Stylish and chic: Celebrities looking great in all white looks
From glam red carpet looks to casual everyday vibes, these stars look stunning in white
White is such a versatile colour that can work well for pretty much any occasion. From cute summer dresses to tailored suits and crisp shirts - this hue is always on trend, although it's a tricky one if you're prone to spilling things down you.
However you want to wear this chic colour, there's no doubt that it should be in your wardrobe. Celebrities know this too, and if you need more proof, here are some of our favourite fashionable stars working white into their outfits.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo stunned on the red carpet in an incredible floor-length, white lace dress. The Wicked star's structured gown featured a sheer sculptured breastplate that was attached to the bodice of the dress. Cynthia accessorised with white sandals, silver jewellery and some fierce nails.
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda opted for an all-white look with tailored trousers, boots and a simple t-shirt. The stylish star also slung a snakeprint jacket over the ensemble to add an extra pizazz. Adding a statement silver necklace and earrings to the look, Jane nailed this chic look.
Meghan Markle
Proving just how elegant white can be, Meghan Markle looked stunning while out and about on royal duties. The Duchess of Sussex matched her white shorts to a chic jacket that featured gold buttons and a contrasting black trim.
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton looked glamorous as always when snapped at a Christimas event at Westminster Abbey in December 2023. The Princess wore a matching combo of white tailored trousers and a scoopneck knit. Keeping warm in a similar-hued longlined coat, Kate accessorised with pointed heels and a teeny tiny clutch.
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey kept it simple at a glitzy red carpet event in LA in 2019. The star wore a long-sleeve white midi dress that featured a flattering scoop neckline. Adding white-hued heels to the look, Oprah finished off the look with silver dangling earrings.
Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue earned some serious style points when attending the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco in 2023. The Aussie singer looked cool in a loose, white jumpsuit that she teamed with glitzy open-toe sandals. Wearing her blonde locks loose and tousled, Kylie added some black shades and bright red nails.
Sandra Oh
We love this super glam look from Sandra Oh. The actor posed on the red carpet in floorlength gown that featured a sheer cutout waist, pleated skirt and shoulder pads. Keeping the rest of the ensemble simple, Sandra accessorised with statement earrings and a bold red pout.
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller's summery white get-up is one that can easily be recreated from your own wardrobe. The star wore a pair of high-waisted white trousers, which she wore with a cream tank top and white trousers. Not stopping there, her tanned belt, wicker tote and gold jewellery all completed this simple-but-effective look.
Serena Williams
Serena Williams made sure to look elegant while staying warm during a trip to New York. Proving that a coat can make an outfit, the tennis star wore this white chic and short number over her understated leggings and top combo. The tennis star wore her hair in top knot bun and added a touch of glam with her diamond earrings.
Cameron Diaz
Sometimes there's nothing chicer than an all-white suit, as demonstrated here by Cameron Diaz. The actor was snapped in London wearing a co-ordinating white blazer and wide-leg trousers, along with a simple white t-shirt. She finished off the look with chunky gold jewellery and a slick of red lipstick.
Mel B
We love Mel B's contrasting dress that she wore during the Venice Film Festival in August 2019. The singer's white dress featured an asymetric hem that was embellished with neon yellow lace. Mel added nude strappy heels to the look, while carrying a snake print bag.
Lorraine Kelly
Lorraine Kelly looked a summery vision during a London event in May 2022. The presenter's elegant look consisted of a white wrap dress that was covered in a delicate gold feather print. Lorraine kept things coordinated with a glitzy gold clutch and sandals.
Kate Moss
Kate Moss pulled out all the stops for this red carpet look in New York. The supermodel's sheer white dress featured a cute ruffled neckline and billowy sleeves. Amping up the look, she wore a diamond bracelet, gold clutch and shiny platform heels.
Pamela Anderson
You can't beat a little white dress, and Pamela Anderson demonstrated just that for this red carpet look. Smiling to the camera, the star wore a figure-hugging gown that had a ruched bodice and glamorous train. Matching her footwear with white pointed heels, Pamela finished things off with a gleaming diamond necklace.
