Kate Middleton's festive Fair Isle jumper is the only knit you need this winter - and it's still available to buy

If you're feeling a bit overwhelmed with Black Friday offers and gifting suggestions then let me help narrow things down for you. Forget gadgets and household items - I'm firmly of the opinion that Kate Middleton's Fair Isle knit is the only thing you need to take to the checkout this weekend!

We're all familiar with the "Kate effect" - basically, everything the Princess of Wales wears flies off the shelves immediately. But the good news is, the cosy Holland Cooper Fair Isle jumper she's worn on several occasions is still in stock.

Just under £180 might feel pricey for one of the best wool jumpers, but take it from me - I have the grey version of this toasty knit in my wardrobe and it really is as good as you're imagining.

Women's Holland Cooper Fairisle Knitted Jumper £178.95 at Outdoor and Country I own a version of this knit, and it's a winter capsule wardrobe favourite of mine. I've had it for a few years now, and it looks just as as good as the day it arrived. The alpaca wool blend doesn't go bobbly, and the longer length is super flattering when teamed with jeans and knee high boots. The buttons on the cuffs are a Holland Cooper signature, and this royal-approved piece is well worth the investment.

