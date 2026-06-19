The new Roman collection is here, and it's redefining 'age-appropriate' fashion

You might think you know the fashion retailer Roman, but if you haven't browsed through its hangers lately, prepare to be surprised. Because, while the wider fashion world has been busy celebrating the reinventions of M&S and Matalan, the Birmingham-born retailer made famous for 'the dress that broke the internet' has quietly undergone its own transformation.

Roman has evolved. Since the viral 2015 moment that put it firmly in the spotlight, when the colour of a dress sparked a global debate, the British clothing brand now leans into a more fashion-forward aesthetic. The latest collection feels polished and current, without chasing fleeting trends. It spans elegant occasionwear, relaxed tailoring and everyday separates that help make it easier than ever to look put together.

Most refreshing of all is Roman's approach to age. Instead of designing for a specific demographic, the new collection is built around great style – with zero age limits. The result is a wardrobe of pieces that feel both contemporary and timeless – a dress that your daughter might borrow, your sister might order for herself, and your mum would look fabulous in, too. At a time when fashion is finally moving beyond age labels, Roman's latest collection feels well-judged: modern, versatile and easy to wear for women of every age.

Shop the new Roman collection