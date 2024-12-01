Julianne Moore’s most stylish looks from the past ten years

Known and loved for her portrayals of intriguing characters across a wide range of films, Julianne Moore is a firm fixture on the red carpet, where she’s usually found stealing the limelight in an array of incredible outfits.

Since her rise to mainstream movie fame in 1992, the actor has worn a series of captivating looks, from metallic high-fashion dresses and jaw-dropping gowns to low-key denim pieces and oversized suits.

And since turning 60 in 2021, Moore has showcased some of her absolute best looks, proving that the quiet luxury trend will always be in style and that a tonal capsule wardrobe is worth investing in.

The Still Alice actor mostly sticks to hues of beige, brown, black, and taupe, but on the odd occasion, she’ll wow in bold yellow sequins (as seen on the Venice red carpet in 2024) or a colour-clashing look such as the pink shirt and red pants she wore for a New York City Gala back in 2021. But one thing remains constant throughout: Moore always looks polished, stylish, and utterly captivating, here are her best looks from the past ten years.

Julianne Moore’s most stylish looks

Classic tones

Attending a screening of May December at London’s Soho House, Julianne Moore opted for a classic tonal outfit featuring a cosy tan-coloured woollen jumper, textured skirt with a fun metallic sheen, classic silver heels, and some exquisite embellished hoop earrings. Ethereal and elegant, this look is a masterclass in understated dressing with each element worth investing in.

Double denim

Strolling midtown New York City in double denim, Moore proves loose-fitting looks are going nowhere fast. In years gone by, pairing the same shade of denim was a big fashion no-no, but we hate rules when it comes to style and this look shows why; it’s smart and sophisticated, yet retains a cool-girl edge. Peep toe mules, black nail paint, black shades, and gold earrings are the only accessories needed.

Dior Couture

Red hair, paired with forest green clothing makes for one of the most alluring combinations and this image proves why, as Moore hits the red carpet in an array of impressive Chopard jewels and a Christian Dior Couture green off-the-shoulder gown for The Dead Don't Die screening in Cannes, France.

Monochromatic

Attending the Gloria Bell premiere in Paris, France, Moore oped for this fun look made up tough black ankle boots, a white Valentino Pre-Fall long sleeve circle organza dress, and 25 carats of diamonds set in 18-carat white gold earrings from Chopard’s Haute Joaillerie Collection.

Elegant drama

For the 2024 Kering Women In Motion Awards at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, Moore slicked back her auburn hair for a smart, sleek all-black Bottega Veneta look with just a pop of colour in the form of a very ravishing 18-carat white gold, chrysoprase, emerald, and diamond Cartier Libre necklace. Sometimes all you need is a stand-out accessory and you’re good to go.

Statement dressing

Arriving on the red carpet in red at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, the Still Alice actor kept her look simple allowing the statement full-skirted Bottega Veneta gown to command all the attention it deserves. Stud earrings, slicked-back hair, a touch of makeup and a Cartier chain finish off the look with ease.

All black

An all-black look is one of Moore's go-to styles for hitting the red carpet and this one stands out for its fringed skirting alone. The star paired the loose-fitting, v-neck Khaite Resort gown with black sandals, a slick of bold crimson lipstick, a single pearl necklace, and a bejewelled ear cuff for The Room Next Door premiere in New York City.

Ruffles and sequins

For a photocall of The Staggering Girl during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, Moore opted for an above-the-knee ruffle tiered dress from Valentino in a stunning shade of sea foam green. Covered in sequins, the actor added further interest to her look with a pair of purple diamond earrings while keeping footwear simple in a pair of nude sandals.

Best basics

Moore attended the Bottega Veneta fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in a look that we can all get on board with. Easy to replicate at home, this casual, yet cool look proves sometimes all you need is a good pair of jeans, a smart striped shirt, and a thin sweater to throw over the top. Her Bottega bag, trademark black nails, gold jewellery, and bright white heels rounded off the look.

White and gold

White and gold were the colour palette of choice for Moore when she attended Cipriani Wall Street for the Gotham Awards in New York City a few years back. Styled by her long-time collaborator, Kate Young, the actress wears an array of glamorous accessories including a Bottega Veneta knot clutch bag and Sidney Garber jewellery, while the ivory gown itself is from Carolina Herrera’s spring 2023 collection.

All out glamour

Wearing her hair up to show off those fabulous drop earrings, Moore opts for all-out glamour at the Rocketman gala party in Cannes. Her magical caped couture gown, consisting of a blush pink back with sequin detailing is from Givenchy’s 2018 Fall collection, while the sandals are none other than Gianvito Rossi’s portofinos.

Head-to-toe designer

In one of her favourite shades, emerald green, Moore attends the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2018 show at Musee du Louvre during Paris Fashion Week in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. Wearing a half-up, half-down hairstyle and the perfect makeup tones for her complexion, the actor plays with textures with this suede fringe-back mini dress, black bento box bag, and silver lining sandals.

Emerging brands

Wearing all-black, Moore chose an oversized leather blazer and dress from New York based brand, Khaite for the screening of May December at The Curzon Bloomsbury in London. The chunky silver hoops and tucked-in hair add an extra edge to the look that’s not only wearable but very on-trend.

