Unexpected colour combos on celebrities that actually work

From pink and brown to green and purple, these unexpected colour combos will freshen up any look…

unexpected colour combos
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Lauren Clark
By
published
in Features

Want to give your outfit a splash of individuality in seconds? Unexpected colour combos can be used to turn heads with even the most understated of ensembles - as some of the best-dressed celebrities have proven time and again.

Whether that’s pink and brown or green and purple, every shade under the sun really does go - if you have the confidence to pull it off that is. Stars ranging from J-Lo and Emma Roberts to Dua Lipa and Naomi Campbell have all turned to pairings of unusual hues that ultimately look great.

If you’re hesitant about getting stuck into the world of colour-clashing, then we’ve pulled together all the best accessible ways to approach the savvy style trick. Because, as you'll see, accessories and make-up can be a great way to get started…

The most unexpected colour combos on celebrities

Jennifer Lopez in green and purple

Jennifer Lopez attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

J-Lo looked a vision at the Elie Saab Haute Couture at Paris Fashion Week in 2024. The star stunned in a sage green gown, which she made more interesting using a floral cape featuring lavender hues.

Helen Mirren in yellow and pink

Helen Mirren attends a screening of "The Duke" hosted by Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society at Tribeca Screening Room on April 05, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using colour to elevate your look is an ageless style trick - as Helen Mirren proved when she attended an event in New York in 2022. The actress wore a canary yellow shirt-dress, layered with a bubblegum pink sleeveless jacket.

Kim Kardashian in red, white and blue

Kim Kardashian is seen on April 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While they may often be found on a flag, red, white and blue can look rather striking on an outfit. Kim Kardashian stepped out in Los Angeles in 2023 in a white vest top and a pair of silky red, white and blue tracksuit bottoms.

Lila Moss in yellow and red

Lila Moss arrives at the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show at Tate Modern on May 13, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a subtle way to play around with colours, make like Lila Moss and use your footwear for a fashion statement. The model daughter of Kate Moss looked effortlessly stylish at a Gucci show in London in 2024, in mustard yellow shorts and jacket co-ord - which she accessorised with a pair of chunky burgundy red shoes.

Naomi Campbell in pink and red

Naomi Campbell attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might not think that red and pink would go well together at all, but Naomi demonstrated that they can be a head-turning pair of clothing. The model wore a sweeping gown in the rich shades at the Cannes Film Festival in France in 2023.

Hailey Bieber in red and brown

Hailey Bieber is seen on December 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few stars do stylish off-duty dressing quite like Hailey Bieber - who certainly isn’t afraid to mix up her wardrobe. The model stepped out in Los Angeles in 2023 in a postbox red sweatshirt and matching shorts, with a brown tailored coat layered over the top.

Kendall Jenner in green and black

Kendall Jenner hosts the launch of 818 Tequila in the UAE with an after party at Cloud22 during the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 20, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They’re not a traditional colour duo, but Kendall Jenner showed how bright green and black could be used for a fashion-forward look. The model was stylish at an event in Dubai in 2023 in a midi-dress with PVC gloves and matching heeled boots.

Dakota Johnson in yellow and red

Dakota Johnson is seen in SoHo on June 10, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A small tweak can go a long way when it comes to using colour to make your outfit more interesting. Dakota Johnson looked elegant while out in New York in 2024 in a mustard yellow midi-skirt, unusually complemented with a pair of burgundy red sling-back kitten heels.

Beyoncé in green and red

Beyonce attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyoncé never shies away from a bold look, and her outfit for an event in New York in 2017 was no exception. The singer wowed in an emerald green cut-out gown, which she elevated with a fluffy burgundy red shrug.

Emily Ratajskowski in contrasting neutrals

Emily Ratajkowski is seen on June 28, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unexpected colour combos needn’t just include rainbow hues - with Emily Ratajkowski showing how neutrals can also be used to mix things up. The model was spotted in New York in 2024 in a taupe strappy top with a cream silky midi-skirt, a brown handbag and black boots.

