Kate Middleton's festive Fair Isle jumper is the only knit you need this winter - and it's still available to buy

If you're feeling a bit overwhelmed with Black Friday offers and gifting suggestions then let me help narrow things down for you. Forget gadgets and household items - I'm firmly of the opinion that Kate Middleton's Fair Isle knit is the only thing you need to take to the checkout this weekend!

We're all familiar with the "Kate effect" - basically, everything the Princess of Wales wears flies off the shelves immediately. But the good news is, the cosy Holland Cooper Fair Isle jumper she's worn on several occasions is still in stock.

Just under £180 might feel pricey for one of the best wool jumpers, but take it from me - I have the grey version of this toasty knit in my wardrobe and it really is as good as you're imagining.

Shop Kate's exact jumper

Women's Holland Cooper Fairisle Knitted Jumper
Women's Holland Cooper Fairisle Knitted Jumper

I own a version of this knit, and it's a winter capsule wardrobe favourite of mine. I've had it for a few years now, and it looks just as as good as the day it arrived. The alpaca wool blend doesn't go bobbly, and the longer length is super flattering when teamed with jeans and knee high boots. The buttons on the cuffs are a Holland Cooper signature, and this royal-approved piece is well worth the investment.

Shop more Fair Isle knits

Blue Wool Blend Fairisle Jumper
Mint Velvet Blue Wool Blend Fairisle Jumper

I've had my eye on this icy blue Fair Isle option for a while, and now that Mint Velvet is 20% off I'm running to the tills! Take a moment to ask yourself what colour suits me? - if you prefer something warmer like red, I've got that covered too!

Nobody's Child Fair Isle cardigan

Nobody's Child Red Fair Isle Knitted Wool Cardigan

Can you think of a more festive item of knitwear? This one has got Christmas Day written all over it. Team it with blue jeans and ballet flats for a warm but chic outfit.

ME+EM fairisle knitted jumper

ME+EM Alpaca Wool-Cotton Fair Isle Sweater

There really is a reason everyone loves ME+EM (including Kate Middleton!). This is a bigger investment than the Holland Cooper, but the good news is Fair Isle won't be far from the list of trending items at this time every year, meaning you'll be wearing it for years, or even decades to come.

Sanctuary 'Tis the Season Fair Isle Mock Neck Sweater
Sanctuary 'Tis the Season Fair Isle Mock Neck Sweater

A great sale bargain, this mock neck option will become a go-to while the weather is freezing. Wear it with tailored trousers if you're after a smarter look.

Brown Neutral Soft Touch Fairisle Pattern Knitted Jumper
Next Brown Neutral Soft Touch Fairisle Pattern Knitted Jumper

I am loving Next at the moment. Doesn't this look much more expensive than it is? It's available in sizes XS to XL, but it's selling fast, so don't delay.

Neutral Fair Isle Sparkle Yarn Jumper
Tu at Sainsbury's Neutral Fair Isle Sparkle Yarn Jumper

I never think to shop at supermarkets for clothing, but Sainsbury's is particularly good this year. Available in UK sizes 8 to 24, one happy customer wrote:  "This is a lovely soft jumper love the sparkly threads in it. Bought as a Christmas present. Good value for money compared to some other retailers. "

