I'd never think to shop for occasionwear at Sainsbury's, but these fabulous festive finds have totally changed my mind
Tu's latest partywear collection has everything you need for the upcoming festivities
I'll admit, I never thought I'd find myself browsing Sainsbury's for festive, party-ready outfit options that are perfect for Christmas. However, the Tu partywear collection has wholly changed my mind, and it will change yours too!
It's time to rethink where to shop for glamorous, evening-ready staples and your nearest supermarket might just be the place. Filled with elegant, eye-catching pieces Tu's Partywear collection should be one of the first places you look for the ultimate Christmas party outfits, and much more. From sparkly sequin blazers to sumptuous satin dresses, with these pieces you'll be asked time and time again, 'Where is that from?'. Answer at your own discretion...
In all seriousness, this collection offers everything we need during the Christmas season, sparkle, sleek tailoring, wintery pops of colour, and on-trend prints—all for reasonable price tags that won't break the bank. Here are some of the top picks that will be filling up our winter capsule wardrobe in no time.
Shop Tu Partywear Collection
This black sequin blazer is the perfect statement piece for this season. With it's relaxed fit you can wear this with the matching sequin trousers or with your a pair of the best wide leg jeans and slingback heels.
If you're looking for eye-catching trousers these are certainly for you. These would look fabulous with almost anything, from a smart black blouse to a striking red blazer.
Leopard print has been having a major moment in the fashion world this year. This ruffle trim long sleeve blouse will see you through winter and beyond. Pair with tailored trousers and some luxurious slingback heels.
Made with an hourglass shape for a flattering silhouette, this red blazer will add a vibrant pop of colour to your look. Style with the matching red trousers, or layer over a satin slip dress for the ultimate evening attire.
This best-selling dress has now been re-stocked. It truly combines elegance with an on-trend, chic feel. It's also made from soft satin, and has a flattering wrap-front to suit almost any body type.
These red ballerina pumps add a playful element to your weekday outfits and office looks. For a casual feel team with blue denim barrel leg jeans, and for evening outings style with a black dress or tailored trousers.
Made with sequin embellishments, this luxurious long sleeve top is a statement piece for the upcoming party season. You could pair this with anything from your wardrobe, from tailored trousers to a satin skirt.
These gold trousers have light-catching, shimmery finish that's perfect for the festive period. Pair these with the matching gold co-ord top and some bronze ballet flats and you're good to go.