Dua Lipa in blue and red

Dua Lipa attends the Jacquemus "La Casa" Cruise at Casa Malaparte on June 10, 2024 in Capri, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bored of your black accessories for a night out? Swap in burgundy red instead. Dua Lipa opted for a handbag and heels in the chic shade to complement her turquoise midi-dress while attending a Jacquemus fashion show in 2024.

Emma Roberts in yellow and beige

Emma Roberts attends the Chloé Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Always one to be daring when it comes to fashion, Emma Roberts turned to an unusual colour combo at the Chloé show during Paris Fashion Week in 2023. The actress paired her bright yellow dress with a beige handbag.

Margot Robbie in pink and black

Margot Robbie attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pink or black alone may be a popular eveningwear choice, however, Margot Robbie paired them together for an eye-catching result. The actress stepped out in a mini-dress with a sweeping train at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2024.

Cardi B in purple and green

Cardi B attends the Marc Jacobs Fall 2024 Runway at New York Public Library on July 01, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B has never been afraid to be daring with colour. At a Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York in 2024, the star wore a coat in a voluminous floral design in lavender and sage green hues - and she boldly finished off the look with sunglasses and tights also in the latter shade.

Blake Lively in white and green

Blake Lively attends the London photocall for "It Ends With Us" at IET Building: Savoy Place on August 8, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A hint of colour always works wonders when it comes to elevating a look. Blake Lively opted for an oversized white trouser suit to attend a photocall for her film It Ends With Us in London in 2024. Look closer, and the actress’ tailoring featured bright green floral embroidery.

Sienna Miller in blue and red

Sienna Miller attends the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unexpected colour combos needn’t come entirely from clothes and accessories - with make-up also a great opportunity for experimentation. Sienna Miller brought a little edge to her pale blue gown, for the Cannes Film Festival in France in 2024, with a slick of dark red lipstick.

Gigi Hadid in green and pink

Gigi Hadid is seen in SoHo on April 20, 2023 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a way to wrap up warm while incorporating summery hues in between seasons, make like Gigi Hadid. The model was spotted out and about in New York in 2023 in a striped pink shirt, which she ‘clashed’ with a green and pink striped sweater.

Kaia Gerber in beige and blue

Kaia Gerber attends ROCK4EB! at Private Residence on October 06, 2019 in Malibu, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it might feel like denim goes with everything, it’s less common to see it paired with beige. Kaia Gerber showed this combination is anything but boring when she wore a blazer jacket in a neutral shade with blue jeans at an event in Malibu in 2019.

Heidi Klum in black and blue

Heidi Klum attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bored of all-black for the evening? You’d do well to add a splash of cornflower blue, as Heidi Klum opted to do with her striking cut-out gown at a Jean Paul Gaultier show at Paris Fashion Week in 2023.

Victoria Beckham in purple and green

Victoria Beckham is seen arriving at the hotel during the Fashion Week on March 03, 2022 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham famously stuck to a little black dress early on in her career, but the star is no stranger to a bold colour palette nowadays. She looked chic in a purple blouse and olive green trousers while out in Paris in 2022.

Bella Hadid in brown and pink

Bella Hadid is seen at the Hôtel Martinez during the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brown can seem like a rather dull shade, but add a touch of dusky pink and the result is an understated but fashion-forward look. Bella Hadid opted for the combination with a strappy mini-dress and kitten heels at the Cannes Film Festival in France in 2024.

Katy Perry in citrus hues and pink

Katy Perry seen shopping at Liberty London on May 01, 2019 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A colourful accessory can really pack a style punch. In London, in 2019, Katy Perry stepped out in a floral jumpsuit covered in citrus hues. However, the singer really pulled her look together with a coral tote bag.

Lady Gaga in red and blue

Lady Gaga attends the UK Premiere of "Joker Folie à Deux" at the Cineworld Leicester Square on September 25, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Lady Gaga at the Joker premiere in London in 2024. While the star may have appeared to be in a full postbox red ensemble - featuring a gown and bolero jacket - she showed off her creative side with a striking turquoise blue eye shadow.

