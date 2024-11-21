I'd never think to shop for occasionwear at Sainsbury's, but these fabulous festive finds have totally changed my mind

Tu's latest partywear collection has everything you need for the upcoming festivities

flat lay image of four women
(Image credit: Tu)
Molly Smith
By
published
in Features

I'll admit, I never thought I'd find myself browsing Sainsbury's for festive, party-ready outfit options that are perfect for Christmas. However, the Tu partywear collection has wholly changed my mind, and it will change yours too!

It's time to rethink where to shop for glamorous, evening-ready staples and your nearest supermarket might just be the place. Filled with elegant, eye-catching pieces Tu's Partywear collection should be one of the first places you look for the ultimate Christmas party outfits, and much more. From sparkly sequin blazers to sumptuous satin dresses, with these pieces you'll be asked time and time again, 'Where is that from?'. Answer at your own discretion...

In all seriousness, this collection offers everything we need during the Christmas season, sparkle, sleek tailoring, wintery pops of colour, and on-trend prints—all for reasonable price tags that won't break the bank. Here are some of the top picks that will be filling up our winter capsule wardrobe in no time.

Shop Tu Partywear Collection

flat lay image of woman wearing sequin blazer
Tu Black Sequin Embellished Relaxed Blazer

This black sequin blazer is the perfect statement piece for this season. With it's relaxed fit you can wear this with the matching sequin trousers or with your a pair of the best wide leg jeans and slingback heels.

flat lay image of black sequin trousers
Tu Black Sequin Embellished Wide Leg Trousers

If you're looking for eye-catching trousers these are certainly for you. These would look fabulous with almost anything, from a smart black blouse to a striking red blazer.

flat lay image of woman wearing leopard print blouse
Tu Leopard Print Ruffle Trim Long Sleeve Top

Leopard print has been having a major moment in the fashion world this year. This ruffle trim long sleeve blouse will see you through winter and beyond. Pair with tailored trousers and some luxurious slingback heels.

flat lay image of red blazer
Tu Red Single Breasted Tailored Hourglass Blazer

Made with an hourglass shape for a flattering silhouette, this red blazer will add a vibrant pop of colour to your look. Style with the matching red trousers, or layer over a satin slip dress for the ultimate evening attire.

flat lay image of woman wearing leopard print dress
Tu Leopard Print Satin Midaxi Tea Dress

This best-selling dress has now been re-stocked. It truly combines elegance with an on-trend, chic feel. It's also made from soft satin, and has a flattering wrap-front to suit almost any body type.

flat lay image of red ballet pumps
Tu Red Patent Pointed Ballerina Shoes

These red ballerina pumps add a playful element to your weekday outfits and office looks. For a casual feel team with blue denim barrel leg jeans, and for evening outings style with a black dress or tailored trousers.

flat lay image of woman wearing glittery top
Tu Black Sequin Embellished Long Sleeve Top

Made with sequin embellishments, this luxurious long sleeve top is a statement piece for the upcoming party season. You could pair this with anything from your wardrobe, from tailored trousers to a satin skirt.

flat lay image of gold trousers
Tu Gold Textured Wide Leg Co-ord Trousers

These gold trousers have light-catching, shimmery finish that's perfect for the festive period. Pair these with the matching gold co-ord top and some bronze ballet flats and you're good to go.

flat lay image of bronze ballet flats
Tu Patent Brown Croc Design Long Length Kitten Heel Boots

These ballerina shoes will soon become a wardrobe go-to. In a metallic bronze finish these shoes will certainly steal the show. Team with dark brown, gold or even crimson red.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