A moment of magic

What. A. Dress! Moore went all out for the 2019 Met Gala titled ‘Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The tiered, frilled, and sequined gown is pure magic coming from Valentino’s spring haute couture collection, while the fun earrings and ring are by Chopard.

Cape detailing

With her hair set into a deep side parting, Moore opted for a monochrome colour palette for the red carpet in Cannes as she attended the premiere of Les Miserables. Wearing a custom black Louis Vuitton bustier dress with a cool leather cape she rounded off the look with Chopard jewellery and we are beyond obsessed with those earrings.

Red hot

For this red carpet Cannes appearance in 2018, Moore almost matched the floor by opting for a striking crimson shade that really complemented her skin tone. The bold dress which features an integrated feathered cape is incredibly beautiful and doesn’t need accessorising too much which is why the single-drop diamond earrings work perfectly.

Suits up

Suited and booted for a photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, Moore looks divine in this off-white loose-fitting suit by Celine, paired with pointed-toe flats and a necklace and rings by Cartier.

Texture clash

Looking sophisticated and glam at L'Espace Miramar in Cannes, Moore clashes textures with this aubergine-hued leather Bottega dress featuring pom-pom shoulders. A touch of gold on the neck and lots of dark eyeliner ensure a mystical vibe for the photocall of When You Finish Saving The World.

Standout style

For the opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, Moore was styled by long-term stylist Kate Young in this stunning sequined Valentino dress laid over a black body suit and matching sequinned cape. A touch of Cartier jewellery added way more drama and the resulting look is pure perfection.

Classic blazer

Attending the Tom Ford Women's Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory, Moore kept to an all-black colour palette with this leather pants and oversized blazer look. A simple tee, clitch bag, and gladiator style heels are all that’s needed to accessorise.

Bottega dream

For The Room Next Door red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival, Moore’s stylist Kate Young dressed the starlet in this uber-glam golden gown by Bottega, one of the duo’s favourite designers. The earrings are equally gorgeous and add a touch more gold to an already fabulous outfit.

All the classics

Seen out and about during Milan Fashion Week and proving that she’s just as stylish off the red carpet as on it, Moore teams her classic beige trench coat with black loafers, black straight-leg trousers, and the ultimate celeb fave accessory; oversized sunnies.

Sculptural masterpiece

For the Mary and George UK premiere at Banqueting House in London, Moore pulled out this sculptural gem for the red carpet ensuring all eyes were on her for the big night. The velvet midnight blue Schiaparelli gown is one of the best dresses we’ve seen in a long time, and the cool zig-zag gold earrings are enviable, to say the least. Black nail polish finishes off the look.

Colour clash

Moore attended a New York City gala in this colour clash getup that’s a move away from her go-to tonal looks. Red and pink are some of the best colour combinations around and never fail to spark joy when paired together. This look is no exception and is super easy to replicate at home.

Timeless Saint Laurent

For a winter event in London, Moore wore this timeless black Saint Laurent dress with a sweetheart neckline and a white feathered stole to accessorise. Although you can’t see them, she added a touch of height with five-inch tall platform sandals and plenty of bling in the form of an emerald Serpenti necklace and diamond stud earrings, both from Bulgari.

Matchy-matchy

Arriving at the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Milan Fashion Week, Moore paired a satin asymmetric A-line skirt with a t-shirt in the same shade and accessorised with a Ferragamo bag and a pair of her favourite heels.

Leather on leather

The actor attended the Bottega Veneta (one of her favourite labels) summer 2025 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week sporting an all-leather look and bright white boots. Mixing chocolate, burgundy, and white tones doesn’t sound like it would work on paper but the resulting look is cool, sleek, and has a certain edge, we’re in love!

Colour blocking

At the Tory Burch 2018 Fashion Show in New York City, the actor opted for loose-fitted colour block trousers and a plain black jumper, both by Tory Burch. Classic and chic, the muted tones complemented her red hair beautifully.

Simply does it

Classic black and white never fails to look good as we can see here with Moore’s smart look for an event in New York City. The white shirt is just that little bit more exciting since it features frills along the sleeves while the high-waisted black wide-leg trousers are incredibly flattering. Black sandals round the look off, no jewellery is necessary.

Bohemian dream

With her tousled waves, multiple chunky silver rings, and an ethereal gown, Moore looks like a bohemian goddess for the Dear Evan Hansen premiere in LA. The textured metallic gown with sheer detailing features long sleeves and a high neck with tiny black beads creating a hypnotic design.

Shirt dress style

Forever a fan of the monochrome look, the Still Alice star was one of the keynote speakers at the Embrace Ambition Summit, hosted by the Tory Burch Foundation in New York City. For the event, Moore kept her look uber simple with cream pointy pumps and a Tory Burch round collar velvet shirt dress.

Structured silhouette

Another day, another black-and-white look for the award-winning actor. Moore arrived at the Suburbicon premiere in LA wearing this modern white Givenchy dress with a fun black cape element, Givenchy clutch bag, and a smattering of Chopard jewellery.