Nicola Coughlan in green and pink

Nicola Coughlan attends Emilia Wickstead at Royal Academy of Arts during London Fashion Week September 2023 on September 18, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicola Coughlan kept things fresh for an appearance at the Emilia Wickstead show in London in 2023. The actress stepped out in a lime green coat, skirt and handbag, which was elevated with an unexpected dash of baby pink when it came to her top.

Kate Bosworth in brown and pink

Kate Bosworth attends the "Keep on dancing - Marc Cain SS 2022" collection vernissage at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin September 2021 at UFO Sound Studios on September 08, 2021 in Berlin, Germany

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Colour ‘clashing’ can also incorporate print, as Kate Bosworth demonstrated at Berlin Fashion Week in Germany in 2021. The actress wore a chequered brown trouser suit, featuring hints of black and white, which she elevated with a bright coral handbag.

Sabrina Carpenter in black and blue

Sabrina Carpenter attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Met Gala in New York in 2024, Sabrina Carpenter turned heads in a strapless black gown featuring a stunning baby blue voluminous train. The singer let her striking frock do the talking by keeping the rest of her look simple with minimal jewellery and glowy make-up.

Mandy Moore in red and pink

Mandy Moore arrives at the Walt Disney Television Emmy Party on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mandy Moore exuded elegance in a postbox red and baby pink cut-out dress at an event in Los Angeles in 2019. They are two colours that aren’t traditionally thought of as going well together, however the duo can deliver a fresh, modern element to any outfit.

Gwyneth Paltrow in black and pink

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the In goop Health Summit New York 2019 at Seaport District NYC on March 09, 2019 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pastels are a great way to dip your toe in the pool of unexpected colour combos. Gwyneth Paltrow looked pretty at a Goop event in New York in 2019 in a slouchy black top and baby pink A-line midi-skirt.

Nina Sandbech in pink and green

Nina Sandbech wears burgundy skirt and pink top homemade, green heels Prada, green bag Mietis, sunglasses Loewe during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2024 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nina Sandbech famously has a way with accessories. The fashion influencer was spotted out during Paris Fashion Week in 2024 wearing a baby pink top with a deep pink midi-skirt, which she ‘clashed’ with a lime green handbag and strappy heels.

Saoirse Ronan in yellow and red

Saoirse Ronan attends the 2022 British Academy Scotland Awards at the DoubleTree Hilton on November 20, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Make-up is a smart way to experiment with colour. Saoirse Ronan wowed in a lacy mustard yellow dress at the British Academy Scotland Awards in Glasgow in 2022. However, the actress gave an edge to her otherwise feminine look with a slick of burgundy red lipstick.

Kourtney Kardashian in black and orange

Kourtney Kardashian is seen at LAX on July 07, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian is often poised to make a style statement even when off-duty. The star wowed in a pair of bright orange silky tracksuit bottoms, which she cleverly toned down with a black hoodie, while out in Los Angeles in 2017.

Rihanna in pink and green

Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The celebrity with one of the most colourful wardrobes around has to be Rihanna. The singer wowed in a shimmery jumpsuit, while pregnant at a Fenty event in Los Angeles in 2022, which slowly morphed from emerald green to deep pink.

Lauren Clark
Lauren Clark

Lauren is a freelance writer and editor with more than six years of digital and magazine experience. In addition to Womanandhome.com she has penned news and features for titles including Women's Health, The Telegraph, Stylist, Dazed, Grazia, The Sun's Fabulous, Yahoo Style UK and Get The Gloss. 

While Lauren specializes in covering wellness topics—ranging from nutrition and fitness, to health conditions and mental wellbeing—she has written across a diverse range of lifestyle topics, including beauty and travel. Career highlights so far include: luxury spa-hopping in Spain, interviewing Heidi Klum and joining an £18k-a-year London gym.

Latest