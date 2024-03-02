The North Face Arctic Parka review: is this all-weather coat worth the spend?

The North Face Arctic Parka is one of the brand’s most popular coats with its timeless design and high-end features, protecting you from whatever the weather throws your way. We put the coveted coat to the test to see if it’s worth the splurge.

Mountaineering brand The North Face is famous for its stylish and practical coats, from the best puffer jackets to the best waterproof jackets, the Californian label does not compromise on function or fashion so you’re in good hands with one of its cool creations. With plenty of styles and silhouettes to choose from, the best North Face jackets will last you from one winter to the next, whether you’re planning your next ski holiday or you’re just looking to stay warm and dry on your weekend walks.

With its extreme weather protection and chic parka design, one of the best winter coats is the North Face Arctic Parka so we put it to the test to see if it lives up to its reputation. If you’re thinking of purchasing this popular jacket, we’ve got everything you need to know in terms of quality, sizing, practicality and style.

The North Face Arctic Parka reviewed by our deputy fashion editor

(Image credit: Future / Charlie Bell)

The North Face Arctic Parka Specifications RRP: £395 Sizes: XS-XXL Main material: 100% recycled polyester Insulation material: 600 fill waterfowl down Today's Best Deals View at The North Face

In a typical parka design, The North Face Arctic Parka has a longline fit, finishing just above the knee and features the signature embroidered logo on the left chest. It’s available in four highly-wearable colours and comes with a roomy hood and removable faux fur trim. Considered details such as the internal elasticated cuffs with thumbholes give it the added edge and forgo the need for gloves in milder temperatures.

How does it fit?

The Arctic Parka has a regular fit, not too oversized or snug. I am normally a UK size 8 and tested the extra small which had a sleek, slim fit so didn’t feel too bulky. I would probably size up if I wanted to wear thicker jumpers underneath. There’s an adjustable internal cord at the waist that pulls you in at the middle to create more shape and offer a flattering finish.

How warm is it?

When wondering how to pick a warm winter coat a key feature to look for is down filling and The North Face has plenty of it. This coat comes in at 600 fill (the highest being 900) so was pretty cosy during a cold spell. It’s designed so air can freely pass through the fabric, regulating your body temperature and making it breathable too so there’s no chance of the warmth feeling too uncomfortable.

Not only will this coat keep you toasty during freezing temps but it’s fully waterproof and windproof too, making it ideal for what to wear skiing, protecting you from snow and rain. Although it may be too warm for any high-intensity sports, it’s perfect for hiking. It also has a very roomy hood, albeit a little too big and a removable faux fur trim for an extra stylish touch. I love how this coat has all the technical elements without looking like an overly practical piece of outerwear, maintaining those stylish credentials too.

Does it pack down?

Unlike the North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket, this one does not pack down into its pocket. However, it is reasonably lightweight for such a big coat which is a massive bonus.

Why is it so expensive?

The North Face Arctic Parka retails at £395 so it’s certainly an investment piece. However, it’s built with longevity and versatility in mind so once you’ve made the splurge, expect it to last for years to come, helping to even out that cost-per-wear. The North Face insulated jackets range from £115 for a gilet to £1,800 for their Himalayan Suit, and the prices reflect the high-end materials and technical details involved with designing the coats. Not only that, The North Face is one of the best sustainable clothing brands, using RDS-approved down to ensure the goose down is ethically sourced, responsibly produced and traceable. The North Face Arctic Parka features recycled polyester to help reduce landfil waste and the use of virgin materials.

How to style the Arctic Parka

The Arctic Parka comes in two highly wearable colourways. I tested the classic black but it also comes in a cool Gardenia White which would look oh-so-chic in the snow. Personally, I would stick with the black to keep it practical, especially if you’re planning on retreating to the mountains or taking it on lots of muddy dog walks. The best parkas have long been stylish, after hitting their peak in the nineties thanks to indie bands such as Oasis. The Arctic Parka not only has that cool rock’n’roll factor, but all the technicalities too, ticking every box going. The more casual aesthetic lends itself to be teamed with the best jeans but this fuss-free style still feels smart on chilly evenings if you wanted to wear it with a silky skirt and the best winter boots.

The North Face Arctic Parka review - our verdict

Consider your hunt for a warm and stylish winter coat over with The North Face Arctic Parka. We found very few flaws with this coat, from the intense warmth to its sleek and understated appearance. If you find the classic puffer design a bit too overwhelming, then this is the perfect alternative. Not all The North Face jackets are fully waterproof so the fact that this protects you from rain, snow and wind makes it worthy of its higher price-tag. With a slim fit, I found it’s pretty true to size and I loved the adjustable drawcord at the waist for an extra flattering touch. If you’re looking to wear more layers, you may want to size up.

It’s a shame this design only comes in two colours as it would be great to see a wide variety of shades - especially a khaki one please! The longer length offers extra coverage and the generous hood will keep you dry during a heavy downpour. I liked the addition of the faux fur trim, but it can be easily removed if that’s not your thing. Unfortunately, this is not available in the plus size range, unlike some others, so only goes up to a size XXL.

The North Face Arctic Parka coat is a hardworking piece of outerwear, protecting you from all the elements whilst looking stylish in the process. Durable, reliable and forever on-trend, it’s an investment buy you won’t regret.