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria looked super stylish in this white ensemble at Paris Fashion Week. Going all out, the actor wore a white trousers and wrap blazer co-ord that featured delicate embroidery. Eva wore her brunette tresses pulled back and held a mini white bag.
Geri Horner
Geri Horner looked classically chic while attending the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in March 2024. The Spice Girl's white button-down dress coat was the standout item and worked perfectly with her pillarbox hat and black heels.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez flaunted another sleek outfit in January 2025. The singer wore a cool jumpsuit and cropped jacket that were both the same chic white. Accessorising with white platform boots and a tanned belt, she styled her caramel look into a bouncy blowdry.
Claudia Winkleman
Claudia Winkleman brought the glamour to the BAFTAs with this white suit. The Traitors presenter wore tailored trousers and a fitted blazer, while underneath was a crisp shirt and tie. Claudia wore her brown locks in loose waves, while accessorising with white boots and a clutch.
Amanda Holden
Amanda Holden looked chic and cosy in this white combo. The presenter's matching knitted skirt and top were embellished with sequins, while accessorising with white ankle boots and a gold-chain handbag. Wearing big sunnies and a bouncy, blonde barnet, Amanda looked glam as always.
Jessica Alba
A blazer can elevate any outfit and Jessica Alba gave us some serious inspo with this look. Wearin baggy blue jeans and a nude corest, the actor added a white blazer to bring a polished finish to the look. The actor accessorised with a white leather bag and trainers.
Elizabeth Hurley
A white lace dress is always a fail-safe option when you want a cute summer look. Elizabeth Hurley did just that in this puffsleeve number that featured delicate floral embroidery. The stylish star accessorised with a white clutch and fascinator.
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama kept it simple during a walk around New York in July 2019. Wearing a white midi dress with a cinched-in waist, the star added a pair of classic tanned wedges to the look. Keeping her brown locks loose and curly, Michelle nailed this look.
Natalie Portman
There's nothing like a white top and jeans combo, right? Natalie Portman ticked all the boxes wearing a cute white knit that she paired with wide-leg, button-up jeans. The Aussie actor held a stylish blue Dior tote bag and opted for black, shiny loafers.
Demi Moore
Demi Moore's cool co-ord was the perfect red carpet look for a New York event in June 2024. The actor's white wide-leg jeans matched her waistcoat that was studded with round gold buttons. Adding some chunky gold jewellery, Demi styled her long locks into shiny waves.
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore gave us style envy in this all-white ensemble. Posing on the red carpet, she opted for a pinstripe trousers suit and shirt combo. Styling her hair into shiny loose waves, the actor added hoop earrings and a glossy pout.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway brought the glamour to the New York streets in November 2023. Wearing white cargo trousers, the actor added a white top and jacket that were both studded with rhinestones. Keeping with the silver theme, Anne added a bejewelled necklace and metallic heels.
Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger was snapped in New York looking the glam gal that she always is. The singer's white mini puffsleeve dress was the main attraction, while she added some classic black heels to the look. She wore her hair in an up do, which showed off her red lippy and flawless complexion.
Victoria Beckham
When Victoria Beckham steps out in something this good, you best believe it's from her own collection. The fashionista wore a stylish white dress that featured a flowing trench silhouette. Adding a pop of colour with her red pointed heels, the designer also wore black aviator shades.
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie was papped on the red carpet looking sleek in November 2024. The actor wore a white dress that featured ruched detailing and a pleated skirt. Angelina matched her red pout to her footwear choice, a pair of velvet red sandals.
Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph opted for a sleek white dress at a glitzy New York event in February 2024. The star's strapless white number featured a ruffled bodice, before flowing into an elegant, straight skirt. Adding a pair of statement drop green earrings to the look, Maya also styled her brown bob into loose waves.
Gwyneth Paltrow
How glam is this look from Gwyneth Paltrow? The blonde actor was snapped in New York wearing a white fishtail dress that she paired with matching pointed heels. But not stopping there, Gwyneth added some serious bling with her a stack of glitzy silver necklaces.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum just screams summer chic with this cute get-up. The supermodel showed off her bronzed complexion in this white, ruffled dress that featured a ditzy floral print. Carrying her essentials in a white leather tote, Heidi wore aviator sunnies and barely-there sandals.
