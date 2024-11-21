I'd never think to shop for occasionwear at Sainsbury's, but these fabulous festive finds have totally changed my mind

I'll admit, I never thought I'd find myself browsing Sainsbury's for festive, party-ready outfit options that are perfect for Christmas. However, the Tu partywear collection has wholly changed my mind, and it will change yours too!

It's time to rethink where to shop for glamorous, evening-ready staples and your nearest supermarket might just be the place. Filled with elegant, eye-catching pieces Tu's Partywear collection should be one of the first places you look for the ultimate Christmas party outfits, and much more. From sparkly sequin blazers to sumptuous satin dresses, with these pieces you'll be asked time and time again, 'Where is that from?'. Answer at your own discretion...

In all seriousness, this collection offers everything we need during the Christmas season, sparkle, sleek tailoring, wintery pops of colour, and on-trend prints—all for reasonable price tags that won't break the bank. Here are some of the top picks that will be filling up our winter capsule wardrobe in no time.

Shop Tu Partywear Collection