sunglasses and tights also in the latter shade.

Blake Lively in white and green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A hint of colour always works wonders when it comes to elevating a look. Blake Lively opted for an oversized white trouser suit to attend a photocall for her film It Ends With Us in London in 2024. Look closer, and the actress’ tailoring featured bright green floral embroidery.

Sienna Miller in blue and red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unexpected colour combos needn’t come entirely from clothes and accessories - with make-up also a great opportunity for experimentation. Sienna Miller brought a little edge to her pale blue gown, for the Cannes Film Festival in France in 2024, with a slick of dark red lipstick.

Gigi Hadid in green and pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a way to wrap up warm while incorporating summery hues in between seasons, make like Gigi Hadid. The model was spotted out and about in New York in 2023 in a striped pink shirt, which she ‘clashed’ with a green and pink striped sweater.

Kaia Gerber in beige and blue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it might feel like denim goes with everything, it’s less common to see it paired with beige. Kaia Gerber showed this combination is anything but boring when she wore a blazer jacket in a neutral shade with blue jeans at an event in Malibu in 2019.

Heidi Klum in black and blue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bored of all-black for the evening? You’d do well to add a splash of cornflower blue, as Heidi Klum opted to do with her striking cut-out gown at a Jean Paul Gaultier show at Paris Fashion Week in 2023.

Victoria Beckham in purple and green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham famously stuck to a little black dress early on in her career, but the star is no stranger to a bold colour palette nowadays. She looked chic in a purple blouse and olive green trousers while out in Paris in 2022.

Bella Hadid in brown and pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brown can seem like a rather dull shade, but add a touch of dusky pink and the result is an understated but fashion-forward look. Bella Hadid opted for the combination with a strappy mini-dress and kitten heels at the Cannes Film Festival in France in 2024.

Katy Perry in citrus hues and pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A colourful accessory can really pack a style punch. In London, in 2019, Katy Perry stepped out in a floral jumpsuit covered in citrus hues. However, the singer really pulled her look together with a coral tote bag.

Lady Gaga in red and blue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Lady Gaga at the Joker premiere in London in 2024. While the star may have appeared to be in a full postbox red ensemble - featuring a gown and bolero jacket - she showed off her creative side with a striking turquoise blue eye shadow.

Nicola Coughlan in green and pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicola Coughlan kept things fresh for an appearance at the Emilia Wickstead show in London in 2023. The actress stepped out in a lime green coat, skirt and handbag, which was elevated with an unexpected dash of baby pink when it came to her top.

Kate Bosworth in brown and pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Colour ‘clashing’ can also incorporate print, as Kate Bosworth demonstrated at Berlin Fashion Week in Germany in 2021. The actress wore a chequered brown trouser suit, featuring hints of black and white, which she elevated with a bright coral handbag.

Sabrina Carpenter in black and blue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Met Gala in New York in 2024, Sabrina Carpenter turned heads in a strapless black gown featuring a stunning baby blue voluminous train. The singer let her striking frock do the talking by keeping the rest of her look simple with minimal jewellery and glowy make-up.

Mandy Moore in red and pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mandy Moore exuded elegance in a postbox red and baby pink cut-out dress at an event in Los Angeles in 2019. They are two colours that aren’t traditionally thought of as going well together, however the duo can deliver a fresh, modern element to any outfit.

Gwyneth Paltrow in black and pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pastels are a great way to dip your toe in the pool of unexpected colour combos. Gwyneth Paltrow looked pretty at a Goop event in New York in 2019 in a slouchy black top and baby pink A-line midi-skirt.

Nina Sandbech in pink and green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nina Sandbech famously has a way with accessories. The fashion influencer was spotted out during Paris Fashion Week in 2024 wearing a baby pink top with a deep pink midi-skirt, which she ‘clashed’ with a lime green handbag and strappy heels.

Saoirse Ronan in yellow and red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Make-up is a smart way to experiment with colour. Saoirse Ronan wowed in a lacy mustard yellow dress at the British Academy Scotland Awards in Glasgow in 2022. However, the actress gave an edge to her otherwise feminine look with a slick of burgundy red lipstick.

Kourtney Kardashian in black and orange

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian is often poised to make a style statement even when off-duty. The star wowed in a pair of bright orange silky tracksuit bottoms, which she cleverly toned down with a black hoodie, while out in Los Angeles in 2017.

Rihanna in pink and green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The celebrity with one of the most colourful wardrobes around has to be Rihanna. The singer wowed in a shimmery jumpsuit, while pregnant at a Fenty event in Los Angeles in 2022, which slowly morphed from emerald green to deep pink.